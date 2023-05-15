Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Timber industry concerns helped prompt Congress to strip protections for northern long-eared bats

When the Senate voted narrowly last week to scrap the Biden administration’s protections for northern long-eared bats, it wasn’t immediately clear why the small mammals had sparked such a big legislative effort on Capitol Hill.

But lobbying helps explain the effort. The timber industry pushed for lawmakers to repeal the bat’s classification as endangered, saying it would stall logging in 37 states where the mammals are still found, people familiar with the matter told The Climate 202.

Bill Imbergamo, executive director of the Federal Forest Resource Coalition, said he and his colleagues met in March with Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.), who sponsored the House version of the resolution to remove protections for the bat.

During the meeting, which has not previously been reported, Stauber reassured attendees that he planned to introduce the resolution using the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to scrap recent regulations with a simple majority vote.

“We’ve been in communication with his office for a long time, and he certainly understands our industry’s concerns,” Imbergamo said of Stauber.

In January, when Republicans retook control of the House, the Federal Forest Resource Coalition reported retaining a lobbying firm for the first time since 2020. The firm, Natural Resources Results, spent $10,000 in the first few months of this year, according to disclosure records.

But by the March meeting, Stauber had already decided to introduce the resolution, Imbergamo said. “He was already intent on doing this — we didn’t request the meeting to ask him to do this,” he said.

Asked about the meeting, Stauber’s spokesman Eli Mansour said the Republican unveiled the measure to help not only the forestry sector, but also energy and mining projects.

The bat’s listing “impacts everything from transmission lines, to mines, and yes, to forestry,” Mansour said in an email. “If you’re interested in building anything in the eastern half of the continental United States, uplisting the northern long eared bat makes it harder.”

Debate over forests

The timber industry argues that by listing the northern long-eared bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has imposed costly restrictions on logging in forests where the bats roost in the summer.

Yet the primary threat to the bat is white-nose syndrome, a lethal disease that has wiped out 99 percent of its populations in some areas, rather than loss of forest habitat, industry leaders say.

“The availability of forest habitat is not a contributing factor in their decline,” Rick Horton, executive vice president of Minnesota Forest Industries, testified during an April hearing held by the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries. (Horton also attended the March meeting with Stauber, according to Imbergamo.)

Scientists agree that white-nose syndrome is the main driver of the bats’ decline. But they strongly disagree with the notion that preserving forest habitat isn’t an important factor in the species’ survival.

“There are still a few survivors out there, and we need to protect the habitats that are left so that we do not see a species extinction,” Winifred Frick, chief scientist at Bat Conservation International, told The Climate 202.

Mullin’s motivations

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), who introduced the Senate version of the resolution, didn’t respond to questions about whether he met with timber industry leaders or was motivated by their concerns.

Mullin told reporters Thursday that “when you [list] this as an endangered species, it endangers the industries that work along these areas of the habitat. And there’s no proof at all that this will affect the white fungus.”

Mullin declined to say whether he thought the measure would benefit certain industries. But unlike in Minnesota, the timber industry lacks a large presence in Oklahoma, which lies on the western edge of the bat’s range.

Instead, the oil and gas industry has long reigned in the region. But while the Tulsa-based industry group GPA Midstream Association reported lobbying in support of the resolution this year, the association has not met with Mullin on this topic, spokesman Kevin Broom said in an email.

Two Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) — voted with Republicans to support the measure. While Manchin frequently crosses party lines, the vote was more unusual for Klobuchar, who has a 93 percent lifetime score from the League of Conservation Voters.

Spokespeople for Mullin and Klobuchar did not respond to requests for comment.

Removing protections

On the same day that the Senate voted 51-49 to remove federal protections for the bats, the chamber also voted 51-49 to overturn the Biden administration’s broader definition of “critical habitat” under the Endangered Species Act.

A week earlier, senators voted 50-48 to nullify protections for the lesser prairie chicken, a popular Southwestern game bird. That vote marked the first time in the 30-year history of the Congressional Review Act that lawmakers had used the tool to undo protections for an individual species.

The votes signal “an alarming and dangerous trend for national efforts to prevent species from going extinct,” Robert Dewey, vice president of government relations at Defenders of Wildlife, told The Climate 202.

The House could vote on all three measures as soon as this week. President Biden has vowed to veto all three resolutions if they reach his desk.

In the states

North Carolina beach houses have fallen into the ocean. Is there a fix?

As more and more beach houses crumble into the ocean in Rodanthe, N.C., local officials are warning of steep costs to protect the properties from the encroaching sea, The Washington Post’s Brady Dennis reports.

In a new report, Dare County revealed that it would cost as much as $40 million to fund the beach nourishment projects needed to preserve the fast-eroding shoreline. Meanwhile, another recent study concluded that it would cost about $43 million to buy out the 80 structures in Rodanthe within 300 feet of the high-tide line.

Yet the balance in the county’s beach nourishment fund, which comes from a tax on hotels and vacation rentals and must go toward multiple projects, was only $6 million earlier this year. And significant investment from the state or federal government seems unlikely for either solution in the short term.

Experts say the quandary in Rodanthe offers a preview of the economic and environmental challenges that a growing number of coastal communities will face in the coming years as climate change fuels rising seas and stronger storms.

Agency alert

White House Council on Environmental Quality announces new hire

The White House Council for Environmental Quality today announced that Ana Unruh Cohen will become senior director for clean energy, infrastructure and the National Environmental Policy Act. Her first day will be May 22.

Unruh Cohen previously served as the staff director for Democrats on the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, which Republicans disbanded when they took control of the House. In that role, she helped write the energy and climate provisions in the bipartisan infrastructure law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Unruh Cohen has more than 15 years of experience in senior roles on Capitol Hill, including as director of energy, climate and natural resources for Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.). Before that, she was managing director of government affairs for the Natural Resources Defense Council, among other roles.

On the Hill this week

On Tuesday: The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a hearing on Biden’s budget request for fiscal year 2024 for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on energy, climate and grid security will mark up three Republican energy bills, including the from Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), which would block the Energy Department ’s efficiency standards for gas cooking devices. Thewill mark up three Republican energy bills, including the Save Our Gas Stoves Act from(R-Ariz.), which would block the’s efficiency standards for gas cooking devices.

The House Natural Resources subcommittee on energy and mineral resources will hold an oversight hearing on Biden’s budget request for the Interior Department ’s Bureau of Land Management and Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement .

The House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee on water resources and environment will discuss the Clean Water Act’s effects on infrastructure projects.

On Wednesday: The House Natural Resources Committee will mark up a series of conservation bills, including the Save Our Sequoias Act, which is co-sponsored by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and is meant to improve the health and resiliency of the giant tree species.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee on economic development, public buildings and emergency management will hold a hearing on the Federal Emergency Management Agency ’s disaster preparedness and response plans. FEMA deputy administrator Erik Hooks will testify.

Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will examine how the federal government can improve or speed up the Thewill examine how the federal government can improve or speed up the permitting process for energy projects

The House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee on economic growth, energy policy and regulatory affairs will review the Biden administration’s recent rules to limit tailpipe pollution. Joseph Goffman , acting head of the Environmental Protection Agency ’s air office, will testify.

House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee on government operations and the federal workforce will hold a hearing on the Postal Service’s progress in implementing its 10-year plan, including its efforts to Louis DeJoy will testify. Thewill hold a hearing on the’s progress in implementing its 10-year plan, including its efforts to electrify its delivery trucks . Postmaster Generalwill testify.

On Thursday: The Senate Finance Committee will discuss the climate and clean energy tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, focusing on jobs and investment in energy communities.

In the atmosphere

Viral

