On this day in 1770, the future King Louis XVI of France married Marie Antoinette, archduchess of Austria, at Versailles. The big idea More governors are saying 'no college, no problem' to job-seekers Back in January, The Daily 202 diagnosed what we called a "boomlet" of moderate Democratic governors and highlighted that Josh Shapiro's decision to open Pennsylvania state jobs to employment-seekers who don't have a college degree had broad bipartisan appeal.

What we didn’t do, and should have done, is take a step back and look at the broader phenomenon of what supporters call “skills-based” hiring — essentially deciding that work experience or life experience can substitute for a diploma — for government jobs.

And a broader phenomenon it is. And it’s bipartisan, to boot. Moreover, President Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign emphasizes the way his economic policies benefit Americans without degrees, what Ron Brownstein of the Atlantic has dubbed a “blue-collar bet.”

This is plainly an important facet of national politics and interesting economic policy.

Govs and jobs, the origin story

Shapiro’s first executive order made tens of thousands of state-government jobs open to people without college degrees.

But he wasn’t the first governor to make this move. Or the latest.

Maryland’s Larry Hogan (R) was the first, back in March 2022. The most recent one is South Dakota’s Kristi Noem (R), just a few weeks ago.

Govs and jobs, the trend

Eight governors in total — in Alaska, Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Utah — have taken broadly similar steps. And the bipartisan leadership of the National Governors Association recommended the other 42 do so as well.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, the NGA’s Democratic chair, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, its Republican vice chair, advocated for skills-based hiring in an early April letter to their colleagues.

“For too many job opportunities, a degree requirement represents a paper ceiling that overlooks qualified applicants who have gained skills through vocational training, community college, military service, and on-the-job experience,” they wrote.

Degree requirements close off opportunities for 76 percent of Black adults, 83 percent of Latino adults and 75 percent of rural residents, Murphy and Cox said.

The Biden '24 angle

Over at the New York Times, Zolan Kanno-Youngs has a great look at the way Biden is emphasizing new opportunities for Americans without college degrees, how it’s a shift from former president Barack Obama’s time in office — and at the potential political payout.

Zolan notes voters without college degrees are more likely to vote Republican, while the college-educated are more likely to identify as Democrats, a split with “enormous implications for Mr. Biden as he tries to expand the coalition of voters that sent him to the White House in the first place. In 2020, Mr. Biden won 61 percent of college graduates, but only 45 percent of voters without a four-year college degree — and just 33 percent of white voters without a four-year degree.”

Moreover, Zolan reported, “The battleground states that voted for the winning candidate in both 2016 and 2020 rank roughly in the middle on higher-education levels, which means that Mr. Biden’s effort to appeal to those without a degree could make a real difference in 2024, according to Doug Sosnik, a former senior adviser to President Bill Clinton.”

The counter

When my colleague Susan Svrluga covered Hogan’s announcement, she noted concerns from Frederick R. Lynch, an associate professor of government at Claremont McKenna College

“Removing barriers to jobs is a good idea, Lynch said, but education has provided upward mobility for tens of millions of minorities and women — and many benefits outside of work, such as critical thinking, civic engagement, healthy behavior and so on,” she reported at the time.

College degrees, the polling

How important does the public think a college degree can be?

For perspective: 37 percent said “raising a family” was “extremely” important. An Associated Press-NORC poll from September 2022 found 41 percent of U.S. adults saying graduating from college was “very” or “extremely” important (including 21 percent who said “extremely”). Another 27 percent said it was “somewhat important,” and 30 percent said it was “not very” or “not at all” important.

What about the importance of a college education to improving one’s standard of living? Thirty-seven percent said it was “extremely” or “very” important, 41 percent said somewhat and 20 percent said “not very” or “not at all” important.

The marvelous Emily Guskin contributed to this column.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Liberals grow fearful Biden may reward GOP for weaponizing debt ceiling

“The fresh talks follow months in which Biden and his top aides insisted that the White House would not entertain making any trade-offs to raise the debt limit, saying that would set a dangerous precedent that encourages GOP brinkmanship," Jeff Stein and Rachel Siegel report.

"And yet, to some critics, the administration appears to be doing exactly that — following unrelenting pressure from the business community and even some moderate Democratic voices to enter bipartisan talks after the House passed a spending and debt limit bill last month.”

Ukraine intercepts missiles as Russia steps up strikes on Kyiv

“Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 18 attempted Russian strikes on Kyiv early Tuesday including six hypersonic missiles, military and city authorities said, largely foiling one of Moscow’s fiercest attacks so far,” Adam Taylor and David L. Stern report.

Jailed Saudi dissident, sister sue Twitter under RICO act in spy case

“The sister of an imprisoned Saudi dissident filed suit against Twitter Tuesday, arguing that it broke the law by letting employees reveal his identity to Saudi agents who then arrested him,” Joseph Menn reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Abortion laws triggered dozens of health complications, new report says

“A new report has identified dozens of examples in which medical providers say pregnant patients received care in the past year that deviated from care they would have received before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — a sign, researchers said, of a pattern of serious health complications triggered by abortion bans,” Caroline Kitchener reports.

Black communities endured wave of excess deaths in past 2 decades, studies find

“America’s Black communities experienced an excess 1.6 million deaths compared with the White population during the past two decades, a staggering loss that comes at a cost of hundreds of billions of dollars, according to two new studies that build on a generation of research into health disparities and inequity,” Akilah Johnson reports.

