Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1536, Anne Boleyn, King Henry VIII’s second wife, was executed after being convicted of adultery, incest and conspiracy against him. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Jersey gets its ‘Seinfeld Law.’ Your weekly non political political stories New Jersey gets a telemarketing law with roots in “Seinfeld.” Vending machines feature anti-overdose medicine. Vermont ends its work crew program. Washington may not accidentally legalize illegal drugs. These are your weekly non political yet political stories.

The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining “politics” as something that hits closer to home than Beltway “Senator X Hates Senator Y” stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international importance.

Jersey gets its ‘Seinfeld law’

Telemarketers in New Jersey will have to say who they are and who or what they represent within 30 seconds of starting a call under a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy (D), Daniel Munoz of NorthJersey.com reported.

They’ll also have to provide a callback number, which is where the “Seinfeld” comes in. In one scene, Jerry gets a telemarketer call while he has company. He asks for the telemarketer’s phone number, which the caller says he can’t provide.

“Oh, I guess you don’t want people calling you at home,” Jerry responds. “No,” the telemarketer says. “Well, now you know how I feel,” Seinfeld says. Then he hangs up.

Telemarketers also won’t be able to call between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. under the law, Munoz reported.

The politics: It would be surprising not to see this pop up elsewhere, as politicians realize the popularity of regulating what can be an infuriating intrusion.

Vending machines selling overdose treatment

From my colleague Jenna Portnoy comes word of six DC vending machines being pressed into service to fight the opioid crisis, dispensing overdose-reversing treatments and strips to test for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid blamed in most deadly overdoses in America, at no cost.

“The District joins Las Vegas, Chicago, Cincinnati and Puerto Rico in deploying harm reduction vending machines to provide around-the-clock access to people who are homeless, vulnerable to opioid abuse or wary of contacting community services,” Jenna reported.

How can people use them? They “can call the number on the machines for a one-time code that they enter into the machine to dispense items. They also will receive instructions on how to register for ongoing access to the machines,” Jenna said.

The politics: Policymakers are still grappling with what works and what doesn’t when it comes to reducing overdose deaths. Harm-reduction projects like this aren’t always a political slam dunk: Fentanyl test strips are still illegal in a number of places where they are categorized as “drug paraphernalia.”

Vermont ends its convict work crew program

My home state of Vermont is ending its work-crew program, an alternative to prison or probation, and prosecutors aren’t happy about losing a tool they used to reduce court backlogs, Ethan Weinstein reported at VTDigger.com.

The program “allowed people convicted of crimes to serve a maximum of 15 work days within 60 days, thus avoiding serving prison time. During that time, people live in their communities and work on Department of Corrections-approved contracts for a limited time,” Weinstein wrote.

Apparently, not enough people were getting sentenced to work crew for it to work, and many people failed to complete their work-crew sentences.

The politics: Who we punish, for what, and how are all deeply political questions.

Washington avoids legalizing illegal drugs

From Ed Komenda and Gene Johnson of the Associated Press comes word that Washington will not, after all, accidentally decriminalize illegal drugs. The new law, passed Tuesday, keeps them illegal “while boosting resources to help those struggling with addiction.”

“Legislators were under pressure to pass a bill not just because of the soaring addiction crisis, but because of a self-imposed deadline: A temporary, 2-year-old law that makes intentional drug possession illegal is due to expire July 1,” they reported.

Why a temporary law? Because the state’s Supreme Court ruled the state law declaring drug possession a felony was unconstitutional because it did so even for people who carried drugs unknowingly.

The politics: Again, finding the balance of enforcement, decriminalization treatment in the middle of an opioid epidemic that results in more than 100,000 deadly overdoses annually has bedeviled policymakers.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Republican debt-ceiling negotiators walk out of meeting, say White House ‘unreasonable’

“House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s top debt-ceiling negotiators abruptly left a closed-door meeting with White House representatives soon after it began Friday morning, throwing the status of talks to avoid a US default into doubt,” Bloomberg’s Billy House reports.

D.C. police officer arrested, accused of leaking info to Proud Boys leader

Tim Scott makes presidential run official, launches $6 million ad buy

“Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is launching a $6 million advertising buy set to begin next week, according to a senior Scott official, marking a sizable investment as he officially filed paperwork Friday for his presidential run,” Marianne LeVine reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Texas Republicans single out one blue county as they push election bills

“Texas Republicans are advancing legislation that would allow state authorities to remove local election officials, designate marshals to investigate voting complaints and single out the state’s most populous county by giving it its own election rules,” Patrick Marley reports.

“One bill would change who oversees elections in Harris County, a Democratic stronghold that includes Houston and its suburbs. Another would give the secretary of state the ability to order a new election in the county if ballots are temporarily unavailable.”

