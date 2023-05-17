Who is Charelle Parker, the Democratic nominee for mayor in Philadelphia?

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cherelle Parker, a former city councilor and state legislator, won the Philadelphia Democratic mayoral primary, emerging from a field of nine in a competitive race that, until Tuesday, had no clear front-runner. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Parker would be the city’s first female mayor if she prevails in November. During the race, she portrayed herself as particularly tough on crime.

Because 7 in 10 voters in Philadelphia are Democrats, it is highly likely that Parker, 50, will win the general election in November — which would make her Philadelphia’s 100th major. Parker earned the support of much of the Black political establishment in a city that is more than 40 percent Black.

Parker argued during the campaign that her government experience would allow her to address challenges including public safety and quality of life in the nation’s sixth-largest city.

She served for 10 years as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia before her election to the City Council in 2015, a position she held until September.

Parker’s stance on crime has drawn comparisons to that of New York Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who has been willing to buck his party’s liberal wing on policing issues.

During the campaign, Parker appeared open to supporting the controversial policing tactic known as “stop and frisk” — but said it must be done in a constitutional fashion.

“We cannot afford to take any legal tool away from law enforcement so that they can ensure that our public health and safety is our number one priority,” she said in April, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I support what’s called ‘Terry stops.’ That means law enforcement must have just cause and reasonable suspicion.”

Parker also pushed for more police officers on the beat and bike patrol officers, writing in an op-ed for the Inquirer that the city needs more officers “around our city’s commercial corridors, schools, recreation centers, and libraries, to keep Philadelphians safe.”

“My hope is that these neighborhood officers will grow and nurture relationships with the community, rebuilding trust,” she wrote.

More broadly, Parker said during the campaign that policy solutions should come from “the community,” not “people thinking they’re coming in to save poor people.”

“They know it’s not Cherelle engaging in what I call ‘I know what’s best for you people’ policymaking, but it’s come from the ground up,” Parker said Tuesday morning at a polling place.

Parker, who grew up in a neighborhood in northwest Philadelphia, was raised by her mother, who died when she was 11. She then lived with her grandparents. Her grandmother died when she was 16, which left her in the care of her grandfather. She has spoken of having been raised by her “village,” including neighbors.

Parker did not attend her own victory celebration on Tuesday night.

“Unfortunately, Cherelle had a recent dental issue that required immediate medical attention this evening, and she is currently receiving care at the University of Pennsylvania,” her campaign said in a statement. “Cherelle looks forward to celebrating with all of her friends and supporters and thanks all of Philadelphia for making history tonight!”

On the Republican side, David Oh, a former City Council member, ran unopposed and is the de facto nominee.

