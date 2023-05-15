Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Showdowns over abortion bans continue in North Carolina, Nebraska and South Carolina

Many state legislative sessions are wrapping up across the country, but three conservative-leaning states are set to again consider measures to significantly narrow the window for legal abortions.

They’re the final abortion battles in the spring legislative season – the first to take place since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in June, opening the door for states to ban abortion earlier than viability.

In North Carolina and Nebraska, Republicans are pursuing a 12-week abortion ban — the first restrictions since the fall of Roe v. Wade that don’t outlaw all or most abortions. And in South Carolina, a fight is brewing over a limit on most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, named “heartbeat” bills.

North Carolina

Over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the state’s newly passed 12-week abortion ban at a rally with abortion rights supporters in Raleigh. The move sets up a showdown with the Republican-controlled legislature, which holds veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers.

But in the House, that supermajority is narrow. Cooper has been seeking to peel away GOP votes over the past week, specifically calling out four Republicans who he argues have previously indicated opposition to stricter abortion limits.

Meanwhile, top Republican leaders in both the state House and Senate promised swift action to override the veto, though they didn’t lay out an exact timeline for a vote. North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger accused the governor of spending the last week “bullying members of the General Assembly,” North Carolina Senate leaderaccused the governor of spending the last week “bullying members of the General Assembly,” adding in a statement that he “look[s] forward to promptly overriding [Cooper’s] veto.”

North Carolina currently allows abortions up until 20 weeks of pregnancy, and the state has seen one of the largest post-Roe spikes in abortion since the Supreme Court’s decision.

How we got here: North Carolina Republicans passed legislation earlier this month to ban most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, which is coupled with tens of millions of dollars in funding for child care, foster care and paid family leave. GOP lawmakers have sought to portray the measure as “mainstream,” and say the bill could serve as an alternative to strict abortion bans in other parts of the country. Over 93 percent of abortions were performed by 13 weeks in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But Cooper and abortion rights advocates have pushed back against this framing. They’ve particularly pointed to provisions of the bill that could make it harder for patients to get an abortion, such as requiring an in-person visit with a doctor 72 hours before the procedure.

More from Cooper:

The extreme abortion ban has been vetoed.



Let’s work to keep it that way. pic.twitter.com/wan9W5z6fF — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 13, 2023

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R):

“Governor Cooper has spent the past week, including Mother’s Day weekend, spreading misinformation about SB 20 in an effort to frighten voters and appease campaign donors.” 1/2https://t.co/v1dDfBbvCk#ncpol pic.twitter.com/MwjBk5ANR0 — Speaker Tim Moore (@NCHouseSpeaker) May 13, 2023

Nebraska

Tuesday will be a big day for Republican efforts to restrict abortion in this state.

The one-chamber legislature is slated to take up a ban on most abortions at 12 weeks gestation — a debate that will come as part of a controversial bill to restrict gender transition-related care for youth.

How we got here: In late April, a “heartbeat” ban fizzled in Nebraska. The opposition came from state Sen. Merv Riepe — a longtime Republican in the technically nonpartisan chamber — who abstained from voting over concerns the measure wouldn’t give women enough time to know they are pregnant. Abortion is legal in the state until 22 weeks of pregnancy.

His resistance surprised antiabortion advocates in the state, who called it a “shocking betrayal,” and ignited furious conversations over the path forward.

Those discussions culminated in an amendment introduced last week by state Sen. Ben Hansen, the chair of Nebraska’s health committee. His measure includes a His measure includes a 12-week ban on most abortions as well as changes to the bill limiting gender-affirming care for youth.

Hansen’s effort is slated to go before the full chamber on Tuesday. The amendment will need 33 votes to move forward, and if adopted, the final vote on the gender transition care bill won’t occur on Tuesday, the speaker’s office wrote in an email.

What to watch: All eyes will be on Riepe. The senator wanted the legislature to get behind a 12-week ban, but the proposal he’d originally pitched would bar most abortions 12 weeks after an egg is fertilized, which is a longer window than the 12-week gestational limit under consideration, which is measured by the first day of the woman’s last menstrual period.

South Carolina

The legislative season was supposed to be over in South Carolina last week.

