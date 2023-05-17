Live updates Court hears appeal of Texas abortion pill ruling blocking mifepristone

A federal appeals court on Wednesday is hearing arguments about whether to preserve access to mifepristone, a key abortion medication first approved more than two decades ago. In the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s constitutional right to abortion, antiabortion activists have ramped up efforts to ban or sharply limit medication abortions, which comprise more than half of the pregnancy terminations in the United States. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of Texas sided with antiabortion advocates in April, concluding that the Food and Drug Administration improperly approved mifepristone in 2000 and later wrongly removed some restrictions on accessing the drug — a decision opponents said would upend the nation’s drug-approval process and threaten access to other medication if the ruling is allowed to stand. Now the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit is reviewing Kacsmaryk’s decision to suspend FDA approval of mifepristone and weighing whether federal agency acted properly. The Biden administration is defending the FDA’s decisions as science-based, while antiabortion groups say the FDA actions were politically motivated.