Good morning, Early Birds. To all the moms, may you get to sleep in on Sunday. Happy Mother's Day. Moms are the best, especially ours.

In today's edition … Debt limit posturing continues … Biden's trip to New York may have helped a Republican Democrats want to beat … What we're watching: The first day without Title 42 … but first …

The campaign

Chris Sununu on Trump: 'He’s like a shell of himself'

Nine questions for … New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu: We sat down with Sununu on Thursday to discuss his White House aspirations, his thoughts on former president Donald Trump’s CNN town hall in his state and whether Republicans have forgotten some of the lessons of the midterm elections. This transcript has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: Are you running for president?

Sununu: I’m very strongly thinking about it. I’m leaning towards it, but I'll come to a firm decision probably mid-June or so.

I want to make sure that there’s a path not just for me — which there is, and I'm happy to say it's clear and the family support is there. It's really about how can I be the most effective in achieving what I think is the most important mission, which is bringing independents back onto the team, bringing young voters back into the Republican Party. If I can do that more effectively as a presidential candidate, that's great. If I can do that more as a first-in-the-nation primary referee, if you want to call it that, maybe there's more effectiveness there.

The Early: So you’re not considering running because you don’t see anyone else out there whom you think could defeat Trump?

Sununu: I think other candidates could do it, to be sure. I think I could definitely do it.

The Early: Our colleague Josh Dawsey reported that you got a sharp question last month at the Republican donor summit in Nashville from Kellyanne Conway, who asked why you “did not run for Senate and why so many Republicans in the New Hampshire state legislature” lost while you were governor. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel interrupted you at another point. What happened? Are there tensions there?

Sununu: No, there’s no tensions at all. I consider Kellyanne a friend. I’ve won four elections. I was the only governor to turn my House and Senate from Democrat to Republican in 2020. I was the only one in the country to do that. On the federal side it's been challenging because our candidates are always put in a position of defending the former Trump White House. I know Kellyanne doesn't like to hear that because she was part of that problem, but that's just the reality that we face in New Hampshire.

The Early: What did you think of Trump's appearance at St. Anselm College on Wednesday?

Sununu: It was weak. It was defensive. It was bitter. It really was everything that America is not looking for in leadership. And it just reiterated the idea that he cannot win in November. He could get the nomination, but he cannot win in November. He didn’t even look like he had his fastball anymore. He’s like a shell of himself.

The Early: Trump said he was “honored” to have nominated Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, even though he refused to say whether he would sign federal abortion restrictions. How do you think that position plays with Republican primary voters?

Sununu: It plays with a select base of pro-life primary voters, but that isn’t the only issue that the majority of primary voters look at. It's a position that is a loser for November of ‘24. It could help him with a core group of voters that are probably already with him in the primary, but it's a losing message for the Republican Party as a whole.

The Early: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s considering a presidential run, signed a six-week abortion ban last month. How do you think that plays with Republican primary voters and with general election voters?

Sununu: I don’t think it plays well. I think it definitely went too far and could hurt him politically in both the primary and general election.

The Early: On Wednesday Trump called Jan. 6 “a beautiful day” —

Sununu: Awful.

The Early: — and said he was “inclined” to pardon many of the rioters. How much does that matter to GOP primary voters?

Sununu: I definitely think it hurts him in the Republican primary. You can’t just have such denial, such an absence of ownership of what happened both in the election he lost and on Jan. 6. He was a big part of that insurrection.

The Early: There was some disagreement during in the midterms last year about how much voters would care about Jan. 6 —

Sununu: Go look at the results of November of ‘22. You tell me if voters didn’t care. Of course they did. That's why that's a big part of why we lost. Constant election denial from those candidates is why we lost. Constant support of President Trump from those candidates is why we lost.

In the week after that election in November, everyone went, “Man, okay, I think we learned our lesson. We’ve got to move on from extreme candidates. We have to move on from anyone who's defending Jan. 6 and election denial. These are losing messages.” But man, six months later, we seem to have completely forgotten about that.

On the Hill

Debt limit posturing continues

Just because the four congressional leaders and President Biden will not meet today as previously planned doesn’t mean the talks have fallen apart. White House and congressional staff will meet today for the third day in a row.

But it does mean that the public posturing will continue.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reinforced his position in a new letter to his colleagues.

He pointed to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll showing 58 percent of Americans think that the budget talks and raising the debt limit should be handled separately. Schumer also pointed to the Democrats’ Joint Economic Committee report that shows drastic economic consequences if the country defaults.

“I urge you to implore our Republicans colleagues: Take Default Off the Table,” Schumer wrote.

Rank-and-file Democrats have stepped up their campaign to prevent cuts to social programs.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), the chair of the House Democratic Poverty Task Force, and the leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus sent a letter to Biden urging him to reject Republican proposals to cut social safety-net programs and impose work requirements, including for food stamps.

“These GOP proposals would have devastating impacts in our communities,” the lawmakers wrote.

The White House warns of early credit downgrade.

