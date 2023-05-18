Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state erupted, killing nearly 60 people. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Five things to watch for on Biden’s Japan trip President Biden has touched down in Japan for a summit of rich democracies, the Group of Seven. Countering China and helping Ukraine fend off Russia are on the agenda, but a lot can happen at the G-7. Here are five things to watch for while he is in Hiroshima:

Responding to ‘economic coercion’ by China

The Daily 202 addressed this Wednesday at some length. The critical question remains: While getting some kind of G-7 leader joint statement is not too heavy a lift (they can recycle what their trade and foreign ministers have said already), will there be specific, concrete policy proposals?

Advertisement

While the world of international summitry sometimes gets mocked as “small talk in big rooms,” the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, host Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union have an opportunity here to set a new course.

Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, recently promised “more than words and communiqués on economic coercion — expect action.”

At the @G7, expect more than words and communiques on economic coercion—expect action. G7 members are developing the tools to deter and defend against China’s economic intimidation and retaliation. Trade and investment should be used as paths to economic prosperity, not political… — ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) May 15, 2023

The European Union has already agreed to a mechanism allowing Brussels to “slap countries with tariffs, export controls, quotas or market entry freezes if they ‘interfere in the legitimate sovereign choices’ of the EU or its member states ‘by applying or threatening to apply measures affecting trade or investment.’”

What will the G-7 do?

How much of a factor will America’s debt limit fight prove to be?

Every White House insists on (at least) two things: The president is never on vacation, and the president can manage foreign policy while grappling with domestic politics. Biden’s administration is no different.

Advertisement

While Biden has proclaimed his 2020 election means “America is back,” the reaction from many world leaders has been: For how long? Especially with former president Donald Trump leading the field for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

That question now looms over the summit because of the debt limit battle and prospects of an unprecedented and devastating American default, which Republicans are refusing to avert unless Biden accepts deep spending cuts and the reversal of some of his key legislative achievements.

Watch for world leaders to be asked about the situation, and see whether they hedge their bets on long-term cooperation.

The G-7 and Ukraine

More aid for Ukraine? More sanctions on Russia? Appeals to developing nations to side with the United States and its allies?

Trevor Hunnicutt and Andreas Rinke of Reuters recently reported the G7 leaders are looking to tighten sanctions on Russia, notably going after Moscow’s energy exports and sectors helping President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

Advertisement

“New measures announced by the leaders during the May 19-21 meetings will target sanctions evasion involving third countries, and seek to undermine Russia's future energy production and curb trade that supports Russia's military, the people said,” they reported.

But this is an area in which the European Union and United States don’t always see eye to eye, a reflection of how much more interdependent America’s allies are on trade with Russia.

Watch for how strict — and how cohesive — any new measures are.

Japan’s push on nuclear weapons

G7 host countries get to shape the annual gathering’s agenda. My colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa and Michelle Ye Hee Lee noted “Japan is hosting with the goal of advancing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s oft-stated dream of ‘a world without nuclear weapons.’”

“The world, however, is moving rapidly in the opposite direction, putting a spotlight on Biden as he faces pressure to simultaneously stand up to nuclear-armed adversaries and advance the cause of disarmament. For a president who recently warned that humanity faced the highest risk of nuclear ‘Armageddon’ in decades, the summit in Hiroshima presents a stark reminder of the growing threat under his watch as well as a challenge to prove that the United States can still lead the global community away from the brink,” they reported.

Advertisement

Biden will take part in symbolically powerful appearances directly tied to the American decision to drop nuclear bombs on Japan. But will he commit to any concrete proposals? Or has the world moved on from denuclearization campaigns of the late Cold War era?

“Kishida, whose own family has roots in Hiroshima, plans to take Biden and other world leaders on a somber tour aimed at steeling their resolve to prevent such destruction from happening again. At the memorial park and museum, they will see the tattered clothes of schoolchildren who were killed and hear stories of civilians who experienced the painful, long-term effects of radiation.”

Tensions over Biden agenda

The Daily 202 has flagged this several times before. America’s allies aren’t especially happy with the way his Inflation Reduction Act is built to attract electric-vehicle investments to America — and therefore potentially away from Europe or Asia.

Advertisement

The European Union has been working on its own version. France recently unveiled its response.

Watch to see whether other leaders raise this with Biden, and whether there is any “give” from the United States.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Supreme Court rules for Google, Twitter in closely watched cases

“The Supreme Court ruled for Google and Twitter in a pair of closely watched liability cases Thursday, saying families of terrorism victims had not shown the companies ‘aided and abetted’ attacks on their loved ones,” Robert Barnes reports.

More SCOTUS rulings: Supreme Court rules against Warhol foundation in Prince photo copyright case

Walgreens to pay record $230 million to San Francisco over opioid crisis

“San Francisco has a reached an almost $230 million settlement with Walgreens over the company’s role in the opioid epidemic, which has plagued the city and ravaged communities across the United States,” Kelsey Ables reports.

Large U.S. cities regain population lost during pandemic, census data shows

“Many of the nation’s most populous cities shrank when covid struck, causing speculation about whether the change would be permanent. But those cities are for the most part rebounding, according to new data released by the Census Bureau on Thursday,” Tara Bahrampour reports.

Missile attack again jolts Kyiv; Patriot system still operational, U.S. says

“Ukrainian officials rejected Russia’s claim earlier that it had destroyed one of the billion-dollar Patriot air defense systems donated by the West. A U.S. defense official said the system suffered an indirect hit from Russian fire in the Kyiv region but is still mission-capable,” Rachel Pannett and Ellen Francis report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

School librarians face a new penalty in the banned-book wars: Prison

“Librarians could face years of imprisonment and tens of thousands in fines for providing sexually explicit, obscene or ‘harmful’ books to children under new state laws that permit criminal prosecution of school and library personnel,” Hannah Natanson reports.

