Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: Debt limit discussions … Inside Biden’s 2024 campaign strategy … but first …

On the Hill

Pressure mounts to confirm Julie Su as labor secretary

Now that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is back in Washington and Senate Democrats have a full roster, pressure is mounting to confirm labor secretary nominee Julie Su.

It’s possible that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) could move to advance Su’s nomination this week if it’s clear she has the votes.

Advertisement

Advocates are getting antsy, because they think she has a path to confirmation.

The White House, former labor secretary Marty Walsh, labor groups and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) are among those working to shore up the votes for Su. A handful of lawmakers have not publicly announced where they stand on her confirmation.

“We’re working overtime to make sure that the votes are there so that we can take advantage of this window, you know, where everyone’s here,” AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler told us.

“The sooner the vote, the better the vote,” Walsh told us.

The vote has become the latest test of how far Democrats are willing to go to show they will deliver for labor unions, a key constituency, as leaders in the movement have expressed some dissatisfaction with the party.

The unknowns

The push for Su comes as a handful of senators still have not publicly said where they stand, including Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Angus King (I-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). (Another moderate Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, has already said she’s a no on Su.)

Advertisement

With Feinstein back, Democrats can lose one vote if all Republicans vote against her, or two votes if Murkowski supports Su.

Four of the six publicly undecided senators are up for reelection in 2024. Although King’s path to reelection is considered smooth, Tester, Sinema and Manchin (should Sinema and Manchin run) are facing potentially difficult roads to another term and politics are at play.

“Everything matters in my reelection,” Tester said when asked how this vote on Su will play in red Montana. But he said he won’t make a decision until Schumer “gets serious about putting it on the floor, then we’ll make a decision.”

Labor leaders are still firmly behind Democrats and spend large sums of money to help Democratic candidates, and they want Su confirmed.

Her confirmation is also important for President Biden, who has built a career backing labor, to have a strong labor ally in the Cabinet — especially as Biden is working to implement major legislation, including the semiconductor manufacturing bill and the green-energy Inflation Reduction Act, with strong labor protections ahead of his reelection run.

Advertisement

“It’s a year and a half before the presidential election. I think it’s really unfortunate that this is … political. It shouldn’t be political,” said Walsh, who stepped down as labor secretary in March to lead the National Hockey League Player Association. “We need a secretary of labor for the workers, the United States of America and we need a secretary of labor that understands the job.”

'Full-court press'

With Feinstein back, the White House is engaged in a “full-court press” to confirm Su, according to a White House official who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the confirmation strategy.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients has been making calls to “key” senators, and he speaks with Su a couple of times per week. The White House has launched a daily “war room” call to strategize how to get her confirmed.

Additionally, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm have been making calls to moderate senators to urge their support, and Walsh has been working behind the scenes advocating for Su.

“A lot of people saying that they’re comfortable with me and my leadership, a lot of the Democrats and some Republicans — well, this is just a continuation of that,” Walsh said.

Republicans have tried to portray Su as a radical and point to her oversight of California’s unemployment insurance program as the state’s labor secretary during the pandemic, when there were accusations of fraud, as one reason to oppose her.

All eyes on Manchin and Sinema

While several senators’ positions aren’t clear, advocates focused on Manchin and Sinema.

Advertisement

After his meeting with Su, Manchin said it was a “good meeting.” Three people familiar with the meeting, however, said Manchin left the meeting unpersuaded that Su should be elevated to lead the department permanently. (She is currently acting secretary.)

International Franchise Association, a group that has In an attempt to gather more information, Manchin met last week with the, a group that has said Su is “out of the mainstream” and “unqualified” to be labor secretary.

Walsh has had several conversations with Manchin about Su, he said. The unions in West Virginia, including the United Mine Workers, are firmly behind Su.

Manchin remains undecided, a Manchin spokesperson said.

In typical Sinema fashion, she has kept her feelings and intentions about Su close to her vest.

Union campaign

For the first time, the AFL-CIO bought an ad campaign supporting a labor secretary nominee, launching a six-figure “stand with Su” digital ad buy in Arizona.

They’ve also launched a 50-state advocacy campaign, with union members are contacting senators.

“We want to make it very clear that the labor movement is solidly behind her and I think that’s helping, you know, with the latest rounds of meetings that she’s having, too,” AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler said.

Advertisement

Some business groups, including the National Restaurant Association, are opposing her. While the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce has come out in support of her, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is staying silent.

