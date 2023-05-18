Sen. Feinstein’s health complications from shingles more severe than disclosed

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 89, returned to Washington last week after having suffered more severe health complications from her shingles diagnosis than were previously disclosed. Feinstein’s shingles triggered encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, as well as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes facial paralysis, according to a source familiar with her condition who requested anonymity to describe sensitive discussions. The complications, stemming from the case of shingles that hospitalized the six-term senator in February, were first reported by the New York Times.

A spokesman for the senator declined to provide information about the senator’s condition aside from the statement her office released on her return, which said she would be working a “light" schedule as she continued to suffer some complications from the shingles, including vision and balance troubles.

Feinstein has made her way around the Capitol in a wheelchair since her return in early May, and has missed some votes.

“I’m back in Washington, voting and attending committee meetings while I recover from complications related to a shingles diagnosis," the senator said in a statement. "I continue to work and get results for California.”

The pathbreaking senator has withstood multiple rounds of calls for her resignation over the years, as unflattering anecdotes emerged about her memory lapses and her perceived cognitive decline, as well as her visible reliance on aides in public-facing aspects of her job. This week, she sounded confused in responding to one group of reporters about her weeks-long absence, saying “I’ve been here" and that she hasn’t been gone, according to the LA Times.

Democrats celebrated Feinstein’s return last week, given her vote is often crucial to push through the priorities of their narrow majority in the Senate. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), chair of the Judiciary Committee who has complained that her absence hamstrung his committee at a crucial time, expressed his “relief” on May 12 that she was back, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) crowed from the Senate floor the same day that he expected to “to move forward on many more judges.”

Republicans blocked a proposal to allow her to be temporarily replaced on the Judiciary Committee during her absence.

