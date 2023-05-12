Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This year’s Public Service Recognition Week, which ends Saturday, is a good time to recognize not only the good public employees do, but also the pressures they face. “Every day, more than 20 million dedicated public servants in small towns and big cities across our Nation go to work to make sure that America works for all of us,” President Biden wrote in his proclamation. “From teaching our children and delivering the mail to controlling air traffic in our skies, overseeing our elections, fighting fires, keeping our streets safe, and defending our country in uniform, these remarkable Americans are the lifeblood of our democracy. This week, we honor them and celebrate all they give to this country.”

Among the 2 million-plus federal employees, 27 are being recognized this week along with their colleagues as finalists for the Service to America Medals, better known as the Sammies, for their unique contributions. But the week also honors many more at all levels for the jobs they do with no fanfare.

Yet Biden also acknowledged that because this is “a time when public servants are facing threats and hostility simply for doing their jobs, their continued willingness to serve is even more meaningful and important.” That includes state and local public health officials who suffered hostility over coronavirus restrictions. Public school teachers and librarians now are targets of those who want to censor materials about racism, slavery, and LGBTQ people.

One threat to federal employees comes from legislation that endangers their employment. When House Republicans approved their Limit, Save, Grow Act last month, they hailed it as “the only plan in Washington that will tackle the debt ceiling, stop excessive federal spending and inflation, and put our country back on track for sustained economic growth.”

But their plan would force Americans “to suffer enormous cuts,” about 22 percent for many federal services, “cuts that would grow deeper and deeper with each year of their plan,” according to Shalanda Young, Biden’s Office of Management and Budget director.

In separate letters to Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, 21 agencies outlined the impact they say the plan could have on their work and workers. Among the potential problems, agency officials said:

• At the Justice Department, federal law enforcement personnel could be hard hit. The FBI could lose 11,000 positions. A hiring freeze and furloughs could equal “the equivalent of the FBI shuttering 11 of its largest field offices.” A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives hiring freeze could cut 500 jobs through attrition, and employees would have to take 36 furlough days and eliminate state and local explosives training. The U.S. Marshals Service could lose 650 employees “and reduce funding to fugitive surveillance, Special Operations, judicial security, and body-worn camera programs.”

• At the Homeland Security Department, Customs and Border Protection front-line staffing levels could be cut by up to 2,400 positions. The department’s ability to intercept illegal drugs could be reduced and “wait times in excess of 2 hours at large airports across the country” could increase.

• At the Interior Department, the National Park Service could “implement a hiring freeze, reduce seasonal hires, and prepare to furlough permanent employees for varying periods of time, reducing staff by as many as 5,000” full-time equivalent employees. Secretary Deb Haaland said the GOP plan would “risk of having an inadequately staffed and supported firefighting workforce to respond to potentially catastrophic wildfires.”

The Senate, controlled by Democrats, wants to ignore the House Republican plan, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) insists it be included in debt limit discussions with the White House. Biden has refused, but where that lands is TBD. For now, cuts remain a threat to federal jobs. Budget threats, along with physical attacks, including the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, and a history of federal government shutdowns, generate feelings of uncertainty and stress, rather than appreciation, among federal employees.

In August, a man who reportedly was upset by the FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida attempted to breach the bureau’s Cincinnati office and was later killed by police. Following the search, Trump shared an article on social media that dubbed the agency “The Fascist Bureau of Investigation.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla), compared the federal government to “the Gestapo” of Nazi Germany.

More incendiary comments were thrown at a favorite Republican target, the Internal Revenue Service, after Biden announced plans to hire 87,000 IRS workers under the Inflation Reduction Act.

In October, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said “threat-related reports have rapidly increased” against the IRS. A Republican National Committee commercial showed a Fox News host amplifying fears about giving “the tax man unprecedented power to snoop on all your bank accounts.” Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) asked if IRS agents would have “AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot some small-business person in Iowa.”

“Deeply problematic” comments like these make the Sammies all the more relevant and necessary, according to Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, a good government think tank that has sponsored the awards for 21 years. “This false narrative, that these are … dangerous bureaucrats,” he said in an interview, makes celebrating public servants all the more relevant and necessary.

The winners in five categories will be announced at a Kennedy Center gala in October. They will be selected from feds who have been nominated for work leading to innovations including aircraft modifications to prevent deaths from crashes, sophisticated statistical cancer trend analyses that help extend life, and the 988 suicide-prevention and drug-crisis hotlines for people in distress.

While many things have changed since the first Sammies were awarded, one thing hasn’t.

“I think it’s the same set of people who are deeply committed to mission, who demonstrate an extraordinary capability to make a difficult system work,” Stier said. “They find a way through the system and around the system to get to impact. And they’re … fundamentally committed to the public good.”

