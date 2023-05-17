Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below: Twitter is sued by the sister of an imprisoned Saudi activist, and lawmakers send a letter to the FCC. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight How OpenAI CEO Sam Altman won over Washington — for now Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have spent years hauling in and beating up on top tech executives at high-profile hearings over criticisms that their products — chiefly social media platforms — harm public discourse, data privacy, competition online and the very fabric of U.S. democracy.

Yet while senators expressed many of the same and at times even greater fears about generative AI tools, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, at a hearing with its CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday, they largely walked away singing the tech mogul’s praises.

“Sam Altman is night and day compared to other CEOs, and not just in the words and the rhetoric but in actual actions and his willingness to participate and commit to specific action,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), an outspoken critic of the tech giants, told reporters after his subcommittee’s hearing when asked how it stacked up to past C-suite outings.

During the session, Blumenthal and other lawmakers repeatedly praised Altman and his fellow witnesses, including another industry executive from IBM, for coming to the table with concrete ideas on how new AI tools could be reined in — even if those talks are only just starting.

“What’s happening today in this hearing room is historic,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said at the hearing. “I can’t recall when we’ve had people representing large corporations or private sector entities come before us and plead with us to regulate them.”

And lawmakers largely held their punches about OpenAI’s own conduct, even as Altman declined to make the commitments they have usually sought from companies about scaling back their practices on data collection and the use of copyrighted material, among other issues.

Here are the top takeaways from the hearing:

Not your parents’ tech hearing

Lawmakers repeatedly made comparisons between Altman’s appearance and other blockbuster tech hearings, such as Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg’s first time testifying in April 2018. But the tone of the sessions were very different.

Zuckerberg, like other CEOs, testified alone and faced two joint Senate panels totaling 44 members, who grilled him for five hours about the company’s alleged misconduct.

Altman testified for just under three hours before an 11-member Senate subcommittee on a panel alongside another industry leader and an academic. And rather than facing a string of criticisms over OpenAI’s practices, lawmakers frequently solicited Altman for input on legislation.

A (somewhat) shared view of the risks

Lawmakers at times described the threats posed by generative AI tools in apocalyptic terms, repeatedly likening its power to the atomic bomb.

While Altman did not embrace such dire predictions, he appeared to curry favor with lawmakers by addressing rather than denying the risks his and other products like it could create.

“If this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong,” Altman said. But Altman later also urged lawmakers to spend more time focusing on the benefits of the tools, rather than just the risks, and he brushed aside suggestions the government should pause AI over its potential dangers.

A menu of legislative options — but no obvious picks

Altman floated a number of potential legislative frameworks for regulating AI, which lawmakers appeared eager to dig into — even if they weren’t all winners in the Senate.

He suggested generative AI tools should face a different set of liability rules as other digital services, many of which are shielded under Section 230, which lawmakers often assail. He expressed support for the idea of creating “nutrition labels” for AI tools.

He called for creating safety requirements so that companies check their products for harms before they roll them out. And he floated forming a new federal agency tasked with licensing large AI models, which could allow regulators to rescind approval for dangerous products.

“In concept, excellent,” Blumenthal said of the licensing idea after the hearing. “In practical terms, there are a lot of hurdles and questions about how to implement them.”

But the grab-bag nature of the proposals mentioned also highlighted the many competing visions both within industry and among lawmakers for how to move ahead on AI regulation.

Pledges omitted

Lawmakers asked Altman to weigh in on an array of issues including AI’s impact on competition, copyright, data privacy and local journalism. And while he stressed the importance of protecting those principles, he repeatedly ducked chances to make hard commitments.

When Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) expressed concern that generative AI could decimate local news, Altman called it “critically important” to preserve the power of the press, but declined to bite when she pressed him on whether he had a plan to make sure outlets are compensated.

When Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) similarly asked how OpenAI planned to make sure content creators such as musicians didn’t have their information “stolen” or mimicked by generative AI tools, Altman expressed a willingness to work on the issue, without specifics.

But how long will the good vibes last?

While lawmakers offered rosy assessments of Altman’s testimony, they made clear they are only just getting started in the process of coming up with rules of the road for AI, which means more contentious debates ironing out the nitty-gritty of legislation may still lie down the road.

Twitter sued by activist alleging Saudi Arabia silenced dissident through company data

The sister of an imprisoned Saudi activist sued Twitter on Tuesday alleging the platform broke the law by providing two Saudi agents with identifying information that led to his arrest, our colleague Joseph Menn reports.

U.S. citizen Areej al-Sadhan filed the lawsuit on behalf of herself and her brother, Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Saudi Arabia on charges that he supported terrorism and prejudiced public values through two satirical Twitter accounts.

“The novel case, filed under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute, cites repeated security failures that allowed the informants working for Twitter to send information about thousands of anonymous users to the Saudi regime while royal funds were invested in the company, becoming one of its largest shareholders,” Joseph writes.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has previously levied actions against Twitter for alleged security flaws in its platform. A whistleblower last year claimed security lapses allowed for foreign operatives to work within the company.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment, and the Saudi Embassy in Washington had no immediate comment, Joseph writes.

U.S. charges former Apple employee with stealing technology, fleeing to China

The United States on Tuesday unsealed multiple charges in cases that alleged employees in mostly U.S.-based companies stole technologies for the benefit of other nations, including a former Apple engineer who absconded with proprietary company data to China, Sarah N. Lynch, David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld report for Reuters.

A strike force formed by the Justice Department and Commerce Department in February aimed at protecting critical technologies announced the cases, according to the report.

The former Apple engineer named was involved in the company’s work on autonomous technologies and self-driving cars.

“In 2017, he accepted a U.S.-based job with a Chinese company working to develop self-driving cars before resigning from Apple, but waited about four months before informing Apple of his new job,” the report says.

The report adds: “After his last day at Apple, the company discovered that he had accessed large amounts of proprietary data in the days before his departure, the Justice Department said. Federal agents searched his home in June 2018 and found ‘large quantities’ of data from Apple, it added. Shortly after the search, he boarded a plane to China, the department said.”

Apple declined to comment on the case.

Republicans ask FCC to probe handling of pending Tegna transaction

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) sent a letter to FCC acting inspector general Sharon Diskin asking that she open an investigation into whether an FCC decision to send a pending transaction to an administrative hearing was motivated by a bias to have the deal blocked.

Hedge fund Standard General in February announced its planned purchase of TV broadcaster Tegna for $5.4 billion. The FCC referred the case to an administrative law judge the same month, but that judge indefinitely suspended a review of the transaction, citing a fast-approaching deadline of May 22 for the deal to close.

Cruz and McMorris Rodgers asked about the decision to refer the transaction to a judge without a vote from the commission, as well as how FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel provided information to Congress about the deal.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit previously denied a petition from Standard General that asked the court to force the agency to vote on the acquisition.

The transaction has put the commission in the crossroads of consolidation concerns and minority media ownership interests. Deal supporters have said the transaction can show the Biden administration’s commitment to media diversity (Standard General was co-founded by Korean American Soo Kim), while opponents say it should be blocked because it would consolidate station ownership and threaten competition.

The FCC declined to comment.

