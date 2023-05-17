Republican tapped to lead Fulton elections board withdraws under pressure

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An Atlanta Republican on Wednesday withdrew his nomination to lead the elections board of Georgia’s most populous county after voting-rights activists and national Democrats — including Georgia’s two U.S. senators — lobbied to block the appointment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Local Democrats said they had been stunned after Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, also a Democrat, nominated Republican former county commissioner Lee Morris on Friday to chair Fulton’s elections board. The commissioners, who lead a county that is home to about one in 10 of the state’s active voters, had been scheduled to vote on the appointment Wednesday.

Morris’s appointment would have given Republicans a majority on the Board of Registrations and Elections in a county that forms the core of metropolitan Atlanta and is governed by a majority-Democrat commission. It has overwhelmingly favored Democratic candidates in recent elections and was a primary target of attacks and conspiracy theories by former president Donald Trump and his allies after Democrats flipped Georgia in the 2020 presidential election.

The other electoral board seats are divided equally between nominees selected by the local Republican and Democratic parties, meaning Morris would have served as a tiebreaking vote on some of the crucial and sometimes contentious decisions the board controls. Those include determining the number of early voting locations, whether to offer early voting on weekends, the location of Election Day polling places and the availability of campus voting.

Pitts said Morris is an independent thinker who would have been well-suited for the job. But Democrats and liberal advocates in recent days had launched a furious campaign to block the vote.

Nearly 50 Democratic state lawmakers sent Fulton commissioners a letter urging them not to appoint Morris. Georgia’s two Democratic senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael G. Warnock, joined the effort as well, according to Pitts, who said he received calls from both of them asking him to withdraw Morris’s name.

A spokesman for Warnock declined to comment. Ossoff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before Morris withdrew, Fulton Republicans had put out an “urgent” call for activists to attend Wednesday’s meeting in support of Morris.

The dispute over who should oversee election administration in Fulton underscores how important Georgia has become in national electoral politics since Joe Biden won the state by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020. Fulton was key to that victory, delivering nearly 73 percent of its roughly 500,000 votes to Biden.

The controversy also illuminates just how contentious election administration has become in the United States, with opponents of Morris’s nomination urging commissioners to oppose him because of the GOP’s embrace of election denialism. Morris, who describes himself as a centrist, has not disputed the results of the 2020 election.

“This isn’t about whether Lee, who I know personally, is a nice guy. It’s not about his personality at all,” said Josh McLaurin, a Democratic state senator who represents part of Fulton County. “It’s about the institutional pressures created by his partisan affiliation, and the partisan affiliation of the election deniers that the GOP is appointing to the board. He will not be able to say no to every single thing that they want and nothing he will ever do will satisfy them.”

He added: “There’s no being quiet on this.”

In an interview, Morris described himself as “the least partisan person I know” and said he was disappointed by the campaign against him.

“All of this hyper-partisanship, it seemed so silly and divisive, it just wasn’t worth the continued effort,” Morris said of his decision to withdraw. “This was not something I went and sought. I was asked to serve in this role. And it was going to be a thankless job, that’s for sure. So we’ll just back off, and the commission will hopefully find somebody, hopefully not a terribly partisan person.”

Pitts said in an interview before Morris withdrew that he stood by his choice, and he rejected predictions that Morris would cave to the two Republican members of the electoral board.

The opposition to Morris “flies in the face of bipartisanship,” Pitts said. “The country is so polarized and that’s what I’m concerned about from Washington on down. Good people on both sides can get damaged and harmed and shut out because of party affiliation.”

After receiving a letter of withdrawal from Morris, Pitts said he planned to bring his “short list” of alternate nominees to Wednesday’s meeting. At the top of the list, he said, is Patrise Perkins-Hooker, the elections board’s attorney.

Perkins-Hooker, a Democrat, said she would step down from her attorney role if she is appointed.

Saira Draper, a Democratic state representative, declared victory after Morris’s withdrawal, calling his decision “a testament to Georgia Democrats and progressive organizations that understood the threat and worked together to apply strategic pressure and educate the public.”

The two Republicans nominated to the elections board by the local party have both aligned themselves with Trump’s fraud claims.

One of them, Atlanta lawyer Jake Evans, filed a supporting brief in a lawsuit seeking to block the counting of mail ballots in Pennsylvania in 2020 and earned Trump’s endorsement in his unsuccessful bid for Congress last year.

The other, Jason Frazier, recently appeared on the podcast of Cleta Mitchell, a leading election denier and one-time lawyer for Trump who was on the call Trump made in January 2021 to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seeking to “find” the votes he needed to overturn Biden’s win in the state. Mitchell has also decried the practice of allowing on-campus voting.

Frazier has filed thousands of voter challenges directed at residents of Fulton County and neighboring communities. He leveled one such challenge against Kathleen Ruth, one of the Republican-selected electoral board members he would replace if he is appointed.

Evans did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Frazier could not be reached for comment.

Democrats have chosen to renominate their current board members. Pitts said he hopes to persuade the other commissioners not to accept the GOP’s choices, but he said a debate is underway about whether the board has the power to reject them. The electoral board members’ terms expire on June 30.

