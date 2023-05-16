Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: A federal appeals court temporarily paused a ruling against Obamacare's mandate to cover certain preventive services for free. Abortion laws triggered dozens of health complications, a new report finds. But first …

Monica Bertagnolli will face questions over drug prices, NIH grants in the Senate

President Biden officially picked Monica Bertagnolli to lead the nation’s medical research agency after the permanent post sat vacant for over a year.

Bertagnolli — who currently serves as the director of the National Cancer Institute — has several tough tasks ahead as the nominee to lead the National Institutes of Health, an over $47 billion agency that’s faced growing scrutiny from Republicans amid the pandemic.

The first: Bertagnolli, who Biden announced his intent to nominate yesterday, will need to be confirmed by the Senate. Her nomination will run through the Senate HELP Committee, where she’ll face questioning from Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over whether she’d support policies to significantly lower the price of prescription drugs. And she’ll likely be quizzed by Republicans over whether grants the agency gave out for virus research could have inadvertently led to the pandemic.

If Bertagnolli gets the Senate’s stamp of approval, the hard part will really begin: Running the nation’s sprawling research agency. Anthony Fauci — the nation’s former top infectious-disease expert who stepped down last year — said he’d advocated for Bergnatolli to be selected as the new NIH director, believing she has a “very solid academic record” as well as the right leadership style to helm the agency.

“She's got the kind of personality that I think is important for the director of NIH,” Fauci said in an interview. “She’s firm in her principles, but she is a very likable, easy to get along with, people person.”

The details

Bertagnolli has been serving as the director of the nation’s cancer institute since October — and won praise from Biden for the work she’s done so far in the job.

Previously, she served as the chief of surgical oncology at Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center in Boston, president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and chair of a clinical trials organization, our colleagues Dan Diamond and Laurie McGinley note.

Cancer is a deeply personal issue for Joe and Jill Biden, who have championed the cause ever since their son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Last year, Bertagnolli's work turned personal as well. She was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer after a routine mammogram and has been receiving treatment.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bertagnolli would become the 17th director of NIH and the second woman to lead it. The post hasn’t had a permanent director since Francis Collins stepped down in December 2021 after a 12-year tenure. Lawrence Tabak, a longtime NIH official, has been serving as the agency’s acting leader.

The job won’t be easy. Fauci outlined three challenges a new director will face: The potential for NIH’s budget to be cut amid fiscal constraints, a growing “trend toward anti-science in the country” and the daily difficulties of smoothly running a massive institution.

On the Hill

There’s no hearing date set for Bertagnolli’s confirmation since Biden just announced the nomination yesterday. But it’s clear the Senate health panel will have questions.

The Health 202 briefly caught up with 11 out of the 21 senators on the committee as they were rushing to and from votes on Capitol Hill last night.

Sanders, who holds considerable power as the panel’s chair, reiterated his new rule for federal health nominees: Commit to drug price cuts. “That is the main issue to me,” he said. “The status quo is not acceptable.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.), the panel’s ranking Republican, said Bertagnolli was “certainly well credentialed.” He said he expected inquiries from his side of the aisle over the grant to EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit organization that received NIH funding to study coronaviruses in Wuhan, China, among other issues.

Several senators said they’d have questions but declined to elaborate further. Others shared their initial thoughts.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said he had questions over NIH’s grant process, particularly over dollars for gain-of-function research.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) — who has been open about his experience with long covid — said he wants to ask about the agency’s research into the condition. He called NIH’s work on the issue “too slow and too opaque.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she doesn’t know Bertagnolli personally. She “seems to be extremely well qualified, but obviously I’ll withhold judgment until we have the hearing,” Collins said.

Daybook

On tap today: Biden will meet with the four top congressional leaders to continue talks on the debt ceiling as the federal government risks running out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1, The Post’s John Wagner reports.

It will be the group’s second meeting this month as we’re watching for negotiations around a Republican-backed proposal to impose new work requirements on welfare recipients, including Americans on Medicaid — a policy that top aides for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said remains a chief focus.

In the courts

Federal appeals court pauses ruling against free preventive health services

A federal appeals court temporarily restored an Affordable Care Act mandate requiring insurers to cover certain preventive services for free after a lower court struck down the popular provision earlier this year.

The New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit issued an order yesterday granting the Biden administration’s request for an administrative stay of District Judge Reed O’Connor’s ruling while it reviews the case. That means insurers will be required to continue covering services recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force without cost-sharing for now.

Key context: O’Connor struck down the Obamacare mandate in March, finding that the task force lacks the authority to say which services insurers must cover since its recommendations don’t get sign-off from presidential appointees.

On the Hill

👀 What we’re watching: The House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee will hold a markup of a slate of 17 bills on Wednesday, the GOP leaders of the panel announced yesterday.

The discussion will feature bills aimed at extending funding for critical health programs, like community health centers and diabetes programs; delaying a reduction in critical payments to safety net hospitals; increasing oversight of pharmacy middlemen; and more.

Of note: The notice for the markup didn’t mention legislation that would specifically authorize Medicare to pay hospitals the same as doctors’ offices for certain types of care no matter where the service is performed — a policy the hospital industry is fighting. A GOP committee aide said the panel is still working through details of other bills while moving forward this week on measures aimed at lowering costs and boosting price transparency.

Reproductive wars

Abortion laws triggered dozens of health complications, new report says

A report to be released today details dozens of examples in which medical providers say pregnant patients received care in the past year that deviates from treatment they would have gotten before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, our colleague Caroline Kitchener reports.

While no nationwide data has yet emerged to show the extent of these complications, the report from researchers at the University of California at San Francisco and the University of Texas at Austin represents an effort to capture a more expansive picture of how health care has been affected by new restrictions on abortion. The two research groups that conducted the report support abortion rights.

A closer look: “The findings include examples of one patient who developed a severe infection after she was sent home from the hospital, leaving her in critical condition — and another who could not obtain an abortion for a Caesarean scar ectopic pregnancy, a life-threatening condition where a pregnancy implants in the scar of a prior Caesarean section,” Caroline writes.

Antiabortion lawmakers behind the new bans say the language in the laws permits doctors to intervene in a wide range of medical emergencies.

Researchers counter that the survey shows that many doctors don’t feel they could safely perform abortions in high-risk situations.

Data point

New this a.m.: The national uninsured rate sank to 8.4 percent last year compared with 10.3 percent in 2019, as 5.6 million Americans gained health coverage during that time period, according to new data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

In other health news

On the move: Matthew Myers as president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids after more than 23 years. Yolonda C. Richardson , who is currently serving as the group’s executive vice president for global programs, has been tapped to fill his role, the group announced yesterday. is stepping down as president of theafter more than 23 years., who is currently serving as the group’s executive vice president for global programs, has been tapped to fill his role, the group announced yesterday.

On the Hill: Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Hal Rogers (R-Ky.) Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer report. Reps.(D-Va.) and(R-Ky.) are introducing a bipartisan bill that would reauthorize and triple the size of a federal program that forgives student loan debts for substance use disorder treatment clinicians and community health workers, The Early’sandreport.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services accepted Delaware’s request to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to a full year after birth for low-income mothers in the state, according to an to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to a full year after birth for low-income mothers in the state, according to an approval document released by the agency yesterday.

Health reads

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