IRS audits Black taxpayers more often than other groups, agency confirms

“The Internal Revenue Service audits Black taxpayers at significantly higher rates than other Americans, Commissioner Daniel Werfel told lawmakers Monday, confirming earlier findings by researchers at leading universities and the Treasury Department,” Jacob Bogage reports.

Who is Sam Altman, the OpenAI CEO testifying at Congress?

“On Tuesday, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman will testify in front of a congressional committee about his company and the explosion of AI tech that’s happened over the last year, one of the first major events as lawmakers dig into how to regulate the new technology,” Gerrit De Vynck reports.

GOP rejected White House effort to close tax loopholes in debt ceiling talks

“The White House recently gave Republican congressional leadership a list of proposals to reduce the deficit by closing tax loopholes during the ongoing negotiations over the federal budget and the debt ceiling. But Republican negotiators rejected every item, according to three people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe confidential deliberations,” Jeff Stein reports.

… and beyond

Centrist Dems are plotting a save-McCarthy strategy for the debt fight

“A small group of moderate Democratic lawmakers has quietly reassured its House GOP counterparts that it can help protect McCarthy’s gavel if his right flank revolts over a debt agreement, according to two people familiar with the discussions. If conservatives responded to a McCarthy-Biden deal by forcing a full House vote on ousting the California Republican, Democrats say they have enough members to help block it — keeping him in power,” Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Nicholas Wu report.

Washington is struggling to catch up on artificial intelligence

“President Joe Biden’s administration has rolled out a number of executive actions to study the technology, while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is working with experts and stakeholders to develop a broad legislative framework for regulating AI. Without a clear game plan for tackling the issue, multiple committees on Capitol Hill are holding their own public hearings and private meetings to try to address AI capabilities that fall within their jurisdictions,” NBC News’s Scott Wong and Kevin Collier report.

Churches’ role in local election prompts calls for investigations

“Voters in West Texas have decisively rejected three conservative Christian candidates who campaigned on infusing religious values into local decision making. But the support the candidates received from local churches during the race has prompted calls for state and federal investigations and triggered a local political reckoning,” Jessica Priest reports for ProPublica and the Texas Tribune.

The Biden agenda

Biden launches Asia trip this week aimed at taking on China

“President Biden heads to Japan on Wednesday for a wide-ranging trip that marks a renewed push on his part to confront China’s growing political, military and economic power, at a time when some experts warn that tensions between the two superpowers have grown dangerously high,” Matt Viser and Tyler Pager report.

“Biden is traveling to Australia and Papua New Guinea as well as Japan on the seven-day excursion, which is also aimed at bolstering support for Ukraine, combating climate change and tackling global inflation. But more than any other issue, the trip is meant to counter China, a global superpower that will not be at the meetings but will be very much top of mind.”

Biden to meet again with congressional leaders on debt limit

“President Biden said Monday that he plans to meet again Tuesday with top congressional leaders to continue talks on the budget and debt limit as the federal government risks running out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1,” John Wagner reports.

Biden backs ‘whoever wins’ in Turkish election

“The Biden team’s awkward ambivalence reflects an uncomfortable reality. Yes, Erdogan may be an illiberal ruler who has damaged his country’s democracy. But Turkey is also a strategically located NATO ally, and Russia’s war in Ukraine and ongoing strife in the Middle East means Washington can’t simply turn its back on the strongman,” Politico’s Nahal Toosi and Ari Hawkins report.

How public housing residents are disproportionately surveilled, visualized

“In public housing facilities across America, local officials are installing a new generation of powerful and pervasive surveillance systems, imposing an outsize level of scrutiny on some of the nation’s poorest citizens. Housing agencies have been purchasing the tools — some equipped with facial recognition and other artificial intelligence capabilities — with no guidance or limits on their use, though the risks are poorly understood and little evidence exists that they make communities safer,” Douglas MacMillan reports.

Hot on the left

The trouble with hating rent control

“As recent empirical work has shown, the neoclassical account’s core assumptions — one, that rent control restricts the supply of new housing; and two, that it misallocates existing housing, thereby causing an irrecoverable collective loss — fail to hold when it comes to the real world,” Mark Paul writes for the American Prospect.

However, researchers find that when rent control measures are undone, there has been .” Researchers have also studied what happens when rent control laws are repealed. If neoclassical theory is correct, lifting regulations on rent should result in a boom in housing supply. no subsequent expansion of new housing .”

Hot on the right

Pence’s allies launch super PAC as he moves toward White House run

“Former vice president Mike Pence’s allies are launching a super PAC to boost a potential presidential bid, the latest sign he is moving closer to a White House run,” Marianne LeVine and Josh Dawsey report.

“Pence and advisers have hinted at a June launch for the presidency, potentially kicking off a historic matchup of a former president against his former vice president.”

Today in Washington

At 3 p.m., Biden and Vice President Harris will meet with the Big Four at the White House.

The Bidens, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will host a celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month at 4:30 p.m.

In closing

And the president most to blame for the national debt problem is …

“Which president has contributed the most to the nation’s long-term fiscal imbalance? That would be Lyndon B. Johnson, according to a 2021 study by Charles Blahous, a former economic adviser to George W. Bush and a public trustee for Social Security and Medicare from 2010 through 2015,” Glenn Kessler writes.

“Through an exhaustive study of Congressional Budget Office and Office of Management and Budget reports, Blahous estimated LBJ’s share of the fiscal imbalance is 29.7 percent. Close behind is Richard M. Nixon, with 29.2 percent.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

