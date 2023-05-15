Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1930, registered nurse Ellen Church became the first female flight attendant. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Russian split between mercenaries and regulars takes a turn Wagner mercenaries have been central to Russia’s expanded war in Ukraine. But their leader, the mercurial oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin, has regularly tested the Kremlin’s patience with furious public criticisms of the generals who command Russia’s regular forces.

With the bodies of Wagner fighters as his backdrop, Prigozhin has accused the uniformed officers of failing to supply Wagner with sufficient ammunition. He also recently accused them of “lying” about the battlefield reality around the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut. And so on.

His rants have fueled speculation about just how much internal criticism Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to stomach, which obviously turns in part on how valuable his private army has been – and can still be – to the Russian war effort.

A shocking turn of events

But now my colleagues Shane Harris and Isabelle Khurshudyan have unearthed an even more astonishing revelation about Prigozhin: .

“Prigozhin said that if Ukraine’s commanders withdrew their soldiers from the area around Bakhmut, he would give Kyiv information on Russian troop positions, which Ukraine could use to attack them. Prigozhin conveyed the proposal to his contacts in Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, with whom he has maintained secret communications during the course of the war, according to previously unreported U.S. intelligence documents leaked on the group-chat platform Discord.”

“Two Ukrainian officials confirmed that Prigozhin has spoken several times to the Ukrainian intelligence directorate, known as HUR,” Shane and Isabelle reported.

One official said Kyiv rejected the offer, which Prigozhin made more than once, because of a lack of trust.

That same lack of trust exists in Washington, a U.S. official told Shane and Isabelle.

That’s not all.

One of the leaked documents says Prigozhin told Ukrainian intelligence that Russian forces were “struggling with ammunition supplies.”

He advised Ukrainian forces to push forward with an assault on the border of Crimea, which Russia has illegally annexed, while Russian troop morale was low.

Prigozhin has also met in person with Ukrainian intelligence officials in an unspecified country in Africa, where Wagner regularly operates, according to another leaked document.

Zelensky yearns to take the war to Russia

Shane and Isabelle’s report is one of two recent disclosures that could reshape public perceptions of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The other concerned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s private but passionate advocacy for taking the war to Russia, in what would be a major escalation.

From Isabelle and John Hudson’s reporting on Saturday:

“Behind closed doors, Ukraine’s leader has proposed going in a more audacious direction — occupying Russian villages to gain leverage over Moscow, bombing a pipeline that transfers Russian oil to Hungary, a NATO member, and privately pining for long-range missiles to hit targets inside Russia’s borders, according to classified U.S. intelligence documents detailing his internal communications with top aides and military leaders.

“The documents, which have not been previously disclosed, are part of a broader leak of U.S. secrets circulated on the Discord messaging platform and obtained by The Washington Post. They reveal a leader with aggressive instincts that sharply contrast with his public-facing image as the calm and stoic statesman weathering Russia’s brutal onslaught. The insights were gleaned through intercepted digital communications, providing a rare look at Zelensky’s deliberations amid Russian missile barrages, infrastructure attacks and war crimes.”

Zelensky denial

Fears of escalation have shaped the kinds of aid packages Ukraine has received from its allies and partners – none more so than from President Biden, who has warned against taking steps that might help Kyiv but at the cost of triggering World War III with Russia.

John and Isabelle’s reporting led Zelensky to deny plans for striking inside Russia as he traveled in Western Europe to thank leaders for their military and economic aid.

“We are not attacking Russian territory," Laura Gozzi and Jaroslav Lukiv of the BBC quoted him as saying after talks in Berlin with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are preparing a counterattack to de-occupy the illegitimately conquered territories."

How that long-telegraphed counterattack fares will depend on how well Ukraine uses advanced military gear from the U.S. and its allies. And it may also turn on what appetite Prigozhin and his mercenaries have to stay in the fight.

And on what appetite Putin has for keeping Prigozhin.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

With Erdogan leading, Turkey election heads to runoff

“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, by a healthy margin after a first round of voting in Turkey’s pivotal election, according to preliminary results announced Monday by the national election board. The board said a runoff election would be held May 28,” Kareem Fahim, Louisa Loveluck and Niha Masih report.

DeSantis signs bill to defund DEI programs at Florida’s public colleges

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill into law Monday barring the state’s colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and limiting how race can be discussed in many courses,” Jack Stripling reports.

IRS tests free e-filing system that could compete with tax prep giants

“The Internal Revenue Service has quietly built its own prototype system to allow Americans to file tax returns digitally and free of charge, according to three current and former agency officials, essentially creating government software that could disrupt the tax-prep industry,” Jacob Bogage reports.

Biden nominates National Cancer Institute director to lead NIH

“President Biden on Monday nominated cancer surgeon Monica M. Bertagnolli to be head of the National Institutes of Health, seeking to fill the leadership role atop the $46 billion health agency that has sat empty for more than a year,” Dan Diamond and Laurie McGinley report.

Vice files for bankruptcy, the latest digital-media pioneer to fall

“The once high-flying Vice Media Group filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, kick-starting a court-supervised reorganization process that the company said in a statement would prepare it for a sale,” Leo Sands reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Crossing jungle and desert, migrants navigate a sea of misinformation

“With the end on Thursday of Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that the Trump and Biden administrations used to expel immigrants who entered the United States illegally, migrants’ WhatsApp and Facebook groups have been flooded with conflicting intelligence about what might await them at the border. Voice memos from family members and friends and friends-of-friends added more grist to the rumor mill,” Juan Arturo Gómez Tobón and Samantha Schmidt report.