Advertisement

“At least seven states have passed such laws in the last two years, according to a Washington Post analysis, six of them in the past two months — although governors of Idaho and North Dakota vetoed the legislation. Another dozen states considered more than 20 similar bills this year, half of which are likely to come up again in 2024, The Post found.”

Past efforts to repeal the debt ceiling have failed, setting stage for repeated fights.

“Time and again, Democrats have tried to repeal or rethink the debt ceiling, the legal maximum that the U.S. government may borrow to pay for spending it has already approved — and each time, they’ve encountered steep resistance. Even President Biden previously has rejected the idea, telling reporters last year it would be ‘irresponsible’ to eliminate the cap fully,” Tony Romm reports.

Bogus nurses, fake diplomas: Officials search for unqualified health workers

“In spring 2019, a curious piece of information landed at the FBI’s Baltimore field office. An informant said that for about $17,000, a recruiter in nearby Laurel, Md., had offered to provide a diploma and a fake transcript from a Florida nursing school, along with tutoring for the nurse licensing exam — without the need to actually take courses or receive clinical training,” Lenny Bernstein reports.

Advertisement

That tip has mushroomed into an ongoing search for bogus nurses that spans all 50 states, D.C., Canada and parts of the Caribbean. It has resulted in the . It has resulted in the indictments of 25 people on wire fraud charges and a continued investigation of additional schools that may be offering the same fraudulent arrangement. Ten people have reached plea agreements with prosecutors.”

… and beyond

As the U.S. attends the G7, China hosts a summit of its own

“China’s leader, Xi Jinping, is kicking off a summit on Thursday that the country is heralding as a historic milestone, rolling out the red carpet for five Central Asian countries that are critical to China’s regional ambitions,” the New York Times’s Nicole Hong reports.

“The inaugural China-Central Asia summit is part of China’s broader aim to strengthen economic and political partnerships with like-minded countries, to counter what it sees as a U.S.-dominated world order that is trying to contain and suppress China.”

Every administration since the '80s has mishandled classified documents, says the National Archives

“Every administration since President Ronald Reagan’s has mismanaged classified documents, according to National Archives and Records Administration officials who spoke to a congressional committee behind closed doors in March. The House Intelligence Committee voted to release the transcript of their testimony Wednesday afternoon,” NBC News’s Kyle Stewart reports.

That Gen Z midterm boost for Democrats might be real

“Democrats avoided an electoral wipeout in the 2022 midterms. One way they did so was by reassembling a history-defying coalition of young voters who turned out at rates more commonly seen in presidential elections, according to a new study of voter-file data according to a new study of voter file data,” Politico’s Steven Shepard reports.

Advertisement

“The Democratic data firm Catalist found that these voters bested 2018 turnout levels in states with the most competitive races for governor or Senate — and they overwhelmingly favored Democratic candidates, even if the overall political environment swung to the right.”

The Biden agenda

Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy

“Senate Democrats, caught off guard by President Biden’s decision to tap two senior advisers to negotiate a debt ceiling deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), are warning the president not to agree to anything that would hurt low-income Americans or undermine the battle against climate change,” the Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports.

“Democratic senators are increasingly concerned that any deal that Biden strikes with McCarthy will include major concessions to House conservatives that they would find hard to support.”

Democrats race to avoid a Biden embarrassment in New Hampshire

“Top Democrats are scrambling for ways to avoid a catastrophe in New Hampshire in which Joe Biden may not appear on the primary ballot, ceding the first unofficial contest of 2024 to a fringe candidate,” Politico’s Holly Otterbein and Lisa Kashinsky report.

“The bizarre predicament is one of the president’s own making, after he pushed for changes to the party’s presidential nominating calendar that stripped the Granite State of its first-in-the-nation primary.”

Pressure campaign on Biden to send F-16s to Ukraine goes into overdrive

“The Biden administration is facing a new and amplified pressure campaign to greenlight the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine, after the U.K. announced it will train Ukrainian fighter pilots and Kyiv ramped up its calls for the warplanes,” Politico’s Paul McLeary, Lara Seligman, Joe Gould and Connor O’Brien report.

The status of clean energy projects in the U.S., visualized

“The United States has big plans to move away from fossil fuels. By 2050, the Biden administration has promised, the country will have a carbon footprint of zero — thanks to thousands of wind and solar farms, new nuclear and geothermal power plants, electric vehicles and all-electric homes and buildings. There’s just one problem: The United States really isn’t very good at building clean energy,” Shannon Osaka writes.

Hot on the left

Is Bernie Sanders happy?

“Bernie Sanders sits in the conference room of his Capitol Hill office wearing an unfamiliar countenance: The senator is beaming,” Kara Voght writes.

“Sanders (I-Vt.) rarely exudes such high spirits in the presence of the press; to interview Sanders, under most circumstances, is to endure his impatient scowl. Something’s different this time. When he walked into the room a few minutes earlier, he had shot me a knowing wink. He seems … chipper? Is Bernie Sanders being chipper right now?”

Hot on the right

DeSantis plans to officially enter presidential race next week

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to officially enter the 2024 presidential race next week, as the Republican gathers top fundraisers in Miami, according to two people familiar with the plans,” Hannah Knowles and Josh Dawsey report.

“DeSantis is also expected to hold an event launching his candidacy in Dunedin, Fla., his hometown, according to one of the people familiar with the plans and another familiar with the kickoff gathering. That event is expected to take place after Memorial Day, according to the first person.”

Today in Washington

There is nothing on Biden’s public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

Breaking:

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article