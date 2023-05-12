Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The EPA’s effort to regulate power plant emissions, Take Two

Yesterday the Environmental Protection Agency released its toughest-ever limits on emissions from gas and coal power plants, a policy officials say is necessary to meet President Biden’s goal of eliminating the nation’s power-sector emissions by 2035.

The proposal sets up a likely legal battle with Republican attorneys general, who will challenge it in court, and GOP lawmakers, who will try to overturn it legislatively.

And while the rule – which is subject to a 60-day public comment period before being finalized – drew wide praise from Democrats and environmental groups, some climate activists slammed its reliance on carbon capture technology and its exclusion of some gas-fired power plants.

Here's what to know about these looming legal, political and policy fights:

Battles on the horizon

In writing the rule, the EPA sought to create a standard that didn’t run afoul of the Supreme Court, which ruled last year that the Obama-era Clean Power Plan exceeded the agency’s authority by pushing state power companies to lower emissions by shifting their entire operations to renewable energy. We detailed that ruling in this edition of The Climate 202.

The high court said at the time that although the agency has the power to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, it can only do so in a limited way, by targeting individual facilities.

“The EPA did exactly what the Supreme Court told it to do,” said Jay Duffy, the Clean Air Task Force’s litigation director. “Such that the power sector can provide low emission, reliable, and affordable electricity.”

But Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia’s Republican attorney general who led the multistate effort to restrict the EPA’s authority in West Virginia v. EPA, voiced skepticism Thursday that the new limits would survive legal challenges.

“It is not going to be upheld, and it just seems designed to scare more coal-fired power plants into retirement — the goal of the Biden administration,” he said in a statement. “We expect that we would once again prevail in court against this out-of-control agency.”

Others agreed.

“Aspirational policy is getting ahead of operational reality,” said Todd Snitchler , CEO and president of the Electric Power Supply Association.

“The rule is illegal, impossible, and really irresponsible,” Steven Milloy, who served on former president Donald Trump’s EPA transition team, told The Climate 202.

On the Hill

Democrats in Congress spent Thursday applauding EPA’s new power plant rules. But if the standards are not finalized by the start of summer 2024, their Republican colleagues could try to overturn the plan using the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to repeal recent regulations.

Already, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) have announced plans to introduce a resolution under the act, which the GOP has recently wielded to combat some of Biden’s environmental rules.

“At a time when millions of Americans are struggling to fill up their tanks and pay their utility bills under President Biden, it’s reprehensible that this administration would clamp down even further on domestic energy production while advancing policies meant to increase demand for electricity,” Capito said in a statement.

“We need all the energy and this is an administration who has given up on affordability and reliability of American energy,” Barrasso told reporters Thursday.

“I think there will be tremendous pushback,” Sen. Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) told The Climate 202. “They’re going to be problematic.” (Lummis sits on the Environment and Public Works Committee, which has jurisdiction over the EPA.)

On the House side, Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash) and Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) released a joint statement Thursday slamming the new rules: “The EPA must abandon these dangerous efforts to force an energy transition on Americans, which will jeopardize the reliability of our power grid and shut down American energy.”

Even if a resolution to repeal the plan reaches Biden’s desk, he is almost certain to veto it.

Glimmers of success

But the Edison Electric Institute, which represents most of the nation’s biggest power companies, seemed reluctant to attack the new standards. Even before the new rules, electric utilities were already backing away from coal.

The group wrote to the EPA in February, saying that carbon capture technologies face many challenges in scaling up but should be able to over time because “government and industry are investing” — likely referring to the tax credits made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said Thursday that stakeholder input, such as that from EEI, played a major role in informing the rule’s compliance deadlines for maintaining grid reliability.

“EEI’s member electric companies have remained focused on getting the energy they provide as clean as they can as fast as they can without compromising customer reliability and affordability,” said Tom Kuhn, EEI’s president.

