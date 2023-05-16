The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Kentucky Attorney General and GOP gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is a protege of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and has been endorsed by Donald Trump. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

Live updates Kentucky, Pennsylvania primary election results, analysis

Voters will go to the polls today to cast their ballots in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, with big implications for November.  

Get live results for the Kentucky primary election and the Philadelphia mayoral race.
Here’s what’s at stake in Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

2024 presidential candidates

Five Republicans and three Democrats have officially declared they are running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and plenty of others are making moves. We’re tracking 2024 presidential candidates here.

Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson and Larry Elder, have announced they are running for president in 2024. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.

Democrats: President Biden has officially announced he is running for reelection in 2024. Author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine advocate Robert Kennedy Jr., both long-shot candidates, are also seeking the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.

