The two parties are still far apart on permitting reform in debt limit talks

Congressional Democrats are increasingly wary of walking into a Republican trap on permitting reform.

House Republicans are advocating for a two-step approach to overhauling the nation’s permitting process for energy projects, as we reported yesterday. The approach would include modest permitting changes in a deal to raise the government’s debt ceiling, with the promise that lawmakers would pass a separate bill later to address Democrats’ top permitting priorities.

But several Democrats yesterday urged the White House to reject this approach, saying they don’t trust Republicans to hammer out a deal later that delivers on their priorities.

“They must think we’re really, really stupid. I mean, that’s not a serious proposal,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus’s task force on permitting, told reporters.

“Let’s be serious,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), one of the most vocal climate hawks on Capitol Hill, told The Climate 202. “The idea that we’re going to do your stuff first, and my stuff later, is just not how politics works.”

Even Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the top Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, acknowledged it seems unlikely that Congress would take a second stab at a permitting overhaul.

“I just don’t think we’re going to get two bites of the apple,” Capito told The Climate 202. “I’m not saying it’s impossible. I just think it would be a pretty tough hill to climb.”

Democrats tried a similar approach last summer: To secure the support of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) for the Inflation Reduction Act, party leaders agreed to pass a separate permitting bill. But almost a year later, Manchin has little to show for it.

Partisan gaps

With just days before a June 1 deadline to raise the nation’s borrowing limit, the two parties remain far apart on a possible permitting overhaul.

The two sides have continued to prioritize vastly different policy goals. Broadly speaking, Republicans have sought to accelerate the approval process for pipelines and other fossil fuel projects, while Democrats have tried to speed the construction of the electric transmission lines needed to carry clean power across the country.

Meanwhile, the White House has thrown its support behind a permitting bill from Manchin that would fast-track the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, angering some environmentalists who oppose the controversial project.

In an effort to break the impasse, Schatz and Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) will today unveil a discussion draft of their own permitting proposal. Among other things, the Promoting Efficient and Engaged Reviews Act would accomplish one of Democrats’ top permitting priorities: giving the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission more authority over interstate transmission lines.

Carper, who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, expressed optimism yesterday that the two sides could find common ground, adding that he has been talking to the White House “quite a bit” about permitting.

But Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), another vocal climate hawk, said he thinks it will be “challenging” to forge a consensus on transmission lines. He noted that some Republicans oppose giving FERC more authority over transmission lines, saying it would trample on states’ rights.

“Transmission … has to be in the mix,” Heinrich told The Climate 202. “So it’s not trivial to get to ‘yes’ between where the House Republicans are and where I think the White House and some of us really focused on climate are.”

High hopes on K Street

Meanwhile, many energy industry groups lobbying for a permitting overhaul don’t share Democrats’ qualms about including it in a debt limit deal.

“We’re interested in getting a permitting reform bill on any vehicle that’s leaving the station this Congress,” said Mike Sommers, president and chief executive of the American Petroleum Institute. “And [the debt ceiling deal] happens to be the first one.”

Jason Grumet, chief executive of the American Clean Power Association, a renewable energy industry group, agreed.

“We are committed to see [permitting] move forward in any venue where progress is possible,” Grumet said. “And we would be delighted if in the process of protecting the full faith and credit of the United States, we could make progress on energy policy.”

And Marty Durbin, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute, left the door open to the House Republicans’ two-step approach. “If we don’t get it all done in the first piece, we’ll continue to drive forward to get the rest,” he said.

Manchin is on the same page.

“We’re going to get permitting done,” Manchin said in a brief interview yesterday. “Trust me, we’ll get it done — either on this or by itself.”

On the Hill

Exclusive: Green groups launch new ads against House Republicans

The national ad from the League of Conservation Voters and Climate Power.

The League of Conservation Voters and Climate Power today will unveil a fresh round of ads against House Republicans who voted for a bill that would raise the debt ceiling in exchange for repealing clean-energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, according to details shared exclusively with The Climate 202.

The $350,000 campaign includes a national ad attacking Republicans broadly, as well as others that specifically target Republican Reps. Don Bacon (Neb.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), John James (Mich.), Marcus J. Molinaro (N.Y.), and Nancy Mace (S.C.). It builds off of a late April campaign that focused on Molinaro and Mace as well as Reps. Mark Amodei (Nev.), Juan Ciscomani (Ariz.) and Brandon Williams (N.Y.).

The ads highlight that these Republicans voted to slash the clean-energy tax credits even though their states and districts have benefited from these incentives. For example, the ad against Molinaro notes that the Canadian battery company Zinc8 is planning to open its U.S. headquarters in Ulster County, New York, creating 500 well-paying jobs.

“House Republicans are hoping their constituents won’t notice the incredibly irresponsible risks they are taking with their own districts’ future and the entire country’s economy — all to score points for Big Oil and MAGA extremists,” Pete Maysmith, senior vice president for campaigns at LCV, said in a statement.

According to a recent report from Climate Power, more than half of the clean-energy projects that have moved forward since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act are in districts represented by House Republicans. Repealing the climate law would eliminate more than 77,000 jobs in these red districts, the report found.

Agency alert

In response to disasters at coal ash dumps, Biden seeks to tighten loopholes

The Environmental Protection Agency yesterday proposed expanding the number of coal ash dump sites that would be subject to environmental oversight, a decade after toxic leaks from these landfills polluted rivers in Southern states, The Washington Post’s Timothy Puko reports.

The proposal seeks to end exemptions for about a quarter of the roughly 1,000 coal ash landfills across the country that are exempt from federal regulation. EPA officials have long debated how to best address coal ash, the waste that remains when coal is burned in power plants. Such waste often contains toxic chemicals linked to cancer and can cause respiratory illnesses among people living near massive dump sites.

The proposal comes as part of a settlement between the agency and public interest groups represented by Earthjustice, an environmental law firm. Yet it would leave about 40 to 60 landfills still exempt from federal regulation, according to Earthjustice estimates.

The power grid

Fresh blackout threats emerge as power grid faces a stressful summer

Much of the country is at risk for power outages heading into what could be an unusually hot summer, according to a new report from the regulatory authority that monitors the electricity system, The Post’s Evan Halper reports.

The report from the North American Electric Reliability Corp. found that too little energy could be available when demand soars, as more Americans turn on their air conditioners to stay cool this summer. The mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states are the only areas of the country not threatened by potential outages in the event of prolonged heat waves and intense storms, the authority said.

Such warnings have become more common as climate change fuels more extreme weather events that strain the nation’s power grid, which has also faced delays and a lack of investment in recent years. The findings are sure to reignite a debate over whether initiatives to address climate change are stressing the grid and undermining reliability.

In the atmosphere

Viral

While you’re busy spring cleaning, beavers are working hard, gnawing trees and building lodges. With their strong teeth and powerful jaws, these stocky engineers build watertight dams of sticks woven with reeds and branches. 🦫



Photo by Claire Abendroth / NPS pic.twitter.com/yeBITbGIdw — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) May 10, 2023

Thanks for reading!

