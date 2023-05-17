House Democrats launch long-odds push to get around GOP leaders on debt ceiling

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Democrats plan to start collecting signatures Wednesday for a discharge petition to raise the debt ceiling, a long-shot procedural move aimed at bypassing the chamber’s Republican leaders, who are negotiating with the White House over the attachment of several conditions, including deep spending cuts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who has previously characterized the move as a last-ditch effort to avoid a catastrophic default, endorsed the petition in a letter to Democratic colleagues on Wednesday even as he expressed hope that “a real pathway” still exists for a bipartisan solution.

“It is important that all legislative options be pursued in the event that no agreement is reached,” Jeffries wrote.

He asked that all members “make every effort” to sign the petition Wednesday.

To force a floor vote on a “clean” bill raising the debt limit, the petition would require 218 signatures. Democrats would need at least five Republicans to buck their party leadership, assuming all Democrats in the chamber back the effort, which is not a given.

Even if Democrats were to succeed in the House, it’s unclear whether a clean bill would advance in the Senate. Republicans there have signaled that they back House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his move to force spending cuts. Most legislation needs 60 votes to advance in the Senate, meaning some Republican support would be needed.

The petition effort follows a White House meeting on Tuesday between President Biden and congressional leaders.

Both Biden and McCarthy expressed hope that an agreement could be reached ahead of a June 1 deadline to raise the nation’s borrowing limit though major differences remain between the two sides before a deal can be struck.

