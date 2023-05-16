Live updates Kentucky, Pennsylvania primary election results, analysis

2024 presidential candidates

Five Republicans and three Democrats have officially declared they are running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and plenty of others are making moves. We’re tracking 2024 presidential candidates here.

Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson and Larry Elder, have announced they are running for president in 2024. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.

Democrats: President Biden has officially announced he is running for reelection in 2024. Author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine advocate Robert Kennedy Jr., both long-shot candidates, are also seeking the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.