In today’s edition … World watches as United States nears default … What we’re watching: Debt limit talks … All about DeSantis adviser Jeff Roe … Where Republican presidential contenders stand on abortion … but first …

At the White House

Richard Haass: Debt limit standoff will loom over this weekend’s G-7

Five questions for … Richard Haass: We talked with the Council on Foreign Relations president and former George W. Bush administration official about how the showdown with Republicans over the debt will shadow President Biden’s meetings with world leaders in Japan this weekend. Haass, who has led the Council on Foreign Relations since 2003, will step down as president next month.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: How much will the debt limit standoff loom over the Group of 7 summit this weekend?

Haass: It will loom over it for several reasons. People are worried about the implications of a U.S. default. But it looms over it in a larger sense regardless of what happens. It underscores just how divided and dysfunctional American politics have become. All these countries have essentially made the strategic choice to depend on us, and it’s a stark reminder that we are less predictable and reliable and dependable than we were.

The Early: What message do you think it sends to China?

Haass: Several messages. To some in China, it will reinforce what they believe is the superiority of their political model. They will take it as further evidence also that the U.S. is on a trajectory where we are less competitive than we used to be. [And] with the president’s cancellation of his stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea, don't be surprised if you see senior Chinese officials running around the Indo-Pacific essentially saying, “We're here and they’re not.”

The Early: Do you see parallels with President Barack Obama’s decision to scrap his appearance at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Indonesia almost a decade ago to deal with a government shutdown at home?

Haass: There's some echoes. What's different is American politics have deteriorated significantly since as recently as a decade ago. This is not an exception so much as the new rule. This is emblematic of a much more serious decline in America's ability to meet its domestic challenges or its international obligations.

The Early: A senior administration official told reporters on Thursday that the debt ceiling standoff reduces “America’s capacity to lead” as well as the country’s “ability to do things like deliver tough sanctions of the kind that we will deliver [on Friday], which are predicated on the ongoing centrality of the U.S. financial system.” Do you agree?

Haass: Not quite. The best thing the dollar has going for it is there’s no serious alternative. We are the one-eyed man in the land of the blind. So the consequences of this all ultimately may be more political than economic.

The Early: Republicans say they’re forcing the standoff in part because they’re concerned about the debt. U.S. public debt is already higher than that of every G-7 member except Japan and Italy. It’s on track to exceed Italy’s debt by 2028. How big a threat do you think it is?

Haass: Republican standing on this issue is, shall we say, limited, since they’ve done quite a lot to get us where we are — so for them to have discovered religion on the debt is a bit rich. But the debt is a real strategic problem. [It] makes us more dependent on the willingness of others to fund us. It potentially forces us to raise interest rates not for the purpose of cooling an overheated economy but to attract necessary capital. Servicing the debt crowds out productive domestic spending. There’s nothing good about a debt of this size.

Speaking of what the world thinks of the debt limit standoff …

Our colleagues Rachel Siegel and Jeff Stein are out this morning with a story about how the debt ceiling fight is unnerving U.S. allies across the globe. Those concerns were on display during last weekend’s meeting between the world’s top finance ministers in Japan. At that time, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen’s counterparts had “asked her privately for updates on the status of negotiations between the White House and House Republicans,” Rachel and Jeff write.

But it’s not just the Group of 7 nations that are alarmed. “Around the world, experts are watching in disbelief as the U.S. flirts with its first default, fearful of the potential international economic ramifications — and astonished by the global superpower’s brush with self-sabotage,” Rachel and Jeff write.

“Rich and poor nations alike fear a possible U.S. default , which would torpedo the financial markets and deal a massive blow to the dollar.”

“Analysts say the impasse jeopardizes America’s standing abroad. And foreign economists and policymakers are bewildered over why the United States has imposed a specific limit on its debt and then turned it into a political football.”

What we're watching

Debt limit talks

Negotiators met for much of the day on Thursday and will continue to work to hammer out a deal on the debt limit today.

Our colleague Tyler Pager reports from Japan that the president received an update from his negotiating team on the “steady progress” being made in the negotiations. The president “remains confident that Congress will take necessary action to avoid default” as the talks “head into advanced stages,” a White House official says.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus on Thursday called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to stop negotiating with Biden and for the Senate to pass the House bill to lift the debt limit and cut government spending.

McCarthy has been using the party’s unity as his strength in the negotiations; the letter shows how fragile that unity is. The more Democrats McCarthy needs to pass a bill through the House, the less leverage he has with the president.

