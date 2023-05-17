Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: The case seeking to revoke approval of a key abortion drug will go before a federal appeals court today. The future of abortion access could depend on how courts interpret a 150-year-old federal law. The Federal Trade Commission is suing to stop drugmaker Amgen from finalizing a $27.8 billion deal. But first …

North Carolina and Nebraska advance 12-week abortion bans

Today’s newsletter top is adapted from a story from Caroline Kitchener and your Health 202 host.

Republican lawmakers in two conservative-leaning states were successful in their efforts yesterday to move forward measures to restrict most abortions at 12 weeks of pregnancy.

In North Carolina, the GOP-led legislature overrode the veto of Gov. Roy Cooper (D), allowing a 12-week abortion ban to go into effect July 1.

And in Nebraska, lawmakers advanced abortion restrictions last night as part of a bill to restrict gender transition-related care for youth.

Both bills are aimed at significantly narrowing the window for legal abortions but stop short of the more restrictive bans in place across the South and the Midwest since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The dynamics underscore the resistance GOP lawmakers are facing over strict abortion limits, even within their own party, as hard-liners reluctantly move toward less extreme bans.

In North Carolina

Until recently, there was no chance North Carolina’s legislature would pass any kind of abortion ban, subject to Cooper’s veto pen. But that changed in April when Republicans gained the votes necessary to override his veto when state Rep. Tricia Cotham switched from a Democrat to become a Republican.

And the Republicans stuck together on the vote. The Senate overrode Cooper’s veto in a 30-20 vote yesterday afternoon with the House swiftly following suit in a 72-48 vote. Shouts of “shame, shame” erupted on the House floor after the chamber, with its new GOP supermajority, approved the override.

The Senate debated the bill for roughly an hour, with Democrats lambasting the proposed restrictions on abortion and Republicans defending the measure. The House debate was also quick, lasting roughly 90 minutes.

What changes: North Carolina currently allows abortions up until 20 weeks of pregnancy and has become a destination for patients seeking abortions across the South in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

The bill outlaws most abortions at 12 weeks with exceptions for rape and incest through 20 weeks, along with an exception for lethal fetal anomalies through 24 weeks and a general exception for the life of the mother.

Supporters of the 12-week ban contend it’s a “mainstream” alternative to strict abortion limits. It would effectively allow roughly 90 percent of abortions to continue. “We were trying to do something there really wasn’t a blueprint for,” said one person involved in the discussions. “We’re an evenly divided state, so we knew we needed a middle way.”

But Democrats counter that a provision requiring patients to have an in-person consultation with a doctor at least 72 hours before an abortion creates further barriers to the procedure.

In Nebraska

In this state, conservative lawmakers and antiabortion advocates were surprised by the source of the opposition to a ban earlier in pregnancy. Last month, state Sen. Merv Riepe, a longtime Republican in the technically nonpartisan legislature, abstained from voting to advance a bill banning most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected at roughly six weeks.

That changed lawmakers’ calculus.

Last night, lawmakers voted on and adopted an amendment to a bill that would put more guardrails around gender-affirming care for children and teens. The proposed amendment contains a ban on most abortions at 12 weeks — though it includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life and health of the mother — as well as makes changes to the underlying bill putting more boundaries around transition-related care for youth.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Riepe said he had told the governor and Republican colleagues that his hard line was 12 weeks, so he felt mostly satisfied with the new measure, our colleagues Molly Hennessy-Fiske and Colby Itkowitz report.

“I’m pleased to get 12 weeks. Still, I would like to have more protections for physicians,” Riepe said. “In this process, we’ve managed to make nobody happy. When neither side is perfectly happy, then you have a pretty good bill.”

He asked colleagues to work with him next session to ensure doctors don’t face criminal penalties.

The combined bill tightening when abortions can be performed and restricting certain transition-related care could come up as soon as Friday, although a date hasn’t been set. The measure bans gender-reassignment surgery for anyone 18 and younger, and it would give the state’s chief medical officer — an ear, nose and throat doctor appointed by the Republican governor — authority over hormone treatments for minors, Molly and Colby write.

Want more details on Nebraska? Read Molly Hennessy-Fiske and Colby Itkowitz.

Daybook

On tap today: A panel of judges for the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit will hear oral arguments in a case brought by antiabortion groups seeking to revoke the federal government’s decades-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

One thing we’re keeping an eye out for: Whether there are questions on the Comstock Act, a 19th-century federal law that made it illegal to ship “indecent” materials, such as pornography, but also included provisions limiting access to abortion and contraception drugs sent by mail.

Our colleagues Dan Diamond and Ann E. Marimow have a deep dive out on the 150-year-old law that hadn’t been applied for nearly a century and the mounting legal effort by activists and some Republican officials to invoke the act to enact further bans on abortion.

