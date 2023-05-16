Nikki Haley details speaking fees, corporate board position in disclosure

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republican White House contender Nikki Haley earned at minimum $1.2 million and as much as $12 million delivering a dozen speeches across the globe from March of last year through January, according to a personal financial disclosure report that she filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Haley, who served as U.N. ambassador during the Trump administration before stepping down in 2018, reported receiving payments ranging between $100,001 and $1 million for each of the 12 speeches she made before a wide array of groups over the 10-month period ending in January, shortly before she announced her presidential bid in February.

The presidential hopeful also received a salary of between $50,001 and $100,000 from Great Southern Homes, a company based in Irmo, S.C., that billed itself as one of the largest home builders in the Southeast. She served as a board member for Great Southern Homes from July 2021 to December 2022 and reported holding company stock valued at between $250,001 and $500,000.

Great Southern Homes this year became part of a new publicly traded company called United Homes Group. Haley is currently serving on the board of United Homes Group, according to the disclosure.

Some past GOP presidential candidates who were serving on corporate boards stepped down from those roles before entering the race for the nomination — including Mitt Romney, who left the board of directors for Marriott International in 2011 before running for the White House.

In 2014, as he prepared for a presidential run, former Florida governor Jeb Bush resigned from all of his corporate board memberships, as well as the nonprofit boards on which he was serving — including his education foundation.

When it comes to Haley’s paid speeches, the engagements serve as an illustration of how her turn on the world stage in the Trump administration raised her international profile. The former South Carolina governor spoke to companies and groups across the spectrum from finance to global affairs, including an address to Barclays Capital Asia in Singapore, one to Canadian Friends of the Jerusalem College of Technology in Toronto, a speech to the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs in Montreal, and one to Water Street Healthcare Partners in Chicago. The last paid speech Haley delivered before she announced her run for the Republican presidential nomination was to the National Automobile Dealers Association in Dallas.

Candidates running for president are required to file an annual Office of Government Ethics financial disclosure report with the FEC within 30 days after becoming a candidate — or by May 15 of that calendar year, whichever date is later. The forms allow candidates to report the value of their assets and income in wide ranges, making it difficult to discern the exact value of their financial interests.

Haley reported receiving between $100,001 and $1 million in royalties for her book “If You Want Something Done.” She also received a salary of between $100,001 and $1 million from an asset holding company known as Little Engine, which was described on her disclosure as a corporation jointly owned by Haley and her husband and incorporated in late December 2018.

Haley received consulting fees between $100,001 and $1 million from New York-based Prism Global Management, a global tech investor and private fund manager. Her disclosures note that her consulting agreement with Prism provides for a potential partnership interest in the future.

She reported salary within the range of $50,001 and $100,000 from United Against Nuclear Iran, a New York-based nonprofit organization for which she serves as a senior adviser.

