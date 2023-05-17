Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1954, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, that racially segregated public schools were unconstitutional because they were inherently unequal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Biden attends a G-7 defined by China’s ‘economic coercion’ President Biden heads today to a summit of rich democracies — the Group of Seven — looking to rally them behind resistance to China’s “economic coercion.” But widespread concerns about Beijing’s leverage don’t automatically ordain G-7 unanimity on what specifically to do about it.

Still, the White House predicts that Friday’s gathering in Hiroshima — grouping the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the European Union — will speak with one voice on countering Chinese economic leverage.

Advertisement

“They’re going to talk about the broad scope of coercive activities by the PRC [People’s Republic of China], and economics is certainly a part of that,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday in a preview of the trip.

“You can expect to hear, at the end of those discussions, that all the G7 leaders are of a common mind about how to deal with the challenges that the PRC presents,” including economic and military coercion, Kirby told reporters.

Later, the White House announced Biden would cancel scheduled stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia to handle the debt limit standoff. Republicans are refusing to avert an unprecedented default unless Biden agrees to huge spending cuts and to reverse some of his signature policies. (The economic coercion is coming from inside the House!)

Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) is leading other lawmakers Thursday to the United Kingdom, where they will discuss the issue with local officials. As it happens, the special House committee looking at China holds a hearing tonight on countering China’s “economic aggression.” Its chairman, Rep.(R-Wis.) is leading other lawmakers Thursday to the United Kingdom, where they will discuss the issue with local officials.

“The problems we are facing are not limited to us,” a committee source told The Daily 202. “We’re all in the same boat, we need to work together.”

Just what is ‘economic coercion’?

The Daily 202 asked the White House for its definition of “economic coercion” and how it distinguishes between, say, American sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs and China retaliating for Australia’s call for an investigation into covid’s origins by cutting imports of coal, wine, barley and lobsters from Down Under.

Advertisement

The White House declined to provide a definition, or draw a distinction, but pointed to past joint or multilateral statements on the matter.

They show a months-long effort to forge some kind of unity on the issue.

Look for the key word: “Legitimate.”

In March, Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed to cooperate to “diversify our supply chains, and to increase our collective preparedness, resilience, and deterrence to non-market policies and economic coercion.” (They did not mention China by name in that section of their statement.)

In April, G-7 trade ministers declared: “We express serious concern with economic coercion that interferes with legitimate choices of another government.” (“Legitimate” was absent from a G-7 foreign ministers’ statement a couple of weeks later.)

And in December 2022, the U.S.-E.U. Trade and Technology Council said the partners were “increasingly concerned with the use of economic coercion that that seeks to undermine our legitimate choices and those of our partners at all levels of development, as well as global security and stability.”

Advertisement

To get a fuller sense of what Chinese actions the U.S. sees as “coercive,” check out this detailed accounting from the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel.

Why does ‘legitimate’ matter?

Just as countries that watched the United States invade Iraq in 2003 might raise an eyebrow when U.S. officials complain Russia’s war in Ukraine violates “the rules-based international order,” they might also note Washington is one of the prime users of “economic coercion.”

That’s also China’s rejoinder, the Wall Street Journal’s Annie Linskey, Ken Thomas and Yuka Hayashi noted on Sunday.

“When it comes to international rules,” they quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin as saying recently, the U.S. “is in no position to point fingers at other countries.”

But that may be where “legitimate” comes in. The United States can point to Russia’s war in Ukraine, or North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs as “illegitimate” — violations of the U.N. charter or U.N. Security Council resolutions, and therefore deserving of “economic coercion.” Likewise, Washington can say Lithuania’s decision to allow Taiwan to open a representative office on its territory was “legitimate” and therefore undeserving of sweeping retaliation from Beijing.

What the G-7 may say

The best bet is for the G-7 leaders to reformulate what their foreign or trade ministers have said.

Advertisement

But Annie, Ken, and Yuka had more:

The leaders are expected to make a joint statement “rejecting use of economic retaliation against nations over policy disputes and other disagreements.”

They are “expected to state a common approach and principles to address economic coercion.”

The statement is not expected to cite China by name.

Whether that unanimity of voice can turn into collective action remains an open question.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

House Democrats launch long-odds push to get around GOP leaders on debt ceiling

“House Democrats plan to start collecting signatures Wednesday for a discharge petition to raise the debt ceiling, a long-shot procedural move aimed at bypassing the chamber’s Republican leaders, who are negotiating with the White House over the attachment of several conditions, including deep spending cuts,” John Wagner and Marianna Sotomayor report.

Supreme Court leaves in place Illinois restrictions on military-style weapons

“The Supreme Court on Wednesday left in place for now Illinois’s new ban on the purchase and sale of AR-15-style weapons and large ammunition magazines, the court’s first consideration of gun control legislation since its conservative majority made it more difficult for governments to justify such restrictions,” Robert Barnes reports.

Republican tapped to lead Fulton elections board withdraws under pressure

“An Atlanta Republican on Wednesday withdrew his nomination to lead the elections board of Georgia’s most populous county after voting-rights activists and national Democrats — including Georgia’s two U.S. senators — lobbied to block the appointment,” Amy Gardner, Matthew Brown and Michael Scherer report.

U.S. overdose deaths plateaued in 2022, but still exceed 105,000

“According to provisional data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 105,452 people succumbed to overdoses in 2022, a number poised to increase as more deaths are reported by state agencies,” David Ovalle reports.

Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hughes files to run for Congress in New York

“Hughes, 38, will vie as a Democrat to represent New York’s 4th District, located on Long Island. The seat is currently held by a Republican, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who is in his first term,” Des Bieler reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

This lawmaker stands out for his AI expertise. Can he help Congress?

“As an AI expert and a leader in the House AI Caucus, [Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.)] wields power in steering that debate and explaining what is and is not possible, his colleagues say. Yet it remains unclear whether Obernolte and his very small club of tech-savvy policymakers will have a meaningful effect in Congress, which has failed time and again to pass substantive tech regulation,” Julian Mark reports.

Capitol Police seek increased presence outside D.C. to handle threats

“The U.S. Capitol Police want to increase the number of field offices they have around the country to investigate threats to members of Congress, and they also want more funding to beef up cooperation with local police departments, the agency’s chief said Tuesday, a day after a man with a baseball bat attacked staff members of Rep. Gerald E. Connolly in the Democrat’s Fairfax City, Va., district office,” Tom Jackman and Camila DeChalus report.

As G-7 approaches, Japan remains an outlier on LGBTQ rights

“As the leaders of the world’s largest economies gather in Hiroshima this weekend, Japan will stand out as an outlier on LGBTQ rights as the only Group of Seven member without legalized same-sex unions. Japan faced growing international scrutiny of its poor record on LGBTQ rights ahead of the G-7 summit, which begins Friday,” Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Julia Mio Inuma report.

A 150-year-old law could help determine the fate of U.S. abortion access

“The Comstock Act, which most experts believed had been rendered obsolete decades ago, is being used — some say inaccurately — to place further restrictions on abortion drugs after the Supreme Court overturned Roe last year. The fight this week moves back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit — part of a mounting legal effort by activists and some Republican officials to invoke the long-forgotten law to potentially ban all abortions nationwide,” Dan Diamond and Ann E. Marimow report.

… and beyond

What everyone—except the U.S.—has learned about immigration

Advertisement

“Government actions to attract foreign nationals for skilled and unskilled jobs have spread from Germany to Japan and include countries with longtime immigration restrictions and some with a populist antipathy to streams of foreign workers. The U.S. remains an outlier.”

DeSantis goes 0-for-2 on election night

“On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida went out on a limb. On Tuesday, it snapped. A day after he swooped into the Republican primary for Kentucky governor with a last-minute endorsement — a move that turned the race into an obvious proxy fight between himself and former President Donald J. Trump — Mr. DeSantis watched his chosen candidate lose in a landslide to the Trump-backed rival,” the New York Times’s Nicholas Nehamas and Shane Goldmacher report.

The Biden agenda

In canceling Pacific trip, Biden shows the U.S. has higher priorities

“Biden’s decision to return home after the Group of Seven meetings in Japan — canceling the Papua New Guinea and Australian legs of his trip — to deal with the U.S. debt crisis sent a starkly different signal: That American dysfunction at home continues to disrupt its agenda abroad. Rather than make history, the trip reinforced it,” Michael E. Miller reports.

Advertisement

More: Biden to cut foreign trip short over debt ceiling negotiations

After disasters at coal ash dumps, Biden EPA seeks to tighten loopholes

“The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed expanding the number of coal waste dumps that would be subject to environmental oversight, a decade after a string of toxic disasters from such landfills flooded valleys and polluted rivers in southern states,” Timothy Puko reports.

Biden vetoes resolution that would have restored solar tariffs

“President Biden vetoed a resolution that would have restored tariffs on solar panels imported from certain Southeast Asian countries, saying that the resolution would undermine his administration’s efforts to create a strong domestic solar supply chain,” Amy B Wang reports.

The de-Russification of Ukraine, visualized

“During the pro-democracy Maidan Revolution of 2013 to 2014, Ukrainian demonstrators repudiated Soviet symbols, including statues of Vladimir Lenin, because they were rejecting authoritarianism and communism and demanding closer ties with the European Union. Ukraine outlawed Soviet symbols in 2015 after Russia illegally annexed Crimea and backed separatists in the country’s east. For many, that is no longer enough,” Ruby Mellen, Zoeann Murphy, Kostiantyn Khudov and Kasia Strek report.

Hot on the left

What’s in Sanders’ ‘bold’ plan for health care?

“Sen. Bernie Sanders is launching his latest push as one of the Senate’s most powerful committee chairs: to pour nearly $200 billion of new money into the health care system,” Politico’s Daniel Payne and Burgess Everett report.

Advertisement

“In an interview with POLITICO, Sanders (I-Vt.) described a plan that would, over five years, provide $130 billion for community health centers and $60 billion in funding to grow the workforce. Within the workforce funding, he would set aside $15 billion for graduate medical education programs, with an emphasis on boosting primary care access.”

Hot on the right

North Carolina bans abortion past 12 weeks, overriding governor veto

“The Senate voted to override the veto in a 30-to-20 vote Tuesday afternoon with the House swiftly following suit in a 72-to-48 vote. Shouts of ‘shame, shame’ erupted on the House floor after the chamber, with its new GOP supermajority, approved the override.”

Today in Washington

At 6:25 p.m., Biden will arrive at Elmendorf Air Force Base.

He will leave Anchorage for Hiroshima, Japan, at 7:55 p.m.

In closing

Yep

Have never felt this more than I do right now pic.twitter.com/9BARWGsxBH — Sam Jeske (@Sam_Jeske) May 17, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article