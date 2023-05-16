Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: D.C. mayor and police chief testify before Congress … Bipartisan bill would cancel student loans for mental health professionals … Biden scheduled to head oversees amid debt limit talks … Inside the Durham report … The number of workdays left to strike a debt ceiling deal, visualized … but first …

On the Hill

It’s debt ceiling day at the White House again

President Biden is set to meet with the top four congressional leaders at 3 p.m. today at the White House. It’s the second meeting in less than a week, and staff have been meeting every day since — except for Mother’s Day — to try to find consensus.

Heading into today’s meeting, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is sounding a pessimistic tone.

“I don’t think we’re in a good place. I know we’re not,” he said late Monday.

Biden will meet with McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Time constraints

The talks are taking a relatively normal course as these things go.

Negotiators usually spend weeks — sometimes months — far apart on issues before reaching agreement. But the constricted time frame is stressing the talks, especially after Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Monday confirmed her previous estimate that the country could run out of money to pay its bills as soon as June 1.

Here are additional time constraints:

Biden leaves Wednesday for the Group of Seven summit in Japan, followed by a trip to Australia. He is scheduled to be gone for a week.

The Senate is scheduled to leave Thursday afternoon for recess and not return until after Memorial Day.

The House will be in session next week but is scheduled to be out the following week.

(However, both chambers’ recesses could be canceled and Biden could shorten his trip.)

McCarthy said Monday that there needs to be agreement by this weekend.

The issues at play

Staff met through much of the day Monday, with talks described as cordial but without a breakthrough.

They have been focusing on places where there could be the most bipartisan interest:

Rescinding unused pandemic aid: Staffers went line by line in the Republican-passed bill to find coronavirus money that could be clawed back, but they found little consensus.

Permitting reform: Republicans and many Democrats want permitting reform but have vastly different goals: Republicans broadly want to speed up fossil fuel projects and Democrats want to speed up renewable projects.

Budget: The negotiators are talking about capping spending — but at what amount and for how long? Democrats say a 10-year budget cap is out of the question. Republicans are balking at two years.

Democrats’ pushback

Democrats insist that work requirements for most social safety-net programs are off the table. The White House and congressional Democrats on Monday strongly resisted work requirements despite Biden on Sunday seeming to open the door to them.

That is perhaps why some Republicans are grumbling that there are too many people in the negotiating room. Biden’s tendency is to negotiate, but Schumer and Jeffries are in the room on behalf of their caucuses and their input adds to the tensions.

Green-energy tax credits are, too: Democrats we spoke to Monday night also said that repealing many of the green-energy tax credits in the climate portions of the Inflation Reduction Act is a nonstarter.

“I think some of this is really unrealistic,” one Democratic aide said. “I don’t think [Republicans] have come to terms with how unrealistic” some of this is, they said.

Republicans rejected closing tax loopholes: “The White House recently gave Republican congressional leadership a list of proposals to reduce the deficit by closing tax loopholes,” our colleague Jeff Stein reports. “But Republican negotiators rejected every item, according to three people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe confidential deliberations.”

Discharge petition

Democrats can start collecting signatures Wednesday for a discharge petition — a long-shot plan to lift the debt limit by going around McCarthy.

Democratic lawmakers and chiefs of staff were told Monday to prepare to sign the discharge petition on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the meeting who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

A decision on whether to make the official call for signatures will not be made until after the meeting at the White House today.

While all Democratic members present would be asked to sign should leadership decide to move forward, they would still need at least five Republicans for it to advance. But Democrats aren’t reaching out to Republicans to sign on.

Remember, this is Democrats’ last-ditch effort: If leadership moves to collect signatures, that means the negotiations are in a bad place.

Debt ceiling negotiating semantics

Schumer maintained in a speech on the Senate floor Monday that Democrats continue to refuse to negotiate over the debt limit.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said Biden was negotiating only over budget issues.

“We are willing and happy to negotiate about what next year’s spending looks like,” he said.

Republicans took a different view.

“We have staff in a room talking about the debt ceiling. I don’t know what he calls that, but everybody else would call it negotiating,” McCarthy said Monday evening, referring to Biden.

Technically, the negotiators are not talking directly about lifting the debt limit yet, according to people familiar with the status of the negotiations. But they are talking about the budget and other issues in an effort to reach a deal, which some say means Biden is talking about the debt limit.

“Of course he’s negotiating,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.), an influential Freedom Caucus member. “He has to. He knows that. They’ve been blustering.”

What we’re watching

On the Hill

Several D.C. officials, including Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and outgoing police chief Robert J. Contee III, will appear before the House Oversight Committee today as House Republicans continue to investigate city management, particularly the handling of crime and public safety.