A California ally

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of CAPAC, led a letter signed by 70 members of Congress to Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urging her confirmation. Chu has known Su since the 1990s, when Su worked on a Thai slavery case in El Monte, Calif.

Chu said she asked Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) to speak to Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) on Su’s behalf.

Su has also spoken with both Alaska senators and Su “felt that the dialogue with Sen. Murkowski was positive,” Chu said.

What we're watching

In Congress

Debt limit discussions: Staff met on Saturday to continue talks on the budget and the debt limit and are expected to meet again today. Biden is expected to meet with the four top congressional leaders for a second time on Tuesday before he heads to the Group of Seven meeting on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Is there movement?

On Sunday night, Biden suggested he’s willing to negotiate with Republicans on work requirements. He told reporters he voted for “tougher aid programs” in the past but “for Medicaid it’s a different story, so I’m waiting to hear what their exact proposal is.”

The White House walked back what the president said, telling our colleague Tony Romm that Biden “has been clear that he will not accept proposals that take away people’s health coverage. The President has also been clear that he will not accept policies that push Americans into poverty.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) suggested on Thursday that “$50 to 60 billion” of unspent covid relief money could be used toward the $130 billion budget in nondefense discretionary budget cuts that Republicans called for in their debt limit plan.

Biden and McCarthy could be giving glimpses into the talks or they could be misrepresenting their positions — but it is a sign that negotiations are ongoing.

In the Senate, Republicans are likely to force votes on a measure to block a D.C. Council bill on police accountability and a measure to block a Biden administration rule that loosens a Trump-era rule that bars entrance of immigrants into the U.S. if it is deemed they would rely on government assistance programs.

In the committees

Tuesday: Two committees — the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Homeland Security Committee — are holding hearings on A.I.

Advertisement

The Senate Banking Committee will look at the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The companies’ former executives are set to testify.

The Small Business Committee is holding a hearing on the impacts of default.

At the White House:

Biden is scheduled to leave town on Wednesday for the G-7 meeting in Japan. He’ll meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday. They’ll be joined on Friday by the leaders of the other G-7 countries: Canada, France, Britain, Germany and Italy.

On the ballot

It’s primary day in several states tomorrow. Here are the states (and cities) we’re watching:

Philadelphia: Like Chicago, Philadelphia’s mayoral race has been dominated by concerns about gun violence. Several top contenders have campaigned on tough-on-crime policies, with one decrying the city’s “culture of lawlessness” and another pushing for the return of the city’s stop-and-frisk policy.

Advertisement

The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary election is all but certain to become Philadelphia’s next mayor in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans seven-to-one. In a field of nearly a dozen Democrats, here are the top five candidates:

Helen Gym , a former teacher who is also known as “Philly’s AOC”

Rebecca Rhynhart , a former city treasurer who is backed by three former mayors

Cherelle Parker , a former state legislator and city councilor who is backed by the city’s Black political establishment

Allan Domb , a former city councilor and a Philadelphia landlord who is also known as the “condo king”

Jeff Brown , a wealthy owner of ShopRite grocery stores

Kentucky: Meanwhile, Republicans hope that the winner of Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary election in the Bluegrass State will unseat Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in the November general election. The Republican primary has been dominated by transgender issues, with one candidate appearing to go as far as saying that transgender students shouldn’t be allowed in school — twice.

Here are the top three out of 12 candidates vying for the Republican nomination:

Overseas

The historic presidential election between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu appears headed for a May 28 runoff. The races in Turkey, a NATO member, and Thailand, whose parliamentary election results could signal the end of the military rule there, are being closely watched by officials in Washington.

At the White House

Inside Biden’s 2024 campaign strategy

Our colleagues Michael Scherer and Tyler Pager are out this morning with a preview of Biden’s 2024 battleground strategy. The president’s top advisers have their eyes trained on North Carolina and Florida, home to potential Republican rivals: Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Why North Carolina? “The campaign’s early moves provide alternate paths to victory if the president finds himself struggling next year to repeat his 2020 victory,” Michael and Tyler write. “Biden won Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin by less than a single percentage point. If he loses all three states in 2024, he can still win the White House by winning North Carolina and holding onto his other states.”

Why Florida? The Democratic Party is “willing to spend early on the state this year in the hopes of making it more competitive next year, while withholding judgment on whether it will be worth the same sort of investment in the fall of 2024 as it was in 2020.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Happy Mother’s Day 💐

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article