It’s notable that the far-right members didn’t say that they wouldn’t vote for any agreement reached between McCarthy and the president.

We’ll be watching how this develops and if the negotiators can reach a deal over the weekend.

Biden overseas

Biden is in Hiroshima today for the G-7 summit, where the day’s theme is “a world without nuclear weapons.” Biden, alongside other world leaders, met with a survivor of the U.S.'s Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing of the city and visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Museum, a commemoration of the estimated 140,000 people who died during the attack and its aftermath.

Our colleague Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports that Biden doesn’t plan to issue an apology on behalf of the United States for the bombing that decimated the city.

We’re watching to see whether Biden says anything about arms control. While the number of nuclear weapons in the world has declined dramatically since the height of the Cold War, the United States has more than 5,400 confirmed nuclear warheads, second only to Russia, which has 5,997 confirmed nuclear weapons.

The campaign

All about DeSantis adviser Jeff Roe

Our colleagues Josh Dawsey and Isaac Stanley-Becker are out this morning with a profile of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) top adviser, Jeff Roe. Josh and Isaac chart how Roe, the founder of Axiom Strategies, “has rapidly become a major player in the Republican political consulting world, guiding the campaigns of thousands of candidates in recent years, raking in hundreds of millions of dollars and building a lengthy list of clients.”

The firm has taken on high-profile Senate candidates such as Eric Schmitt in Missouri, and Roe, a 52-year-old Missouri native, “is expected to be a central figure in DeSantis’s 2024 political apparatus.” He’s been tapped to lead Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis super PAC.

“Roe is a visionary in his view of the political consulting business,” Gary Maloney, a Republican researcher who has worked with Roe on multiple campaigns since 2017, told our colleagues. “He is extremely calm under fire. He’s also a good listener in that he will take other people’s opinions and consider them before making a decision.”

The defining issue of the 2024 presidential campaign: Abortion rights

THE campaign issue: Abortion rights is one of the defining issues of the 2024 presidential campaign and our colleague Colby Itkowitz breaks down where each candidate — and potential candidate — stands on abortion bans. The issue, a galvanizing one for voters across the political spectrum, “is whether abortion should be illegal after a certain gestational point in pregnancy — 20 weeks, 15 weeks, six weeks — and whether that ban should be national law,” Colby reports.

Many Republicans “have struggled to articulate a clear plan for where the abortion debate goes now” and haven’t specified whether abortion bans “should include exceptions in cases of rape, incest or a threat to the mother’s life.”

Here’s where some Republicans stand:

Donald Trump: The former president, who appointed three antiabortion justices to the Supreme Court during his term, “has generally dodged reporters’ questions about whether he’d support a federal abortion ban,” Colby writes.

“When pressed, he instead gave himself credit for the overturning of [Roe v. Wade]. His refusal to take a firm stance has for the overturning of []. His refusal to take a firm stance has irked some on the far right . In response to that criticism, Trump again heralded himself as the hero of the antiabortion movement.”

Ron DeSantis: The Republican governor of Florida, who is expected to enter the race next week, “one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws, banning the medical procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, when many women don’t yet know they’re pregnant,” Colby writes.

“He has not said whether he believes that law should be applied nationally” and he “has not weighed in on whether he supports [a federal judge]’s decision to invalidate the FDA approval of mifepristone.”

Nikki Haley: The former South Carolina governor and ex-Trump ambassador to the United Nations has been short on specifics about abortion laws, per Colby. “In a campaign speech about abortion in late April, Haley spoke vaguely about there needing to be a ‘constructive conversation about where we go from here in our divided country’ and said she wouldn’t answer questions about at how many weeks an abortion should be permitted or what exceptions should be allowed.”

“She has been noncommittal as to whether she’d support a national abortion ban, but said it would be challenging to get one passed through Congress.”

Tim Scott: The Republican senator from South Carolina, who is launching a $6 million ad buy ahead of his formal entry into the race, “has waffled when asked to answer specific questions about abortion restrictions,” Colby reports. He has told reporters that he supports a six-week ban at the state level and would sign “the most conservative pro-life legislation” federally. When asked to clarify at what week he’d support a federal ban, Scott said, ‘I’m not going to talk about six or five or seven or 10.’”

But he has also previously said he would he has also previously said he would sign a 15-week national ban if elected president

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Another Washington love story

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

