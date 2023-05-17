Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What we're watching: Oral arguments in abortion pill case … China committee to focus on economic policy ideas … Kirsten Gillibrand and Rosa DeLauro expand paid leave bill … Cherelle Parker and Daniel Cameron win competitive primaries

On the Hill

McCarthy’s big breakthrough

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is feeling pretty good after his meeting Tuesday with President Biden and the other three top congressional leaders.

And he should.

The group set forth a process for negotiating a debt limit deal that meets some key McCarthy demands — demands Democrats dismissed not long ago.

No agreements were reached on policy — and McCarthy still could lose a lot — but he is in a strong negotiating place for the moment.

Here are five reasons:

1. McCarthy finally gets to negotiate directly with the president: McCarthy, along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), has been pushing for talks with fewer people — and especially not Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) — in the room, negotiating directly with the president and his top staffers. He got it. (Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) agreed to the arrangement.)

The president appointed Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and top adviser Steve Ricchetti to negotiate directly with Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) and McCarthy’s staff.

Young’s entrance into the discussion, by the way, is looked at positively by many on the Hill. She has excellent relationships with the top appropriators in the House and the Senate from her days as a congressional aide. Ricchetti has good relationships with Democrats and many Republicans, too.

2. The parameters of the negotiation are around the Republican bill. When Biden and Schumer refused to negotiate with McCarthy for three months, McCarthy filled the vacuum and passed a bill to lift the debt limit and enact deep spending cuts and other conservative priorities.

Now, negotiations with the president are framed around much of what was in the Republican bill: spending caps, unspent covid money, work requirements for social safety net programs and permitting reform.

3. The negotiators are not talking about Democratic priorities. Raising taxes on the wealthy, lifting the corporate tax rate and cutting defense spending at similar levels to nondefense spending are all typical Democratic asks — but they’re not central to the conversation at the moment.

Republicans already rejected closing some tax loopholes. Of course these issues could come up in the talks, but at this point they haven’t.

4. They are now actually negotiating over the debt limit. As recently as Monday, Democrats continued to insist that they wouldn't negotiate over the debt limit even though it was clear that the negotiations included the debt limit. Now, there is no doubt that a debt limit increase is part the discussions.

5. Biden has canceled the second part of his foreign trip. McCarthy suggested Monday that Biden should stay in the U.S. to negotiate even though McCarthy rejected calls to return early from his own foreign trip earlier this month to meet with Biden.

Biden will leave today for the G-7 summit in Japan, but he canceled stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea, allowing him to return Sunday for further negotiations.

McCarthy's challenges

It’s not all roses for McCarthy. Here’s why:

GOP conference: He still has a difficult hand to play to gain the support of a majority of his conference (at least) to pass any compromise.

McCarthy said he is “very” confident he can keep his conference behind him.

One way to do that is to sound strong on work requirements, which he called a “red line” ahead of his meeting with Biden. The work requirements only save about $1 billion per year, according to the Congressional Budget Office, a mere fraction of the amount Republicans want to cut, but they are a top ideological priority for conservatives.

Policy: McCarthy is not going to get everything he wants. It’s unlikely that spending cuts, for instance, will be at the levels his conference wants. He’s going to have to give on permitting reform and perhaps even extend the debt limit beyond one year.

The White House has also already dismissed the idea there is much covid aid to reclaim.

“Let me be clear, most of that money is obligated,” Young told us in an interview in late March. “So if you’re really worried about the deficit, that gets you nothing but a talking point.”

Graves, meanwhile, said on Monday that if he was negotiating with the White House — a hypothetical that’s now a reality — he’d start “in the areas where you think you can get some momentum,” including spending caps, clawing back covid aid and work requirements.

“There are a handful of things like that where I probably would start, just trying to grow a relationship and foundation, and then maybe go into some of the more controversial things from there,” Graves said.

Discharge petition

House Democrats’ long-shot, last-ditch effort to lift the debt limit, the discharge petition, “ripens” today, which means they can start collecting the 218 signatures needed to move it forward. We reported Tuesday that Democratic leadership would only move forward to collect signatures if talks stalled. Leadership is still discussing if they will push the effort.

What we're watching

In the courts

A three-judge panel from the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit will hear oral arguments on whether mifepristone, the medication used in more than half of U.S. abortions, should remain available. Regardless of how the appeals court eventually rules, the case will likely end up before the Supreme Court.

On the Hill

China committee to focus on economic policy ideas

The House select committee on competing with China will hold its third hearing this evening, this time focused on countering “the Chinese Communist Party’s economic aggression.”

