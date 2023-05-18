Biden said to likely withdraw controversial judicial pick

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden is expected to withdraw his controversial nominee for a federal appeals court position, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The move comes after months of rare resistance from members of the president’s party to elevating one of his judicial nominees.

Biden nominated former New Hampshire attorney general Michael Delaney to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January. But the nomination languished as Congress members from both sides of the aisle raised concerns about Delaney’s legal record.

Delaney came under criticism from Democrats and Republicans over his controversial stances defending a parental notification law for abortion and representing a private school amid a sexual assault scandal.

Advertisement

Democrats who control the Senate Judiciary Committee held the nomination over several times and never brought it up for a voteThursday, but the committee declined to do so, signaling a lack of support there for the president’s nominee.

NBC News reported the expected withdrawal first.

Delaney, a Democrat, was appointed New Hampshire deputy attorney general in 2004 and served through 2006. He then worked for the state’s governor, who, in 2009, appointed him attorney general. Delaney’s term ended in March 2013.

Delaney had previously been grilled by members of the committee. “It was a pretty rough hearing, no question,” the committee’s chairman, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) later told CNN. After his appearance, Delaney sought to downplay his role in defending that state law. Writing to senators, Delaney said that he had “extremely limited involvement” in the case, which unfolded when he was a deputy attorney general.

Advertisement

“I did not write the petition or the briefs … I did not represent the State of New Hampshire at the oral argument … I had no role in the appeal … and I did not represent the State of New Hampshire in the underlying lawsuit,” he wrote.

Delaney also faced criticism for his role in representing a New Hampshire boarding school amid an investigation into the sexual assault of a student there.

In his written statement to senators, “I assisted the judge, prosecutor and defense counsel to coordinate a so-called jury view, or jury trip, to the school at the beginning of the trial. That was my only role in connection with the trial.”

Later, when the plaintiff filed a civil suit against the school, Delaney wrote that “I filed an answer to the complaint on behalf of the school,” and that “no depositions of any parties or witnesses were conducted” and the parties “resolved the case through a confidential settlement agreement.”

Advertisement

On Thursday, the top Republican on the committee, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), said in a statement that Delaney’s answers to the committee were “‘beyond the pale’ bad.”

“I oppose his nomination,” Graham said in a statement. “His answers to questions from committee members, regarding a lawsuit where he represented a private school accused of allowing sexual harassment and assault of a minor student, were ‘beyond the pale’ bad. The parents of the victim involved in that litigation have come to the committee continuously as the nomination has been brought up. I understand and share their concerns.

“I urge the Biden Administration to withdraw Mr. Delaney’s nomination,” he added.

Liz Goodwin contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article