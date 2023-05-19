Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Happy Friday. Today is Endangered Species Day (and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act). In today's edition, we'll cover why Montana is emerging as a climate battleground and why it took 17 years to approve a massive power project. But first:

This GOP lawmaker claimed the tax credits in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act

Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) has used federal clean-energy tax credits to buy 30 rooftop solar panels and a geothermal heat pump for his home in Provo, Utah.

The Republican, who chairs the Conservative Climate Caucus, says he decided to make climate-friendly upgrades to his home well before President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. But climate activists have slammed him for personally benefiting from Democrats’ landmark climate law that every Republican voted against last year — and that the GOP is now trying to roll back.

“All of our decisions were made well in advance of the IRA,” Curtis told The Climate 202. “But to be clear, I will be advantaged by the IRA because by the time I could claim them on my taxes, the IRA was in effect.”

The fact that Curtis claimed the clean-energy subsidies was first disclosed by the Cool Down, a climate brand and website. It comes as House Republican leaders seek to claw back the subsidies in legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, even though the incentives have largely flowed to red states and districts.

Curtis has said he voted against the climate bill for myriad political reasons, even though he supported some of the underlying policy. Democrats passed the legislation using a process called budget reconciliation, allowing them to avoid the Senate filibuster and the need to garner GOP support.

“I regret that Republicans weren’t given the chance to say, ‘How would you spend the money? What would you do?’” Curtis said. “We were not given a chance to put in any amendments or influence the legislation.”

‘Don’t be shocked'

In a video produced by the Cool Down and released this month, Curtis shared that he has saved thousands of dollars by installing solar panels and other clean tech.

“I’m Congressman John Curtis; I’m a Republican here in Utah,” he said, standing on his front porch. “Now don’t be shocked — today I want to show you my climate-friendly home.”

Curtis went on to give a tour of his house, starting in the attic, where he has added insulation that lowers his heating and cooling costs, and ending in the backyard, where he has used rock landscaping instead of grass to conserve water amid a historic megadrought.

Some of these green actions weren’t eligible for the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. But Curtis told The Climate 202 that he took advantage of a 30 percent tax credit for solar energy established by the climate law. And for the geothermal heat pump, which heats and cools his home using underground pipes, the Republican claimed a tax credit that covered 30 percent of the cost up to $2,000.

The GOP debt limit bill that passed the House last month — dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act — would phase down the tax credit for solar energy. The measure also would lower the tax credit for geothermal heat pumps from 30 percent to 10 percent.

Mixed reaction

Climate activists slammed Curtis for voting to scrap credits that he himself claimed.

Curtis “knows that these are good tax credits that he should be taking advantage of, and yet he’s voting against them to help [House Speaker Kevin] McCarthy hold the economy hostage,” Jamal Raad, co-founder and senior adviser of Evergreen Action, told The Climate 202.

The League of Conservation Voters and Climate Power recently released ads attacking Republicans for supporting the debt ceiling bill even though the climate law has spurred jobs and investments in their districts, as we reported yesterday.

“All I can think is, ‘This is going to make a really good ad,'” Lori Lodes, executive director of Climate Power, said of Curtis’s climate-friendly home.

Conservative environmental groups defended Curtis, saying the Republican has pushed his party to embrace climate policies — just not the policies popular on the left.

“Conservatives like John Curtis actually are really pro-clean energy when it’s applicable to their lives,” said Benji Backer, president and founder of the American Conservation Coalition. “And it’s really something that is favorable among Republicans and conservatives when you take the politics out of it. The problem with the IRA is that it was so political.”

Backer said he thinks more Republicans would have voted for the Inflation Reduction Act if its price tag had been lower and if Democrats hadn’t stuffed it with liberal priorities unrelated to climate change, such as provisions to lower prescription drug prices.

Heather Reams, president of the right-leaning Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, agreed. She also predicted that the repeal of the tax credits wouldn’t be part of any final deal to raise the debt ceiling, given strong resistance from the White House and concerns from some Republicans about the effects on their constituents.

“The more these tax credits become ingrained in our society and people start seeing the benefits,” Reams said, “the more they’ll be harder and harder to roll back.”

In the states

Why Montana is emerging as a must-watch climate battleground

Montana, home to the nation’s largest recoverable coal reserves, is becoming one of the most intense battlegrounds for climate policy in America, The Washington Post’s Scott Dance reports.

This month, Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed a law barring the state from calculating the climate impact of major projects. At the same time, a federal judge ruled that a first-of-its-kind climate lawsuit will go to trial next month.

The law makes such climate analyses illegal unless the federal government requires them. The state legislature’s Republican supermajority moved swiftly to pass the legislation, citing concerns about power reliability.

Meanwhile, the youth plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege that the state government has violated their constitutional right to a clean environment by promoting fossil fuels. Attorney Phil Gregory, who is representing the 16 young activists, said the case will draw on evidence and expert testimony that shows Montanans “have a substantial role in causing the climate crisis, and will be dramatically affected by the climate crisis unless something is done.”

The state’s defense is expected to downplay fossil fuels’ involvement in global warming. Yet Montana’s average temperatures have risen nearly 2.5 degrees since the beginning of the 20th century, according to federal data, more than twice the global average. The changing climate is already melting the state’s beloved glaciers and filling the air with wildfire smoke.

The power grid

After 17 years, SunZia power project finally gets approval

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management yesterday approved a plan to build a 3,500-megawatt power line and wind farm across the West — 17 years after it was first proposed, Jennifer Hiller and Andrew Restuccia report for the Wall Street Journal.

The decision on the massive SunZia project underscores why many policymakers in Washington say the nation’s approval process for energy projects takes too long. The permit allows the developer Pattern Energy to build the country’s largest wind-energy project across three counties in rural New Mexico and deliver that electricity to parts of Arizona and California.

SunZia’s developers first applied for federal permits to break ground in 2008. The project then underwent environmental reviews in 2009, and former president Barack Obama “fast-tracked” it in 2011.

John D. Podesta, a top climate adviser to President Biden and former counselor to Obama, said that when he returned to the White House, he was shocked and dismayed to learn that the project still hadn’t received the necessary approvals. “That’s just unacceptable,” Podesta said at a recent event hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Extreme events

Climate change is drying out lakes faster than scientists thought

Rising temperatures and excessive water consumption are largely responsible for a steep decline in the world’s lake levels, according to a study of nearly 2,000 large lakes published yesterday in the journal Science, The Post’s Dan Stillman reports.

Water loss in such lakes was more substantial in the past 30 years than previously thought, with a global decline of 19 to 24 gigatons per year, the study found. The trend is straining water supplies for drinking and agriculture, endangering habitats and reducing the capacity to generate hydropower, ultimately affecting up to 2 billion people.

In the atmosphere

Thanks for reading!