Ahead of 2024 election, several states overhauled voting laws

“A new report by the Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan group that focuses on analysis that advances free and fair elections, found that nearly a third of legislation passed in statehouses earlier this year make it easier to vote through policies such as expanding early- and mail voting opportunities, restoring felon voting rights and providing more time to voters for fixing errors on ballots, among other things,” Matthew Brown reports.

From Rahmbo to Rahm-bassador: How an unlikely diplomat has wooed Japan

“Being ambassador to Japan is an important but typically cushy appointment, managing an alliance that has remained largely stable for seven decades and has been bestowed to political giants such as Caroline Kennedy, former vice president Walter Mondale and former Senate majority leader Howard Baker,” Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports.

“Yet for Emanuel, 63, his schedule here rivals his time as White House chief of staff or as mayor of Chicago. He has been an unusually hands-on, visible and outspoken American ambassador. The kind that Japan has never seen before.”

Raw videos of violent incidents in Texas rekindle debate about graphic images

“From government-monitored decisions about showing deaths during World War II to friction over explicit pictures of devastated civilians during the Vietnam War and on to the debate over depictions of mass killing victims in recent years, editors, news consumers, tech companies and relatives of murdered people have made compelling but opposing arguments about how much gore to show,” Marc Fisher and Naomi Nix report.

… and beyond

How the Supreme Court might view the debt limit fight

“If Joe Biden and House Republicans fail to reach a debt deal, the crisis could get tossed to the Supreme Court — where it would scramble the usual priorities of the court’s conservatives. The court’s current approach to most cases is overwhelmingly pro-market and business-friendly. The justices would be wary of stoking economic calamity,” Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan reports.

AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters

“The implications for the 2024 campaigns and elections are as large as they are troubling: Generative AI can not only rapidly produce targeted campaign emails, texts or videos, it also could be used to mislead voters, impersonate candidates and undermine elections on a scale and at a speed not yet seen,” the Associated Press’s David Klepper and Ali Swenson report.

The hottest online game: Hunting for classified documents

“Videogame enthusiasts are scouring popular social-media platforms in the hope of finding classified U.S. military documents, turning the recent national-security crisis over leaked secrets into a global scavenger hunt. The competition pits online users eager to see secrets against the U.S. government, which wants to keep those secrets off the internet,” the Wall Street Journal’s Jessica Donati reports.

The Biden agenda

Mayorkas defends Biden’s record as border crossings fall after Title 42 policy ends

“Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday credited the Biden administration’s policies for what he said was a significant drop in attempts by migrants to enter the United States illegally, immediately after the expiration of a pandemic-era policy meant to deter those crossings,” Azi Paybarah and David Ovalle report.

The end of Ukraine aid is rapidly approaching. Reupping it won’t be easy

“The $48 billion Ukraine aid package that Congress approved in December has about $6 billion left, meaning U.S. funding for weapons and supplies could dry up by midsummer. That’s raising fresh concerns among lawmakers about what the White House is planning next, including when the administration will ask for another major package and whether it will be enough,” Politico’s Paul McLeary, Anthony Adragna and Joe Gould report.

Biden team aims to compete in North Carolina, test ground in Florida

“Top advisers to President Biden are planning a 2024 battleground strategy that fully invests in North Carolina, while mounting an early challenge in the increasingly Republican domain of Florida, home to two of his top rivals,” Michael Scherer and Tyler Pager report.

Biden calls white supremacy greatest terrorism threat as 2024 race heats up

“President Biden on Saturday declared white supremacy ‘the most dangerous terrorist threat’ to the American homeland, using a speech to graduating students at a historically Black university to elevate a debate that has already become central to his campaign for a second term,” Toluse Olorunnipa reports.

(Some of) the British royal family's assets, visualized

“The most contentious debate over what rightly belongs to the royals centers on the huge landed estates claimed by medieval kings and passed down to their heirs,” Karla Adam and Mary Jordan report.

Hot on the left

After red-state shootings, gun-control advocates see glimmers of change

“In firearm-friendly Texas, two Republicans on a House committee helped advance a bill to raise the minimum age to buy AR-15-style weapons. In Tennessee, a Republican governor known for championing looser gun laws has called a special legislative session to consider tighter ones ‘to strengthen the safety’ of the state. In North Carolina, the GOP-dominated legislature dropped a proposal to allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit,” Karin Brulliard and Annie Gowen report.

“In several capitols across red America, gun-control advocates say they are seeing faint — if, sometimes, fleeting — fissures in what has long been staunch Republican opposition to any whiff of firearms restriction.”

Hot on the right

Inside the Tennessee legislature, where a GOP supermajority reigns

"In the final days of the 2023 session last month, Tennessee’s GOP-controlled state legislature ignored growing public calls — even from fellow Republicans — to address gun violence," Kevin Sullivan reports.

“Instead, it passed a measure to allow teachers to refer to students by ‘he’ or ‘she’ even if the child prefers a different pronoun. It banned requirements for ‘implicit bias training’ that raises awareness of unfair racial and ethnic stereotypes. It approved a bill protecting Tennessee property owners against U.N. sustainability goals, elevating a right-wing conspiracy theory.”

Today in Washington

At 3 p.m., the Bidens will leave Philadelphia for Joint Base Andrews. They will return to the White House at 4:05 p.m.

In closing

The Swifties spare no one

My Very Dear Wife:

Having conquered Philadelphia, the Swifties now prepare to cross the river. Indications are very strong in a few days, perhaps to-morrow. Lest I should not write you again, I wish to warn you of their good cheer and sick beats.

Lovingly,

Jacob — Jake Tapper, long-suffering Philly sports fan (@jaketapper) May 14, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