World watches in disbelief and horror as U.S. nears possible default

“Rich and poor nations alike fear a possible U.S. default, which would torpedo the financial markets and deal a massive blow to the dollar. Analysts say the impasse jeopardizes America’s standing abroad. And foreign economists and policymakers are bewildered over why the United States has imposed a specific limit on its debt and then turned it into a political football,” Rachel Siegel and Jeff Stein report.

China sends a subtle message to Central Asia: Rely on us, not Russia

“Hosting the China-Central Asia Summit in the city of Xi’an, the fabled end of the ancient Silk Road, Xi presented himself as a generous and reliable partner for countries that were once part of the Soviet Union — but which have become increasingly alarmed by Russia’s efforts to take back control of Ukraine, another former Soviet Republic,” Meaghan Tobin reports.

The short life of Baby Milo

“Milo Evan Dorbert drew his first and last breath on the evening of March 3. The unusual complications in his mother’s pregnancy tested the interpretation of Florida’s new abortion law,” Frances Stead Sellers, Thomas Simonetti and Maggie Penman report.

“Deborah Dorbert discovered she was pregnant in August. Her early appointments suggested the baby was thriving, and she looked forward to welcoming a fourth member to the family. It didn’t occur to her that fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a half-century constitutional right to abortion would affect them.”

… and beyond

GOP mulls how to make its Afghanistan oversight matter

“House Republicans pushed their probe of the nation’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to the brink this week, threatening to hold the secretary of state in contempt of Congress. Yet some of them aren’t convinced that voters care,” Politico’s Anthony Adragna reports.

Meet the Wall Street executive funding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group

“A veteran Wall Street executive told CNBC that he has been helping bankroll Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group and has become an informal advisor to the organization. Mark Gorton, founder and chairman of high-frequency trading firm Tower Research Capital, said he has given $1 million to the anti-vaccine nonprofit organization called Children’s Health Defense since 2021,” CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports.

The debt ceiling deal could make America’s STD problem much worse

“The potential cuts — one of the few seeming areas of agreement between House Republicans and the White House — could sap as much as $30 billion from state and local public health departments that are struggling to rebuild as Covid-19 wanes. Funding clawbacks would undermine work to slow the spread of syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV and hepatitis, and leave the country weaker in the face of future pandemics,” Politico’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports.

The Biden agenda

Controversial Biden judicial pick withdraws from consideration

“Biden nominated former New Hampshire attorney general Michael Delaney to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January. But the nomination languished as Congress members from both sides of the aisle raised concerns about Delaney’s legal record,” Azi Paybarah reports.

White House reporters stuck with $25,000 charges after Biden trip canceled

“The now-canceled charter flight, organized by the White House Travel Office, cost $760,000, or about $14,000 for each of the 55 journalists who’d booked seats on it. Journalists will immediately lose their deposits, about $7,700 each, and may be on the hook for the rest, according to a memo sent to reporters on Wednesday by Tamara Keith, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association,” Paul Farhi reports.

The payments at risk if the government defaults, visualized

“Without a resolution, the Treasury won’t be able to fulfill all of its payments: The government will still collect revenue, mainly through taxes, but it won’t have enough to cover a large portion of its expenses until lawmakers raise the debt ceiling. (The U.S. spends more money than it takes in most years, which means it needs to keep borrowing,)” Alyssa Fowers and Derek Hawkins report.

Hot on the left

Feinstein’s return leaves her party on edge

“Dianne Feinstein has taken on a noticeably lighter schedule since she came back from California. She appears in the Senate only at committee hearings or on the floor when her vote is essential. Her party is holding its collective breath as the 89-year-old returns,” Politico’s Katherine Tully-McManur and Nicholas Wu report.

“As relieved as Democrats are to have her back to break the logjam on party-line judicial nominees that her absence created, they’re loath to openly discuss her condition beyond generic well wishes. Fellow senators say they aren’t hearing much from her at all.”

Hot on the right

House Freedom Caucus calls on McCarthy to suspend debt ceiling negotiations

“The House Freedom Caucus said it’s calling on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend his negotiation on raising the debt limit with the White House and instead focus on getting the House-passed ‘Limit, Save, Grow Act’ through the Senate,” Mariana Alfaro and Marianna Sotomayor report.

It was passed in a party-line vote in the House, but is considered a non-starter in the Democratic-led Senate, where it would need to garner at least 60 votes.” “The GOP-backed legislation would raise the debt ceiling into next year, slash federal spending by billions of dollars and unwind some of President Biden’s priorities, including his program to cancel college student-loan debt..”

Today in Washington

Biden is in Japan for the G-7 summit today. There’s nothing on his public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

Bye, Mister: Why (most) journalists turned against courtesy titles

“Most news outlets long ago abandoned courtesy titles in regular news stories, many of them taking their lead from the stylistically influential Associated Press’s decision to strike them in 2000. The Journal’s decision to follow suit leaves the New York Times as the most notable holdout remaining, though even the Times doesn’t apply courtesy titles in all areas of its coverage,” Anne Branigin reports.

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

