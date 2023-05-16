Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Tuesday! Is your boss meeting with a certain tech mogul this week? My inbox is open: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: The European Union approves Microsoft's purchase of Activision, and TSA is testing facial recognition at airports. First:

The CEO behind ChatGPT is testifying. Here's what to expect. More than five years after Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg first testified on Capitol Hill, U.S. lawmakers are still sparring over how to tackle risks posed by social media, with no new major rules to show for it.

Now, as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman prepares to make his debut Senate appearance, many of the same officials leading efforts to hold tech platforms accountable say they are hoping to avoid past mistakes to rein in Silicon Valley’s latest craze: generative AI tools like ChatGPT.

Senators said ahead of Tuesday’s hearing that they plan to press Altman, whose AI-driven chatbot has recently exploded in popularity, about how such tools may undermine data privacy, intellectual property, competition and U.S. democracy itself.

“If we don’t pay attention to this and act on it more quickly and more effectively than we have on social media, we could see even more harmful consequences for our society, our culture, our economy moving forward,” Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) told me.

But unlike Zuckerberg’s first hearing in 2018, when lawmakers pummeled the tech mogul over the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, senators largely said their aims this time are educational — they are looking to learn for legislation rather than host a grilling session.

“What we’re doing here is learning and illuminating, both for Congress and the public … to get past the fantasies of science fiction to what is really happening and where this technology is going,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose panel is hosting the session.

Here’s what to expect at Congress’s biggest AI hearing to date:

AI hallucination and misinformation

Lawmakers said they plan to explore how tools like ChatGPT can both inadvertently produce misinformation, including a phenomenon known as hallucination where AI concocts a false fact seemingly out of thin air, as well as how they can power disinformation, such as via deepfakes.

“I think we can focus on the specific incidents, you know, the deepfakes, for example, the impersonation of voices … and the disinformation whether purposeful or not, that can result from ChatGPT,” Blumenthal said.

A U.S. approach to counter China

Several senators stressed the importance of tackling the threats posed by AI in a way that upholds American values of openness, partly as a foil to China’s own stringent crackdown.

Coons said that while China is reining in AI “to make sure that it reinforces the core values of their political system,” he wants to hear input Tuesday on how to “promote AI that reinforces or strengthens our commitment to open societies, open markets and democracy.”

More data, more problems?

Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), the top Republican on Blumenthal’s subcommittee, said he’s concerned about the massive amounts of data services like ChatGPT need to collect to function as well as the potential for such tools to be used for surveillance purposes.

“This gets back to one of the reasons we don’t want these big technology companies in any context to be tracking people around the internet without their permission … but the surveillance state possibilities here I think are quite significant and very, very dangerous,” he said.

AI meets 2024

With the 2024 election looming, some lawmakers said the use of AI by federal campaigns to generate ads is looming large in their minds. Ahead of the hearing, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) introduced a companion to a House bill that would require campaigns to feature a disclaimer if they use AI to generate a political ad. “We must implement rules of the road including stronger disclosure laws that account for misleading AI-generated content in political advertisements,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

Hawley said he’s also concerned about AI’s “potential control over information to voters,” including the potential for “political bias” in the responses that tools like ChatGPT show voters.

A copyright conundrum

Coons, who chairs the Senate’s subcommittee on intellectual property, said plans to dig in on Tuesday and hold a follow-up hearing on the “unresolved questions” about “how we’re going to treat the difference between human inventors … and AI-based innovations and creation.”

As my colleagues Kevin Schaul, Szu Yu Chen and Nitasha Tiku recently reported, one data set that’s been used to train several high-profile AI models similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT included more than 200 million instances of the copyright symbol.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), whose state office is located in Nashville, said in a statement she plans to ask Altman about concerns she’s heard from constituents about “how generative AI is impacting the entertainment industry, especially songwriters and musicians.”

AI’s antitrust moment?

Federal enforcers have recently expressed concern that a few large tech companies could corner the market on AI. Some senators said they share the concerns and plan to dive in.

“Everyone knows the numbers of dollars pouring into AI is astronomic, but we need to make sure that the power is not misused … in stifling start-ups,” Blumenthal said.

Our top tabs

E.U. clears Microsoft’s Activision purchase, breaking from U.S., U.K. regulators

E.U. antitrust enforcers on Monday approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard, marking a rare victory for both companies amid backlash from other global competition enforcers, our colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

“Microsoft, the maker of the popular Xbox gaming console, agreed to concessions to gain the green light from the European Commission, which has traditionally taken an aggressive stance toward U.S. tech mergers and acquisitions. Under the agreement … Microsoft will license popular Activision games, including Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, free to other cloud streaming providers,” Cat writes.

The European Commission said the agreement addresses concerns about how the deal might stifle innovation and competing in the video game market. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority have sought to block the deal.

The U.K. regulator in a tweet said it still stands by its decision, while the FTC declined to comment, according to the report. An administrative judge in August will hold a hearing to examine FTC’s lawsuit to block the deal.

Microsoft cloud business is under E.U. antitrust scrutiny

Microsoft’s Azure cloud service is undergoing review from the E.U.’s antitrust enforcer over concerns that the company is using its alleged market dominance to push out other competitors in the space, Samuel Stolton reports for Bloomberg News.

“As part of an informal probe, regulators are quizzing competitors and customers about how Microsoft may be abusing its access to business-sensitive information belonging to cloud firms it has commercial dealings with,” Stolton writes, citing documents seen by Bloomberg News.

Antitrust enforcers want to know if that confidential information is being used as leverage to compete with other cloud providers, the report adds, citing two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. French, Dutch, German and Italian cloud industry representatives have previously complained to the E.U. about Microsoft’s cloud business practices.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TSA is testing facial recognition technology at airports, presenting security and privacy concerns

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is testing facial recognition at select airports around the United States to see how the technology can streamline procedures and enhance security screenings, but experts warn it comes with security and privacy concerns, Rebecca Santana and Rick Gentilo report for the Associated Press.

While the TSA argues the technology is accurate and voluntary for passengers, “critics have raised concerns about questions of bias in facial recognition technology and possible repercussions for passengers who want to opt out,” the report says.

Georgetown University justice fellow Meg Foster said that some algorithms in facial recognition technologies “have a harder time recognizing faces of minorities,” they write.

There is also a concern of whether TSA decides to store biometric data in the future, which can make it a more attractive target to hackers and poses a privacy risk, Foster adds.

The agency is testing facial recognition at 16 airports. TSA Administrator David Pekoske previously said biometric technologies would eventually be required because of their effectiveness and efficiency, though he did not provide a timeline on how they would be fully implemented into security screenings, the AP report said.