Robert Lighthizer, who championed tariffs on China as U.S. trade representative under former president Donald Trump, and Eric Schmidt, the former Google chief executive and Biden ally who chairs the Special Competitiveness Research Project think tank, are among those testifying.

Bolstering the country’s ability to compete economically has been a rare area of bipartisan cooperation since Biden took office, and lawmakers on the committee plan to use the hearing to build support for their ideas.

The hearing’s audience includes Schumer, who steered legislation to beef up domestic semiconductor manufacturing through the Senate last year and whose support will be needed to pass any bills recommended by the select committee.

Ideas are flowing

Lawmakers on the committee have a variety of ideas, but they haven’t “necessarily come together in one place,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), the committee’s top Democrat. “So I'm looking forward to sharing with a wide audience, including our friends and colleagues in the Senate.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), for instance, introduced legislation year similar to a bill from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) to direct the executive branch to come up with a “national development strategy” every four years to direct government funding to bolster critical industries.

“The central challenge for the United States is not to go the way of Great Britain, not to become a declining manufacturing power, which is why Britain lost its leadership in the world,” Khanna told us on Tuesday. “And our biggest challenger to that is China.”

Not everyone agrees with the approach.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), said he was skeptical that Washington bureaucrats could direct manufacturing investment most efficiently — a point he plans to make in the hearing.

“We should not try to walk down the path that the Chinese Communist Party is plodding down with their five-year plans and their heavy-handed approach,” said Auchincloss, who favors measures such as an effort to shore up math education in U.S. schools.

Republicans are also wary.

Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), who’s on the committee, said he’ll be asking the witnesses tonight to weigh in on his bill to sanction companies linked to the Chinese military and surveillance apparatus. He’s been working on the legislation with Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), the China committee’s chairman, and other lawmakers.

High interest

Clete Willems, a former Trump White House official on trade issues who is now a lobbyist at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, said the hearing would be closely watched on K Street for hints of what could come out of the committee once its work concludes.

But he’s doubtful that legislation along the lines of the chips bill could make it through the Republican-held House.

“There’s not a lot of interest in more spending on the Republican side,” he said. “I just don’t think that’s in the cards.”

Gillibrand, DeLauro expand paid leave bill

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) will reintroduce — for the sixth time — their national paid family leave bill today, a key marker in a long-running policy and cultural debate over the issue.

The latest version of the Family and Medical Insurance Leave Act, known as the FAMILY Act, would go even further than previous iterations to provide universal paid leave. The program — which would provide a federal paid benefit for parents, children under the age of 18, spouses or domestic partners — would be expanded to include a variety of care needs, including for civil unions, grandparents, siblings, stepfamily members and in-laws.

The expansion of the FAMILY Act comes despite most Republicans remaining opposed to a national paid leave policy. No Republicans are signed onto this legislation.

The new bill would also increase funding through the payroll tax for Medicare and would include all workers who made more than $2,000 in the previous two years.

“Without universal paid leave, millions of Americans must choose between their livelihood and the health and well-being of themselves and their families,” Gillibrand said in a statement.

Gillibrand has been involved in bipartisan discussion over paid leave with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), but those efforts have stalled.

In the House, a bipartisan group of members have created a paid-leave task force in an attempt to advance the ball, but the group, just six months old, has made no promises to introduce bipartisan legislation — a feat that has eluded Congress.

The campaign

Cherelle Parker, Daniel Cameron win competitive primaries

🗳️About last night: Voters across the country selected their nominees for public office on Tuesday. Democrats running for mayor in Philadelphia waged a bitter primary fight to become the nominee in the heavily Democratic city, while Kentucky Republicans chose their challenger to face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Here are the winners:

Philadelphia

Cherelle Parker won the Democratic nomination for the city’s mayor Tuesday, besting nine competitors in a race dominated by concerns about gun violence, per our colleague Mariana Alfaro.

If Parker defeats Republican nominee David Oh in November, she will become Philadelphia’s first female mayor.

Kentucky

Daniel Cameron (R) — the state’s first Black attorney general and a McConnell mentee — clinched the GOP nomination for governor Tuesday night over 11 rivals, including former Trump official Kelly Craft, per our colleague Maeve Reston.

Tuesday night’s gubernatorial primary election was yet another test for Trump as kingmaker of the Republican Party and yet another proxy war between the former president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who endorsed Craft on Monday.

“Trump has praised Cameron’s meteoric rise, often insisting that he has been there since the beginning of the Kentucky attorney general’s upward trajectory in the GOP,” Maeve writes.

Read more election night takeaways from our colleague Amber Phillips.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

New York Times’s Nicholas Nehamas and Shane Goldmacher. DeSantis goes 0-for-2 on election night . By theand

Viral

Who did it better?

