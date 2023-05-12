Lobbyist pleads guilty to conspiracy in scheme to bribe Michigan marijuana board chair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fourth person pleaded guilty Friday in an investigation of bribery at the now-defunct Michigan marijuana licensing board.
Johnson pleaded guilty in April, admitting that he accepted at least $110,000 in exchange for approving applications. A businessman and another lobbyist have also pleaded guilty in the FBI investigation.
Johnson, a former Republican state lawmaker, served as speaker of the House from 2001 through 2004.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board a few months after taking office in 2019 and put oversight inside a state agency.
Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. Voters approved the recreational use of marijuana in 2018.