Environmentalists' concerns

Many leading environmental groups cheered the rule as a significant step toward reaching Biden’s climate targets. But some criticized a provision that provides flexibility to coal plants scheduled to retire before 2032 and to gas plants that only run when demand peaks.

Measures to phase in the rules or exclude some types of gas plants could leave as much as 45 percent of the emissions from the sector unregulated by the proposal, according to an estimate from the climate advocacy group Evergreen Action.

“We think the EPA should and can regulate the gas fleet,” said Charles Harper, who leads power sector policy for the group. “The technology is available to do that now.”

Leah Stokes, a professor of political science at the University of California at Santa Barbara:

And just as a reminder, the Biden Administration has committed to 100% clean power by 2035! That doesn't exactly square with operating coal plants past 2032...



We need to keep pushing to address carbon pollution from the power sector, as required by law!https://t.co/VB72GAGAlT — Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) May 11, 2023

On the Hill

Senate deals setback to Biden’s endangered species protections

The Senate yesterday passed two resolutions that would overturn the Biden administration’s protections for endangered species.

Senators voted 51-49 to approve the first resolution, which would repeal a rule broadening the definition of critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act. Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Angus King (I-Maine) voted with Republicans to support the measure, which Sen. Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) introduced using the Congressional Review Act.

Senators also voted 51-49 to pass a separate resolution from Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) that would repeal the endangered listing for the northern long-eared bat. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the species as endangered last year, saying white-nose syndrome has decimated its population.

President Biden yesterday vowed to veto both resolutions. They are unlikely to garner the two-thirds majority support needed to override a veto.

Manchin eyes vote on permitting bill this summer

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said yesterday he would aim to bring permitting legislation to the Senate floor before the August recess, offering an ambitious timeline for overhauling the nation’s approval process for energy projects.

“We’re intending to get this bill and have a bill on the floor before we have a recess this summer,” Manchin said during a hearing held by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which he chairs. “That’s pretty aggressive. We’re going to get it done.”

However, it remains unclear whether lawmakers can overcome significant differences on permitting in the coming months. While the White House has voiced support for Manchin’s permitting bill, which would set two-year time limits on environmental reviews for major projects, Republicans have backed other proposals that would expedite fossil fuel infrastructure.

It’s also unclear whether the White House will agree to GOP demands to add permitting provisions to a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling. The White House has so far insisted on a “clean” debt ceiling deal that doesn’t include policy concessions.

Still, Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a lead Republican negotiator on permitting, told reporters yesterday that he thinks the chances are “better than 50-50” that a deal includes some agreement on permitting.

Agency alert

Energy Department announces loan to support EV production

The Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office today will unveil a $362 million loan to CelLink, a manufacturer of circuit wiring harnesses used in electric vehicles, according to details shared with The Climate 202 before the formal announcement.

The conditional commitment will help finance the construction of a facility in Georgetown, Tex., that will produce harnesses to support about 2.7 million EVs annually. Once fully operational, the project is expected to create 165 construction jobs and more than 1,200 permanent jobs.

The loan would come from the department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program, which famously helped Tesla get off the ground in 2010.

Pressure points

Biden touts protection of Alaska’s Bristol Bay

President Biden on Thursday touted the EPA’s January decision to block the proposed Pebble Mine, saying it successfully protected the Bristol Bay watershed in southwest Alaska.

“We used our authority under the Clean Water Act to ban the disposal of mine waste in Bristol Bay watershed. Period,” Biden said during an event in the White House Rose Garden alongside Alannah Hurley, executive director of the United Tribes of Bristol Bay.

“That means the mine will not be built,” he said. “For many of you, this has been the fight of your lifetime.”

The timing of the event was unusual, since the EPA blocked the mine several months ago. It comes as Biden tries to shore up support among climate activists while running for reelection. Many activists were frustrated by the administration’s decision to approve the Willow oil drilling project, also in Alaska.

In the atmosphere

