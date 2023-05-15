Supreme Court to consider South Carolina plan that ‘exiled’ Black voters

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court will consider South Carolina’s attempt to reinstate a congressional redistricting plan that a lower court found had “exiled” 30,000 Black voters to create a district winnable for a White Republican candidate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The three-judge panel in January said the plan by the Republican-led legislature split Black neighborhoods in the Charleston area to create a “stark racial gerrymander.” After the changes, Rep. Nancy Mace (R) coasted to victory over a Democratic opponent, securing what has become a Republican-dominated 6-to-1 congressional delegation in the state.

The judges found that South Carolina’s mapmaker tried to keep the African American population below a certain target in the district, treating Charleston County “in a fundamentally different way than the rest of the state.”

“The strategies he employed ultimately exiled over 30,000 African American citizens from their previous district and created a stark racial gerrymander of Charleston County and the City of Charleston,” said the panel, which was composed of two judges nominated by President Barack Obama and one by President Biden. The changes “were ‘dramatic’ and ‘created tremendous disparity’ in the placement of African Americans within Congressional Districts Nos. 1 and 6 in Charleston County,” the judges found, quoting trial testimony.

The 6th District is represented by House Assistant Democratic Leader James E. Clyburn.

South Carolina asked the Supreme Court to step in, saying that maintaining Republican dominance was the reason for the changes, not race.

It said the three-judge panel’s “thinly reasoned order” unlawfully presumes bad faith on the part of the legislature and confused the racial effect of the changes with intent to discriminate. The Supreme Court has said that partisan gerrymandering is not the province of federal courts but that attempts to discriminate on the basis of race are unconstitutional. The fact that Black voters lean dramatically to the Democratic Party often makes for legal battles in the wake of the redistricting that follows every decade’s new census.

In South Carolina’s case, the panel rejected racial gerrymandering challenges to two of the seven congressional districts, and agreed with one.

The Supreme Court in such redistricting cases is obliged to either affirm the decision of the special three-judge panel, overturn it, or schedule it for full briefing and argument, as it did in this case. South Carolina asked the court to schedule oral arguments at the beginning of its new term in October and issue a decision by Jan. 1 in order for the 2024 elections to proceed smoothly.

The case is Alexander v. The South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP.

The court also added to its new term beginning in the fall a dispute between members of Congress and executive branch agencies about demands for information, an argument arising from requests for documents related to the Trump International Hotel.

The case involves a 1928 law that allowed a minority — seven members — of the House Oversight and Reform Committee to request and receive information from executive agencies. But the General Services Administration turned down the request from a group of Democrats for details of the 2013 deal that allowed Donald Trump’s company to lease the Old Post Office building to turn it into a hotel.

Much of the lawsuit is now moot: The hotel has been rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria, and the most inquisitive lawmakers are no longer in Congress.

But the Biden administration asked the court to take up the case to wipe out a ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that said the lawmakers had the right to sue for the information.

The decision “conflicts with this Court’s precedents and contradicts historical practice stretching to the beginning of the Republic,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar wrote in her petition to the court. She said the law’s “ostensible purpose is to facilitate the work of the Committee and the whole House, not to provide a perquisite to individual Members.”

The case is Carnahan v. Maloney.

