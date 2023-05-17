Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first thing that’s important to know about New Hampshire, as you already do, is that it is traditionally one of the first states to vote in the presidential nominating processes for the two major parties. It guards that status rigorously, recognizing in it a value to presidential politics that the state, home to only four electoral votes, otherwise lacks. Head there in the weeks before the primary and you’ll see the tourist industry that’s popped up, from ready-to-serve hotels to politically themed tours.

The second thing that’s important to know about New Hampshire is that it has way more state legislators than it needs. That’s subjective, certainly, and a bit pejorative, but it’s easy to defend. The state House has 400 members, the second largest deliberative body in the country after the U.S. House of Representatives. But while the 435 members of the U.S. House represent 330 million people, the 400 representatives in New Hampshire represent only about 1.4 million.

If the ratio of legislators to residents nationally matched New Hampshire, there would be nearly 96,000 people in the U.S. House.

Now consider what happens if you overlap the first thing mentioned in this article with the second thing. You know how candidates for office like to bedazzle their webpages with the names of elected officials who support them? Well, New Hampshire is the Claire’s of politics. Scoop your hand into the state legislature and you can come out with handfuls of supporters, releasing jaw-dropping press releases about the dozens of people who support you. Secure dozens of U.S. senators and people are blown away. Maybe dozens of New Hampshirites can have the same effect!

So it was that, last month, the campaign of former president Donald Trump scooped into the legislature and withdrew a hand bedazzled with more than 50 names.

Sure, the current composition of the New Hampshire House is about evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

But 51 endorsements is still about a quarter of the 200 Republican members.

But then, this week, a super PAC supporting the still-not-yet-formal candidacy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dipped its hand into the legislature as well. And, sure enough: bedazzlement.

There was just one problem. Four of the legislators adorning each campaign’s press release were also on the other campaign’s press release. And it does sort of diminish the value of the jewelry when someone else is laying claim to one of the gems.

Reporters diligently tried to suss out what had happened. In one case, NBC News reported, the legislator simply endorsed both candidates, a not-unheard-of but not-particularly-helpful approach. In another case, the legislator retracted her endorsement of DeSantis, spurring the super PAC to share a pledge she’d signed offering the Florida governor her support.

Fundamentally, the Schrödingerian state of those four legislators doesn’t really matter. None of them is likely to convince many voters how to vote; I don’t think many New Hampshirites are waiting to hear from their local representative before deciding between Trump and DeSantis.

What this is a measure of, instead, is the way in which minute elements of presidential campaigning become highly valued markers for the candidates and for observers in the months before the voting actually begins. Those four legislators are leaves at the bottom of an empty cup of tea, with people peering in, brows knitted, and evaluating whether Trump’s support is slipping or DeSantis’s PAC is failing to nail details or something else entirely. And, from those starting points, all sorts of political prognostications can result.

That this would happen in New Hampshire, with such an overvalued role in process (sorry, but it’s true) and so many legislators to serve as chessboard pawns (deploying our third descriptive metaphor for them) is not really a surprise at all.

