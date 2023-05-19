Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Unlike with the tobacco settlements, most of the opioids funding needs to be aimed at the overdose epidemic

Opioid settlement funds have started flowing into state and local officials’ hands — with more on the way.

CVS Health, Walgreens and Johnson & Johnson are among the major companies injecting more than $50 billion into communities across the country over the next two decades after settling charges that their business practices stoked the opioid epidemic killing thousands of people in the United States each year.

Most of that cash must be directed toward mitigating harm caused by the epidemic or preventing future substance abuse. That’s in stark contrast to the tobacco settlement fiasco of the late 1990s, in which the vast majority of funds didn’t go to antismoking efforts but instead to things like plugging budget gaps, property-tax relief and subsidizing tobacco farmers.

Even still, public health experts fear states could take advantage of a lack of transparency and oversight to funnel the money toward other priorities, since most of the settlements require states to report how they spend just a sliver of the funds.

“States have an opportunity to save tens of thousands of lives, but only if the money is genuinely used wisely and on programs that are sustained over time,” Matt Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, an antismoking group, told The Health 202. “If not, this will be another great opportunity that we will look back on as a true public health tragedy.”

The settlements

The $54 billion windfall comes from a string of legal battles over the last decade. More than 3,000 state and local governments have accused opioid manufacturers and retailers of downplaying the addictive nature of the pain pills and using aggressive marketing tactics to popularize the drugs, leading to widespread addiction and overdoses that continue to overstretch local health-care systems.

Notably, the $26 billion National Opioid Settlement resolved lawsuits brought by 46 states seeking to hold drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health legally responsible for the public health crisis.

Payments from that case began last summer and will continue over the next 18 years, with more than $3 billion already sent out to state and municipal governments as of May 4. The companies have not admitted wrongdoing.

Other notable awards from opioid litigation include …

A $6.6 billion tentative agreement struck by Allergan and Teva over the pharmaceutical companies' past sales of opioid products. over the pharmaceutical companies' past sales of opioid products.

A $13.8 billion pending payout from CVS Health , Walgreens and Walmart to resolve claims that their retail pharmacies helped fuel the epidemic. to resolve claims that their retail pharmacies helped fuel the epidemic.

The remaining $10 billion is expected to come from smaller lawsuits, including settlements by and , including settlements by Endo International and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Some smaller settlements are still trickling in. On Wednesday, San Francisco reached a nearly $230 million settlement with Walgreens, the largest award to a local jurisdiction against an opioid defendant in the country to date, The Post’s Kelsey Ables reports.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D):

Thank you City Attorney @DavidChiu and your team for this incredible work. SF has been fighting this opioid crisis for years, with innovative solutions for people who have been struggling with addiction. This funding will help us continue fighting this horrible epidemic. https://t.co/qhwrf5qZJK — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 17, 2023

State of play

State and local governments have a lot of discretion about what to do with the opioid litigation funds, but there are some guardrails baked into the deals that have been absent from other settlements.

Under most agreements, states must spend at least 70 percent of the money they receive on future opioid remediation, such as expanding access to medication-assisted treatment or buying the overdose reversal drug naloxone. Fifteen percent of the funds can be used to reimburse governments for past opioid-related expenses or administrative costs.

The remaining 15 percent can be spent on whatever the state wants. And that 15 percent is the only portion of the spending states are required to publicly disclose, according to Christine Minhee, an attorney and founder of opioidsettlementtracker.com.

Public health advocates said the lack of transparency into how 85 percent of the settlement money is spent should raise alarms. “Public accountability is critical in order to ensure that the funds are well spent,” Myers said. “Otherwise, there's a serious risk that the money either gets spent on pet projects that have no evidence base or get diverted off entirely,” he added.

Some states have taken it upon themselves to enact stricter reporting mandates, while others haven’t pledged to publicly disclose anything beyond the required 15 percent, Minhee’s tracking shows.

13 states have promised to report 100 percent of their opioid settlement spending to the public.

19 states and D.C. have pledged to publicly report a portion of their expenditures.

18 states haven’t committed to publicly reporting anything at all.

As for the opioid remediation funds, most states have established advisory committees to make recommendations on how to best allocate them. It’s still early, but some states have already started sending money out into their communities, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.

Rhode Island is investing in street outreach, recovery housing, community-based mental health services and overdose prevention centers.

Wisconsin is directing funds toward school-based prevention programs, fentanyl testing strips and residential treatment facilities.

