Happy Friday, everyone. A 79-year-old composer has set the record straight: He was not Meghan Markle in disguise at last week's coronation. Tips to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today's edition: The Food and Drug Administration relaxes blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men. What happened at yesterday's Senate health committee markup of generic drug, pharmacy middlemen bills. But first …

The covid pandemic emergency is ending, but is the U.S. ready for the next one?

The public health emergency for the coronavirus ended yesterday with a whimper.

There were no celebrations at the White House, like July 4, 2021, when President Biden announced on the South Lawn that the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus” only for the nation to soon be overwhelmed by the delta variant’s onslaught.

Over a million Americans have died, and some health experts worry the country isn’t in a better place to combat the next pandemic. The public health workforce has been depleted, the country is deeply divided over what happened, and prominent officials have publicly warned of a dangerous distrust in science.

Biden officials say the country now has the tools needed to combat the coronavirus. Yet, some health experts say the transition out of covid-19’s emergency phase feels fraught.

“This is not a clean and decisive turning point,” said J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “It’s a murkier moment.”

A look back

The numbers tell part of the pandemic’s story.

1.1 million: That’s how many Americans have died since late February 2020, according to The Post’s covid-19 tracker. The coronavirus was the fourth leading cause of death last year, with deaths from the virus falling by 47 percent between 2021 and 2022. It’s a significant share of global deaths, which total 6.9 million according to the World Health Organization.

104 million: That’s how many coronavirus cases have been reported in the United States. But this number is definitely an undercount due to the proliferation of at-home tests (which often aren’t reported to the government); the halting of surveillance testing; and the unwinding of community testing sites.

230 million: That’s how many people completed their primary vaccine series, amounting to nearly 70 percent of the population. The speedy effort to craft an effective coronavirus vaccine was a major pandemic success story. But enthusiasm for the shot has waned, with only 56 million Americans — or 17 percent of the population — having received the updated bivalent vaccine available since September.

But there’s more to the story than just numbers. There’s the health workers who bore the brunt of covid-19’s devastation. The public health officials who faced backlash and threats. And the Americans who lost spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children due to covid-19.

Pandemic preparedness

Is the country ready for the next one? Some experts said they don’t think so.

“I think we’re talking about being ready, which I would say is a positive first step, but I don't think that we’re there yet,” said Anand Parekh, chief medical adviser at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Up on Capitol Hill: Congress included pandemic preparedness legislation in last year’s government funding bill. But experts say that’s just the start of what needs to be done.

Now, key lawmakers are in the throes of discussing the reauthorization of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA). The bill was first signed into law in 2006 and has broad implications for the federal health department’s preparedness and response activities — and its authorities expire Sept. 30.

The legislation could be a vehicle to incorporate lessons learned from the pandemic and to bolster the nation’s defenses.

“We now have a unique chance to look back and ask ourselves what worked, what failed, and identify bipartisan solutions on how we can improve,” Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) — the chair of the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee — said to kick off a hearing yesterday on PAHPA reauthorization.

During the hearing, top Biden officials stumped for new authorities for their agencies.

Dawn O’Connell, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response, pleaded for additional funding “in order to be fully prepared.” Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until the end of next month, has frequently pushed for new powers to collect data from states and other jurisdictions. And Robert Califf, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, asked for greater transparency into the supply chains of medical products.

Experts said it's imperative Congress get a bill across the finish line before the looming deadline. “It’s terribly important that PAHPA be reauthorized … in order to demonstrate that common sense bipartisan action is still possible in the area of health security,” Morrison said.

Agency alert

FDA moves to risk-based screenings for blood donation

Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will no longer have to abstain from sex to donate blood in the United States under federal guidelines finalized yesterday.

Going forward, the Food and Drug Administration will require all potential donors — regardless of their gender or sexual orientation — to complete an individualized risk assessment to determine their eligibility. Previously, the agency only allowed donations from gay and bisexual men if they hadn’t had sex with another man for three months.

Under the new rules , anyone who reports having had anal sex with a new partner or multiple partners in the last three months would be asked to wait to donate blood.

People taking medications to treat or prevent HIV infection, such as PrEP, will also be deferred because the drugs may delay the detection of the virus in screening tests, the FDA notes.

