Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we're reading about why food expiration dates can be misleading — and whether we should throw out that yogurt at the back of our fridge.

Below, we’ll cover an emerging deal among three Colorado River Basin states to cut water use. But first:

Does the Save Our Sequoias Act live up to its name? Democrats and activists disagree.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is pushing to pass a bipartisan bill aimed at saving California’s giant sequoias, which have been burning up in massive wildfires.

Yet the legislation is sparking internal divisions within the Democratic Party and the environmental movement.

Some Democrats and activists say the Save Our Sequoias Act would fast-track environmental reviews for fire-prevention activities like forest thinning and controlled burns at the expense of bedrock environmental laws. But others say it’s imperative to act quickly before the world’s largest trees disappear forever.

Similar disagreements have flared in the ongoing debate over how to speed up the nation’s permitting process for energy projects — and whether to include permitting provisions in an emerging deal to raise the government’s debt ceiling. (More on that below.)

The details

Today, the House Natural Resources Committee will mark up the Save Our Sequoias Act, which would provide more than $300 million over the next 10 years for giant sequoia protection projects.

The measure also would authorize the U.S. Forest Service to take further emergency actions to save giant sequoias. In particular, it would let the agency launch protection projects before conducting an environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act or an analysis under the Endangered Species Act.

The new funding has proven relatively noncontroversial. But some liberal lawmakers and activists have accused the bill’s backers of trying to gut the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, a 1970 law that requires the federal government to analyze the environmental impact of its proposed actions.

“I would hope that taking bites out of NEPA would give my colleagues pause,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) told The Climate 202 yesterday.

Blaine Miller-McFeeley, a senior legislative representative at Earthjustice, also called on lawmakers to resist “these horrific attacks on our bedrock environmental laws.”

Earthjustice was one of more than 80 green groups that sent a letter to lawmakers opposing the legislation. Other signatories included the Sierra Club and the League of Conservation Voters.

The other side

The bill’s supporters strongly reject the notion that it would weaken environmental safeguards.

“We’re not weakening anything,” Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), one of the bill’s co-sponsors and chair of the Natural Resources Committee, told The Climate 202 yesterday.

“The agencies still have to go through the NEPA process,” he said. “It just allows them to do the work in an emergency situation. And this actually would be better for endangered species because you’re saving their habitat.”

Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), another co-sponsor of the legislation, said environmentalists should reconsider their reflexive opposition to modernizing NEPA and other decades-old laws.

“If NEPA turns out to be the thing standing in the way of us protecting the environment, we’ve really got to look ourselves in the mirror and say, ‘Let’s modernize it,'” Peters told The Climate 202 on Monday.

And Sam Hodder, president and chief executive of the Save the Redwoods League, said he sees the bill as the best chance to protect the iconic trees from recent climate-change-fueled megafires. As warming causes hotter, drier conditions, six of the seven largest wildfires in California history have occurred in the past two years, killing up to a fifth of all giant sequoias on Earth.

In the Senate

In a notable difference, the Senate version of the bill largely leaves out the contested language on environmental laws.

That version was introduced last year by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.). The two senators have yet to reintroduce the measure this year or attract any Republican co-sponsors.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) about eventually passing the bill through the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, according to a Democratic staffer familiar with the matter. Feinstein recently returned to Capitol Hill after a long absence spent recovering from shingles. But staffers for Feinstein and Padilla have spoken with aides to(D-W.Va.) about eventually passing the bill through the, according to a Democratic staffer familiar with the matter.

Given McCarthy’s backing, supporters expect the measure to pass the House this summer, at which point conversations in the Senate would probably ramp up.

The debt ceiling talks

Meanwhile, an emerging deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling might involve a two-step plan floated by House Republicans for speeding up the nation’s permitting process for energy projects, we report with our colleagues Jeff Stein, Rachel Siegel, Marianna Sotomayor and Liz Goodwin.

As a first step, the deal would change the permitting process under NEPA, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive deliberations.

As a second step, the person said, House GOP leaders would agree to pursue separate legislation to address Democrats’ top permitting priorities: accelerating the approval of renewable energy projects and electric transmission lines.

However, many Democrats would probably object to punting their top priorities to later negotiations. And in an echo of the sequoias debate, some liberal lawmakers have also criticized what they see as attempts to undermine NEPA.

In the states

Facing severe water cuts, states near historic deal to save Colorado River

After almost a year of fraught negotiations over the fate of their water supply, three key states in the Colorado River Basin — California, Arizona and Nevada — have coalesced around a plan to voluntarily cut a major portion of their river water in exchange for more than $1 billion in federal funds, according to people familiar with the negotiations, The Post’s Joshua Partlow reports.

The new deal aims to cut about 13 percent of the states’ allocation of river water over the next three decades in an attempt to protect the nation’s largest reservoirs, which provide drinking water and hydropower to tens of millions of people. In the short term, the states are discussing conserving about 3 million acre feet of water over the next three years, with 2 to 2.5 million acre-feet paid for by federal money authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act.

But participants are still working to iron out remaining issues over how much of those cuts will go uncompensated before a key deadline at the end of month, at which point the federal government might impose its own plan if the states can’t find a solution among themselves.

The emerging deal comes after the seven basin states previously failed to reach an agreement, with California instead releasing its own plan for cuts. Since then, the bleak conditions on the Colorado River have improved somewhat as water levels begin to rise after winter snow covered the Rocky Mountains and atmospheric rivers doused California’s drought.

Pressure points

Biden vetoes resolution that would have restored solar tariffs

President Biden yesterday vetoed a resolution that would have undone a two-year pause of tariffs on solar panels assembled in four Southeast Asian countries, saying the measure would have undermined efforts to bolster the domestic solar supply chain, The Post’s Amy B Wang reports.

The resolution, which passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support, sought to restore tariffs on solar panel components imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Biden in June ordered such levies be waived for two years as America builds up its own solar manufacturing capacity.

It comes after a preliminary investigation led by the Commerce Department found that Chinese companies are circumventing U.S. trade rules by exporting solar cells out of those countries. Proponents of the resolution, which passed under the Congressional Review Act, argue that China should be punished for evading the tariffs. But others worry that restoring the tariffs could force U.S. companies to pay nearly $1 billion in retroactive fees.

In his veto letter Tuesday, Biden said the resolution “bets against American innovation.” He added that he does not intend to extend the pause after it is set to expire in June 2024.

Congress is not expected to gain the supermajority vote it would need in both chambers to overturn his veto.

Agency alert

U.S., Canada announce first binational electric vehicle corridor

The Biden administration and the Canadian government yesterday announced the creation of the first Binational Electric Vehicle Corridor, which will stretch 860 miles from Kalamazoo, Mich., to Quebec City.

The corridor will feature DC fast chargers, which can recharge an EV battery to 80 percent in 20 minutes to an hour, every 50 miles. It will be funded in part by the bipartisan infrastructure law, which authorized $7.5 billion for the creation of a national network of 500,000 EV charging stations. Michigan is expected to receive a roughly $110 million chunk of that spending.

“Our goal is for EV drivers to be able to travel far and wide without having to wonder or worry about finding a place to charge,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a press event in Detroit yesterday alongside Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Administration officials said the corridor will help the United States reach Biden’s goal of making half of all new vehicle sales electric by 2030. Canada has also set a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

In the atmosphere

Thanks for reading!