Bowser is expected to “defend the city’s efforts to quell violent crime, armed with new plans and legislation her office rolled out one day before the hearing,” per our colleagues Meagan Flynn and Emily Davies

Meanwhile, senators are expected to vote on whether to reject D.C.’s police accountability bill. Biden has already said he will veto the measure if it reaches his desk.

On the ballot

Voters across the country head to the polls today to pick their nominees for public office. We have our eyes on the crowded Democratic mayoral primary in Philadelphia and the crowded Republican gubernatorial primary in Kentucky. The winner of today’s mayoral primary is all but certain to become Philadelphia’s next mayor.

Will Philadelphians finally elect a woman to lead the city? Will Kentucky’s Republican nominee unite voters and unseat Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in November?

Bipartisan bill would cancel student loans for mental health professionals

As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, a bipartisan duo of House members is unveiling another bill to address mental health and substance abuse.

The proposal by Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Hal Rogers (R-Ky.) would reauthorize and triple the size of a program that forgives student loan debts for substance use disorder treatment clinicians and community health workers.

“It is a program that is known to be incredibly important and I’ve heard from providers in my district … about how valuable this program is,” Spanberger said in an interview. “But there's far more people who want to access it than we have funding for.”

The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery Loan Repayment Program had more than 3,000 applicants in 2021, but funding could only cover 255 recipients. It is currently funded at $25 million, and Spanberger and Rogers want to increase funding to $75 million.

The point is to incentivize workers into the field, which has a massive shortage of health-care professionals.

Rogers, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee who hails from a rural, predominantly White district whose poverty level is twice the national average, acknowledged that increasing funding levels is going to be difficult as House Republicans push to dramatically reduce spending.

“I’ll be working hard to make it work,” Rogers told us.

The list of programs Republicans hope to fully fund is growing even as the party is hoping to make major budget cuts. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) told us last week that he will “prioritize” funding for a new bill with Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) that directs the Center for Mental Health Services to come up with a strategy to address the effects of social media on young people.

Programming Note

Join Washington Post Live for the latest in its series about climate, innovation, technology and federal policy this morning. Leigh Ann will sit down with Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), co-chair of the Climate Solutions Caucus, at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. Evelyn Wang, director at the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), and leading conservation experts will also talk about finding solutions to carbon emissions.

At the White House

Biden scheduled to head oversees amid debt limit talks

Around the world in seven days: When Biden kicks off his seven-day trip to Japan, Australia and Papua New Guinea, one thing will be on his mind: Confronting China’s growing political, military and economic power, our colleagues Matt Viser and Tyler Pager report. “The trip comes as U.S.-China relations show little sign of warming, to the concern of many foreign policy experts.”

Here’s what to expect:

In Japan: Biden will attend the summit of the Group of Seven leading economies on Thursday in Hiroshima, the site of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing that killed an estimated 140,000 people, Matt and Tyler write. “Biden and other leaders are expected to meet with survivors of that bombing.”

In Papua New Guinea: On Monday, Biden will become the first U.S. president to visit the island nation. “He will address the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum,” per Matt and Tyler. “He is expected to sign a defense pact that will help Papua New Guinea develop security infrastructure and allow for more joint training exercises with the U.S. military.”

It’s possible Biden may have to curtail the trip depending on the state of the debt limit talks.

The investigations

Inside the Durham report

Special counsel John Durham has released the long-awaited final report detailing his investigation into the FBI’s probe of the 2016 Trump campaign.

The report, four years in the making and more than 300 pages long, argues that the FBI rushed to investigate Donald Trump using “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence,” despite proceeding cautiously with allegations related to then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, per our colleagues Devlin Barrett and Perry Stein.

The FBI’s handling of critical aspects of the case was “seriously deficient,” Durham wrote, causing the agency “severe reputational harm.” But it also did not uncover the types of conspiracies alleged by Trump and some of the former president’s allies.

Here’s one takeaway:

The report is kindling for the House weaponization committee. The report has renewed the debate about the politicization of the FBI and the Justice Department, with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, The report has renewed the debate about the politicization of the FBI and the Justice Department, with(R-Ohio), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, inviting Durham to appear before the panel next week.

The Data

The number of workdays left to strike a debt ceiling deal, visualized: Although Biden and congressional leaders technically had about a month to negotiate a deal to raise the debt ceiling, in reality, the group had just six working days to come to an agreement because of their tight schedules, per our colleagues Nick Mourtoupalas and Derek Hawkins. Today is the last day “all the key players are scheduled to be in Washington.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