But it appears that the law’s namesake, anti-vice crusader Anthony Comstock, expressly supported doctors terminating some pregnancies. In an interview published in the May 22, 1915, issue of Harper’s Weekly, Comstock expressed dismay that his act was being used to interfere with physicians’ private practices, Dan and Ann write.

The law should target “only in-famous doctors who advertise or send their foul matter by mail,” Comstock said. "A reputable doctor may tell his patient, in his office what is necessary, and a druggist may sell on a doctor’s written prescription drugs which he would not be allowed to sell otherwise.”

Politico’s Adam Cancryn:

An incredible find from Dan Diamond and @amarimow: Anthony Comstock, the man behind the 1873 Comstock Act that underpins the latest attempt to limit abortion access, said in a 1915 interview he supported doctors performing some abortionshttps://t.co/1wQQu14mIU — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) May 16, 2023

Agency alert

FTC sues to stop drugmaker Amgen from completing $27.8 billion deal

The Federal Trade Commission is suing to block drugmaker Amgen’s proposed $27.8 billion deal to acquire its smaller rival, Horizon Therapeutics, the regulators first challenge to a pharmaceutical merger in years as the Biden administration seeks to rein in high drug prices, our colleague Daniel Gilbert reports.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court yesterday, the FTC argues that Amgen could leverage its existing blockbuster drugs to pressure insurance companies and pharmacy middlemen into favoring medications made by Horizon, which treat thyroid eye disease and chronic refractory gout.

Amgen’s bid to acquire Horizon was the biggest merger in the biotech world last year, as the company looks to replenish its pipeline of drugs in development to fuel future earnings. Many analysts believed the deal would go unchallenged because the companies don’t compete directly — a line of thinking that was echoed by Amgen yesterday.

The medicines offered by Amgen and Horizon generally treat different diseases and patient populations, and there are no overlaps of competitive concern,” Amgen said in and patient populations, and there are no overlaps of competitive concern,” Amgen said in a statement

The company said it remains committed to buying Horizon, noting that it hopes to close the deal by mid-December.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.):

.@FTC is right to block Amgen's billion dollar acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics. I called on the agency to closely scrutinize this deal because these type of mergers could further crush competition and lead to higher drug prices for American consumers. https://t.co/uqI7Nh3qXS — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 16, 2023

Data point

Black communities endured wave of excess deaths in past two decades, studies find

America's Black communities experienced an excess 1.6 million deaths compared with the White population over the past two decades, The Post’s Akilah Johnson reports, citing two new studies released yesterday.

In one report, researchers concluded that the gap in health outcomes translated into 80 million years of potential life lost among Black Americans. The second study found that the price that society pays for failing to curb premature deaths among Black individuals was $238 billion in 2018 alone.

The bigger picture: Researchers said the reasons for the staggering losses and resulting economic toll are many, but that the root cause lies in the nation’s inequities. That includes access to quality schools, jobs with a living wage, safe housing, health insurance and medical care — all of which affect a person’s health and well-being, Akilah writes.

Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at Yale University who was a lead author of the excess deaths study:

Staggering! Over 22 yrs (1999-2020), the US Black population had ~1.6 million excess deaths in years of potential life compared with what would have occurred if health outcomes were the same as the White population. Early progress then stalled, and then wiped out by pandemic. pic.twitter.com/DIZUF9Q2Iy — Harlan Krumholz (@hmkyale) May 16, 2023

In other health news

The Biden administration’s drug czar Rahul Gupta manufacturers of the overdose reversal drug naloxone for a roundtable at the White House focused on the medications’ price in a bid to increase access and reduce cost, Lev Facher reports for Stat . will summon manufacturers of the overdose reversal drug naloxone for a roundtable at the White House focused on the medications’ price in a bid to increase access and reduce cost,reports for

Pfizer’s experimental vaccine to protect newborns from RSV by vaccinating their mothers during pregnancy has “generally favorable” safety data, according to Food and Drug Administration ’s staff. by vaccinating their mothers during pregnancy has “generally favorable” safety data,according to briefing documents released yesterday by the’s staff.

Federal and Texas health officials are alerting Americans and clinicians about suspected cases of fungal meningitis among U.S. residents who traveled to the border city of Matamoros, Mexico, for cosmetic surgery earlier this year. At least four patients are hospitalized, and one person has died, our colleague Lena H. Sun writes. among U.S. residents who traveled to the border city of Matamoros, Mexico, for cosmetic surgery earlier this year. At least four patients are hospitalized, and one person has died, our colleaguewrites.

In Montana: Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed a pair of Gov.(R) signed a pair of new abortion restrictions into law yesterday, including one bill banning a method of abortion commonly used during the second trimester of pregnancy that includes few exceptions.

Health reads

Sugar rush

GiftOutline Gift Article