Louisiana is allocating of its settlement funds toward sheriffs and local law enforcement. 20 percent of its settlement funds toward sheriffs and local law enforcement.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R):

Over the coming years, Indiana will receive more than $500 million from the national opioid settlement.



We'll strategically invest those dollars and work with local partners to create more community substance use programs to help those suffering from addiction. — Eric Holcomb (@HolcombForIN) May 9, 2023

On the Hill

Sen. Feinstein’s health complications from shingles were more severe than disclosed

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) returned to Capitol Hill last week after having suffered more severe health complications from her shingles diagnosis than were previously disclosed, The Post’s Liz Goodwin and Carolyn Y. Johnson report.

The 89-year-old’s shingles triggered inflammation of the brain called encephalitis, as well as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes facial paralysis, according to Feinstein spokesman Adam Russell. He added that the senator has since recovered from encephalitis. These health issues were first reported by the New York Times.

Feinstein’s return has given Democrats the votes they need to confirm more judges, but her condition has raised concerns that she may not be up for the demands of serving as a senator.

Agency alert

Two doses of mpox vaccine are more effective, new studies confirm

People at high risk of mpox should get two doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday based on new evidence from a trio of studies showing that the regimen is more effective than a single shot.

By the numbers: The effectiveness of two doses of the vaccine in preventing symptomatic disease ranged from 66 percent and 88.5 percent effective, depending on the study. The effectiveness of a single dose varied more widely: from 36 percent to 75 percent.

Federal health officials said the results underscored the importance of at-risk populations getting vaccinated and warned that there is a significant risk the virus could rear its head again this summer. The concern is highest for men who have sex with men, a group that’s have been disproportionately impacted by the outbreak, Stat’s Jason Mast reports.

Demetre Daskalakis, deputy head of the White House mpox task force:

Quick summary of the year anniversary of #mpox in the US. 1) two doses of #vaccine offers the best protection 2) if we don’t get more people vaccinated we could lose ground on our progress! Conclusion: Find a vaccine here and more ways to get summer health ready👉… — DrDemetre (@dr_demetre) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile …

Pfizer’s experimental vaccine to protect newborns from RSV by vaccinating their mothers during pregnancy should be approved for use, independent advisers to the Food and Drug Administration recommended yesterday.

The panel of experts voted unanimously in favor of the shot’s effectiveness at preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV and 10-4 on its safety, Pfizer said in a statement.

👀 What we’re watching: The FDA is expected to issue a decision on the shot in August, and while the agency isn’t required to follow its advisers’ recommendations, it typically does. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to sign off on its use before the vaccine can hit the market.

Reproductive wars

The short life of Baby Milo

Milo Evan Dorbert lived for 99 minutes.

He wasn’t expected to live long.

Deborah and her husband, Lee, learned in November that their baby had Potter syndrome, a rare and lethal condition that plunged them into an unsettled legal landscape in the post-Roe era, The Post’s Frances Stead Sellers reports.

The state’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of gestation has an exception for fatal fetal abnormalities. But doctors refused to terminate the pregnancy as long as the baby’s heart was still beating. Instead, the Dorberts would have to wait for labor to be induced at 37 weeks. Frances chronicles the days before and after Milo was born. Read more here.

In other health news

The Supreme Court dismissed an effort from Republican states to allow Title 42 — a pandemic-era policy allowing border authorities to swiftly turn away migrants — to remain in place, the New York Times reports. to allow Title 42 — a pandemic-era policy allowing border authorities to swiftly turn away migrants — to remain in place, thereports.

In a defeat for President Biden, Michael Delaney is withdrawing his nomination for a federal appeals court position after facing months of rare pushback from some Democrats in the Senate over his defense of a parental notification law for abortion and previous legal work, our colleague Azi Paybarah reports. after facing months of rare pushback from some Democrats in the Senate over his defense of a parental notification law for abortion and previous legal work, our colleaguereports.

A Montana judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the state’s new ban on a method of abortion most commonly used during the second trimester of pregnancy. A hearing in the case has been set for next Tuesday, Holly Michels reports for the Independent Record . most commonly used during the second trimester of pregnancy. A hearing in the case has been set for next Tuesday,reports for the

Republicans on the Ohio Ballot Board certified the language of a ballot question yesterday that would make it harder to enact new constitutional amendments. The GOP-backed ballot question, which will go before voters in August, could make it more difficult for abortion rights groups to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution this fall, the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Jessie Balmert reports. . The GOP-backed ballot question, which will go before voters in August, could make it more difficult for abortion rights groups to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution this fall, the’sreports.

Quote of the week

Health reads

Sugar rush