The bigger picture: The relaxation of the restrictions — which the agency proposed in January — ends a remnant of the earliest days of the AIDS crisis, and follows years of pressure by blood banks, the American Medical Association and LGBT rights advocates to abandon rules that some experts say are outdated, homophobic and ineffective at keeping the nation’s blood supply safe from HIV.

Learn more about the risk assessment questionnaire in this FAQ from our colleagues Teddy Amenabar, Fenit Nirappil and Laurie McGinley.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), the first openly gay senator:

Today, the @US_FDA took a long overdue step to remove a medically unnecessary, discriminatory ban that prevented gay and bisexual men from donating blood. This is a victory for science and LGBTQ+ equality. https://t.co/R5PTezbi0c — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 11, 2023

On the Hill

Key Senate health committee backs generic drug, PBM bills

In a rare showing of bipartisanship, the Senate HELP Committee advanced a slate of bills yesterday aimed at increasing access to generic drugs and reforming the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), John Wilkerson reports for Stat.

The panel’s support adds momentum behind Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) push to put a larger bipartisan health package on the floor later this year. The Senate health panel advanced several bills, including proposals to ramp up oversight of the FDA’s citizen petition process, boost competition for generic drugs and expand access to treatments for patients battling rare diseases.

👀 All eyes on PBMs: By a vote of 18-3, the panel passed a measure that would increase transparency around pharmacy middlemen and the insurers that use them. A provision in the bill that would ban price spreading — in which PBMs charge insurers more than they pay pharmacies — was a subject of debate during the hearing.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a member of the committee, wanted to continue to allow the practice, but there wasn’t a vote on an amendment he put forward.

Meanwhile … The panel’s chairman, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), also didn’t allow a vote on an amendment that would have prohibited PBMs from charging administrative fees based on a percentage of a drug’s list price because congressional budget experts hadn’t provided an estimate of its budget impact. Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.), the committee’s ranking Republican, has insisted all provisions must have such an estimate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.):

Senate @HELPCmteDems advanced PBM & generic drug pricing reform



Democrats are committed to further reducing prescription drug costs for all Americans, including capping insulin costs at $35 per month for all Americans



Today, Congress took a major step forward in that direction — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 11, 2023

Global health watch

WHO: Mpox is no longer a global health emergency

The World Health Organization announced yesterday it will no longer classify mpox as a public health emergency of international concern nearly a year after the virus emerged as a global threat.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lifted the designation for the disease, previously known as monkeypox, based on the recommendation of the organization’s advisory committee, which met this week. The international agency first declared mpox a global emergency last July.

By the numbers: More than 87,000 cases of mpox and 140 deaths have been reported across 111 countries since January 2022, according to the WHO. In lifting the designation, the advisers cited a sustained decline in recent infections, with about 90 percent fewer cases globally over the last three months.

Tedros cautioned that the risk of mpox is “still significant” in some parts of the world and urged countries to maintain their testing capacities so that they can quickly respond to future outbreaks.

On our radar: The CDC warned on Wednesday that there has been a cluster of mpox cases reported in the Chicago area — more than half of which are among people who were previously vaccinated. Read more from our colleague Fenit Nirappil.

More from Tedros:

Almost 90% fewer #mpox cases were reported in the past 3 months, compared with the previous 3 months. The end of the global health emergency on #mpox is welcome news, but it remains important for countries to continue their preparedness efforts and act promptly when needed. pic.twitter.com/A8SCHrt2NE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 11, 2023

In other health news

Covering Eisai and Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi could cost the Medicare program up to $5 billion per year, according to JAMA Internal Medicine . could cost the Medicare program up toper year, according to a study published yesterday in

Young people in the United States made fewer visits to the emergency room for mental health conditions in the fall of 2022 compared with the year prior, according to in the fall of 2022 compared with the year prior, according to new data from the CDC that suggests some improvements as the pandemic wanes.

EMILYs List, a powerful political action committee that backs Democratic women who support abortion rights, Angela Alsobrooks’s campaign to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). is endorsing Prince George’s County Executive’s campaign to replace retiring Sen.(D-Md.).

Quote of the week

Health reads

Sugar rush

In today’s first @washingtonpost TikTok, outside advisers to the FDA voted 17-0 in favor of making the birth control pill Opill available without a prescription.



They said the benefits of over-the-counter status outweighed the risks.https://t.co/wLepTI894v pic.twitter.com/IbgLPBr7ql — Dave Jorgenson 🍕 (@davejorgenson) May 11, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

