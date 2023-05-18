Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Thursday! It’s a good day to revisit former Technology 202 researcher Tonya Riley’s story on a fertility app that allegedly shared user data without permission, claims that drew a federal complaint yesterday.



Below: Montana bans TikTok, and Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) dials up his work on artificial intelligence. First:

Big Tech rivals enter fight over U.S. digital trade

A coalition of technology companies are calling out efforts by the tech giants to shape the United States’ stance on digital trade, joining a growing cast of lawmakers and advocacy groups taking aim at Big Tech’s role in the Indo-Pacific negotiations.

On Tuesday, companies including email provider Proton, review site Yelp and pricing service Kelkoo wrote to the Biden administration expressing concern that Big Tech companies are trying to “block policies that would prohibit their anticompetitive practices” through trade talks.

Advertisement

And on Thursday, they are kicking off a public campaign urging public officials to reject what they call attempts by their Silicon Valley rivals to “overrule democratically passed anti-monopoly laws.”

They become the latest entrants to the increasingly contentious debate over digital trade, which has emerged as a proxy battle in broader global efforts to rein in giants like Amazon, Google, Apple and Meta.

U.S. negotiators for months have been seeking to hash out trade terms with 13 other countries including Japan, North Korea and Australia, one of the first major tests of the administration’s approach to issues including digital trade policy.

The companies took issue with what they called a “lack of transparency” around the talks, writing in their letter to the Commerce Department and U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) that it “has allowed the views of a few digital firms to dominate while the small and medium tech firms that are the backbone of the industry have been largely excluded from the process.”

Advertisement

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and a slew of consumer advocacy groups have echoed the concerns in recent weeks:

The issue has now mobilized many of the same lawmakers, advocates and smaller tech companies — including Proton and Yelp — that rallied unsuccessfully last Congress to pass major antitrust legislation targeting the tech giants.

USTR spokesman Sam Michel said in a statement that their Indo-Pacific trade framework “includes high-standard provisions designed to promote inclusive, sustainable growth in the digital economy, including online consumer protections.”

“Ambassador Tai has always said we need to expand the policymaking conversation to include diverse perspectives, not just those that can afford Washington lobbyists,” Michel said, adding that the agency has held numerous briefings with lawmakers and outside groups.

Advertisement

The Commerce Department referred an inquiry on the latest letter to USTR.

Tech industry groups representing some of the industry’s biggest companies have called on the administration to ensure their digital trade policies address potential economic barriers for American tech companies overseas.

Jonathan McHale, vice president of digital trade for the Computer & Communications Industry Association trade group, said in a March statement that the talks should “prioritize developing enforceable rules that can counter trade-distortive practices, rather than embracing perceived fears of digitalization in general to justify new trade restrictions.”

The group counts Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta as members, among other companies. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

While critics are calling out the role of the tech giants in the trade process, some business groups have taken the opposite tact, targeting what they called efforts by Big Tech antagonists within the administration to shape the negotiations.

Advertisement

“Digital trade provisions ensure that foreign governments do not erect trade barriers that exclude American workers and businesses that rely on data flows to deliver products and services,” the Chamber of Commerce wrote in a recent letter to the White House.

Christine Bannan, U.S. public policy manager for Proton, said that argument runs counter to the very aim of the trade negotiations.

“Protectionism fundamentally is against free trade, and negotiating agreements to protect national companies at the detriment of others … just is not consistent with the … stated purpose of free trade,” she said in an interview Wednesday.

Our top tabs

Schumer ratchets up focus on AI legislation

Schumer, the Senate majority leader, is dialing up his efforts to develop a legislative framework for AI tools, hosting meetings with key lawmakers and a top researcher this week, your host reports.

Advertisement

Schumer met Wednesday with Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), three lawmakers active in discussions around AI regulation, to talk over their “emerging bipartisan group focused on comprehensive AI legislation,” according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks.

Schumer recently announced plans to develop a legislative framework on AI as interest in the technology has surged in Washington amid the booming popularity of tools like ChatGPT.

Former Google researcher Geoffrey Hinton, known as the godfather of AI for his pioneering work in the field, separately said he was meeting with Schumer’s team on Wednesday, my colleague Gerrit De Vynck reports for The Technology 202.

Hinton retired from Google recently to allow himself to freely speak about the risks of AI, which he says include both short-term issues like injecting more bias into our technology and longer-term concerns like machines become smarter than humans and posing an existential threat to our species.

Montana bans TikTok

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed into law a total ban on the sale and use of TikTok on Wednesday, becoming the first state to do so over fears the popular video-sharing app could expose U.S. user data to China, as my colleague Erica Werner reports.

Advertisement

Gianforte said the legislation would “protect Montanans’ private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party.” While state and federal legislators have previously barred use of the app by government officials, Montana is the first to block it for consumers.

A spokesperson for the app, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, responded by accusing Gianforte of signing a bill “that infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana by unlawfully banning TikTok, a platform that empowers hundreds of thousands of people across the state.”

A legal challenge is expected.

NetChoice vice president Carl Szabo, whose tech trade groups counts TikTok as a member, said the law "ignores the U.S. Constitution, due process and free speech by denying access to a website and apps their citizens want to use."

E.U. to issue record fine to Meta over U.S. data transfers

The European Union is poised to hand Facebook parent company Meta a record fine surpassing a more than $800 million penalty it previously doled out to Amazon, Bloomberg News’s Stephanie Bodoni reports.

Advertisement

“Ireland’s data protection commission will punish the social network giant for failing to heed a top court warning aimed at protecting users’ data from the prying eyes of US security services once it’s shipped to servers across the Atlantic,” according to the report, which cited people familiar with the case. Meta declined to comment to Bloomberg News.

The report ads, “The regulator, which oversees the EU operations of most Silicon Valley firms, will also order the social network to stop all data transfers to the US that rely on supposedly unsafe contractual clauses questioned by the bloc’s top court.”

Agency scanner

Hill happenings

Inside the industry

Advertisement

Trending

Daybook

Before you log off

In today’s first @washingtonpost TikTok, soon you’ll be able to teach your phone to talk in your voice.



More from Tim Apple: https://t.co/X5qZTHwpr4 pic.twitter.com/LdIsOHrOI3 — Dave Jorgenson 🍕 (@davejorgenson) May 17, 2023

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article