Live updates Court hears appeal of Texas abortion pill ruling blocking mifepristone

A federal appeals court on Wednesday is hearing arguments about whether to preserve access to mifepristone, a key abortion medication first approved more than two decades ago. In the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s constitutional right to abortion, antiabortion activists have ramped up efforts to ban or sharply limit medication abortions, which comprise more than half of the pregnancy terminations in the United States. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of Texas sided with antiabortion advocates in April, concluding that the Food and Drug Administration improperly approved mifepristone in 2000 and later wrongly removed some restrictions on accessing the drug — a decision opponents said would upend the nation’s drug-approval process and threaten access to other medication if the ruling is allowed to stand. Now the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit is reviewing Kacsmaryk’s decision to suspend FDA approval of mifepristone and weighing whether federal agency acted properly. The Biden administration is defending the FDA’s decisions as science-based, while antiabortion groups say the FDA actions were politically motivated.
Here’s what to know
- The Supreme Court in April preserved full access to mifepristone for now, keeping the medication available nationwide under existing FDA regulations no matter how the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rules.
- Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen. The second drug, misoprostol, can also be used on its own to terminate early pregnancies, but the two drugs in tandem reduce cramping and bleeding.
- The case is being heard by a three-judge panel of the conservative New Orleans-based court, which reviews cases from Texas.
1/3
Abortion access in America
Tracking abortion access in the U.S.: After the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the legality of abortion is left to individual states. The Post is tracking states where abortion is banned, under threat or is a protected right.
Abortion pills: The Justice Department appealed a Texas judge’s decision that would block approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. The Supreme Court decided to retain full access to mifepristone as the appeal proceeds. Here’s an explanation of what happens next in the abortion pill case.
Post-Roe America: With Roe overturned, women who had secret abortions before Roe v. Wade felt compelled to speak out. Other women who were seeking abortions while living in states with strict abortion bans also shared their experiences with The Post through calls, text messages and other documentation. Here are photos and stories from across America since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.