Thursday morning Heather Boushey, a member of the president’s Council of Economic Advisers, told a meeting of House Democratic whips, led by Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), that the White House has been told that the U.S. credit rating would be downgraded if they get “too close” to default.

House Republicans maintain little progress has been made.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Thursday evening that he “not seen the seriousness from the White House that they want a deal.”

Good luck in your meeting, staff.

White House Notebook

Biden’s trip to New York may have helped a Republican Democrats want to beat

White House Bureau Chief and newly-minted Pulitzer Prize winner Toluse Olorunnipa files this week’s notebook:

The White House billed President Biden’s visit this week to Valhalla, N.Y., as part of a push to pressure vulnerable Republicans on the debt limit.

But it didn’t take long for the president to upend those plans with a return to the kind of genial politics he embraced during his six terms as a senator.

“Republican Congressman Mike Lawler’s here as well. Mike’s on the other team,” Biden said during remarks at a community college on Wednesday. “But you know what? Mike is the kind of guy that when I was in the Congress, there was a kind of Republican I used to deal with.”

He added that Lawler was “not one of these MAGA Republicans,” and said he did not want to get Lawler in “trouble” by being too positive or negative toward him.

That sentiment stands in stark contrast to local Democrats and some White House aides, who want Lawler — who in 2022 flipped a district Biden carried by 10 points — to be in big trouble as he gears up for reelection. They’ve been portraying him as too extreme for his swing district in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Lawler unmoved

It’s not clear Biden’s “carrot” approach is working, either.

After the speech, Lawler said Biden’s visit did nothing to change his position against a clean debt ceiling bill or his support for the House Republican debt ceiling proposal, which Biden trashed during his speech.

He told reporters that Biden was “pleasant” in private and assured him that “he wasn’t coming here to put pressure on me in any way.”

Biden’s style

The niceties were in line with Biden’s decades-long, senatorial habit of being cordial in person with lawmakers from the opposing party, though it undercuts members of his own party who believe they need to turn up the heat on vulnerable Republicans to resolve the debt ceiling stalemate.

“He has done nothing to earn a reputation as not being a MAGA Republican,” former Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones (N.Y.), who has considered mounting a run against Lawler, said after Biden’s speech. “He has voted for everything Kevin McCarthy has asked him to vote for at the request of the MAGA extremists — hence why President Biden even has to come to New York’s 17th Congressional District.”

If the goal of Biden’s speech was to pressure Lawler and like-minded Republicans with the threat of the president would come to their districts and imperil their reelection prospects, there was little evidence that that had happened.

“You heard his comments today,” Lawler said. “I don’t think he put too much pressure on me.”

You can follow all of Tolu’s work here and follow him on Twitter here. Have you read his Pulitzer Prize-winning book about George Floyd? Order it here.

What we're watching

At the border

As the Title 42 border policy entered its final hours on Thursday, House Republicans scrambled to pass their border security bill. Officials, swamped by a record influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, authorized the release of detainees from some of the most overcrowded facilities — a situation the Biden administration said they wanted to avoid. (A federal judge in Florida stepped in late Thursday night to put a stop to this.)

Meanwhile, minutes after Title 42 expired, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over a new policy that makes it easier for authorities to deport asylum seekers who cross the border unlawfully.

So much has transpired within the last 24 hours. We’re waiting to see what a full day without Title 42 brings.

In the courts

North Carolina officials and Justice Department lawyers told the Supreme Court on Thursday it should drop the controversial Moore v. Harper case, which could have a profound effect on future elections, because of recent developments in the state.

Background: When lawyers for North Carolina’s GOP-controlled legislature Moore v. Harper, they argued that the state’s then-Democrat-leaning supreme court did not have the authority to strike down their redistricting maps under the independent state legislature theory. According to this theory, the Constitution grants state legislatures the power to administer elections without interference from state courts. When lawyers for North Carolina’s GOP-controlled legislature appeared before the high court in December for, they argued that the state’s then-Democrat-leaning supreme court did not have the authority to strike down their redistricting maps under the independent state legislature theory. According to this theory, the Constitution grants state legislatures the power to administer elections without interference from state courts.

Several major developments have occurred in North Carolina since then:

Two Republicans took the bench , flipping the narrow Democratic majority on the state supreme court to a 5-2 Republican one. flipping the narrow Democratic majority on the state supreme court to a 5-2 Republican one.

The new majority for the redistricting case at issue. reheard oral arguments for the redistricting case at issue.

The court reversed the the previous decision

April’s new ruling means that North Carolina Republicans now have free rein to draw maps as they see fit. But what does this mean for the controversial independent state legislature theory pushed by conservatives? Well, that depends on what the Supreme Court decides to do.

The court has two options: It could dismiss the case as moot, as U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar and the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Sarah G. Boyce have argued.

Or, the justices could rule on the theory and settle the matter before the upcoming elections, as Neal Katyal, who is representing North Carolina Common Cause, and David H. Thompson, who is representing North Carolina Republicans, have argued.

What will the justices do?

The Media

Viral

Thanks for reading.