But on Friday, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster ordered lawmakers back into session to complete unfinished work, including on legislation restricting abortions. Abortion is allowed in the state up to 22 weeks of pregnancy, and the state Supreme Court has already struck down a 2021 law prohibiting the procedure at around six weeks.

How we got here: The two GOP-controlled chambers in the legislature have been unable to agree, as of yet, on abortion limits. The House passed a near-total abortion ban, but the measure failed in the Senate in part due to opposition from the chamber’s five female lawmakers.

Yet, in February, the South Carolina Senate passed legislation prohibiting most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected. That’s the legislation the House is slated to take up soon.

It’s unclear whether that bill would pass the Senate again. A House committee made some changes, and several of the senators who rebuffed the near-total abortion ban now appear opposed, per the Associated Press. In an interview with The Health 202, Republican state Sen. Katrina Shealy vowed a filibuster to prevent the measure from passing if it’s sent back to the Senate.

More from McMaster:

I have called the General Assembly back for an extra legislative session to take up enhanced penalties for illegal gun possession, pass bond reform, protect life, and pass a budget. The General Assembly has made progress this year, but there is still work to be done. https://t.co/s9lcJydHud — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 12, 2023

Reproductive wars

Planned Parenthood endorses federal judiciary revisions

For the first time, Planned Parenthood is calling on Congress to make sweeping revisions to the federal judiciary, including expanding the number of Supreme Court justices and setting term limits.

The organization is also urging lawmakers to set binding ethics and transparency requirements for the Supreme Court; increase the number of seats in lower courts; and put an end to single-judge divisions. Planned Parenthood didn’t detail the number of justices or what the term limits should be in a press release yesterday or when asked on MSNBC.

Planned Parenthood is arguing that allowing one judge to preside over a division within a federal district can encourage so-called “judge shopping” — in which plaintiffs file their lawsuits in venues that are poised to give them a more sympathetic judge. — in which plaintiffs file their lawsuits in venues that are poised to give them a more sympathetic judge.

The bigger picture: The effort comes nearly a year after the nation’s high court overturned Roe and just weeks after a federal judge in Texas suspended FDA approval of a key abortion drug, among other litigation.

Hear more from Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, on MSNBC News:

It’s clear that the courts have been used as a vehicle to advance a dangerous agenda against reproductive rights.



Thank you @InsideWithPsaki, for this conversation on why court reform is needed to protect ALL of our freedoms. https://t.co/pPNDxxn1l0 — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) May 14, 2023

Meanwhile …

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said federal restrictions on abortion are “not realistic” because a Republican president would need to have enough votes in Congress to support a national ban.

“I’m not going to lie to the American people,” the former U.N. ambassador said Sunday on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” specifically pointing to the filibuster in the Senate as a barrier. “Nothing’s going to happen if we don’t get 60 votes in the Senate. We’re not even close to that on the Republican or the Democrat side.” Haley hasn’t endorsed a specific gestational limit on abortion at the national level, and instead repeatedly called for a “national consensus.”

Her comments Sunday drew criticism from Marjorie Dannenfelser, the head of prominent antiabortion group SBA Pro-Life America, who is pushing candidates to embrace a ban on most abortions by at least 15 weeks. “The pro-life movement must have a nominee who will boldly advocate for this consensus, and as president will work tirelessly to gather the votes necessary in Congress. Dismissing this task as unrealistic is not acceptable,” Dannenfelser said in a statement.

Watch Haley on CBS News:

GOP presidential candidate @NikkiHaley tells @margbrennan that a national standard on abortion would be difficult to pass through the House and Senate: “The idea that a Republican president could ban all abortions is not being honest with the American people.” pic.twitter.com/slk0jLIBCQ — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 14, 2023

In other health news

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday blocked 10 companies from Erica Werner writes. from marketing or distributing 6,500 flavored e-liquid and e-cigarette products in the United States, The Post’swrites.

Nearly 12,000 people accessed a national mental health hotline aimed at new and expecting parents in its first year, according to Health Resources and Services Administration on Friday. aimed at new and expecting parents in its first year, according to data released by theon Friday.

Federal regulators on Friday approved Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma’s new medication Veozah, a first-of-its-kind nonhormonal treatment option to help manage hot flashes and night sweats caused by menopause, the FDA said in , a first-of-its-kind nonhormonal treatment option to help manage hot flashes and night sweats caused by menopause, the FDA said in a statement

