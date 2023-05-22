Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Biden and other world leaders vowed to stop funding fossil fuels overseas. That isn’t happening, activists say.

In 2021, President Biden directed federal agencies to stop using U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund fossil fuel projects in other countries. And last year, leaders of the Group of Seven industralized nations vowed to follow suit.

In theory, these climate pledges should steer billions of dollars away from coal plants and other polluting projects around the globe. But in practice, Biden and other leaders of the world’s wealthiest economies are failing to follow through on this commitment, climate activists say.

Advertisement

The leaders are “in direct breach of that commitment,” Louise Burrows, energy finance lead at the climate think tank E3G, said in a statement Saturday after the G-7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

Biden administration officials, however, strongly reject the notion that the president has violated his policy on ending overseas fossil fuel finance, pointing to exemptions for independent agencies and projects with compelling national security concerns. (More on that below.)

A ‘deep betrayal'

In December 2021, shortly after the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden ordered federal agencies to halt financing for coal plants and other carbon-intensive projects abroad.

But the United States recently broke this promise, climate activists say, when leaders of America’s Export-Import Bank agreed to lend nearly $100 million for the expansion of an oil refinery in Indonesia.

Advertisement

At a closed meeting this month, the bank’s board of directors voted to approve a $99.7 million loan for a project that will help Indonesia’s national oil company increase production.

The company hopes to boost gasoline production by 101,000 barrels per day at its refinery in Balikpapan.

“It was really a deep betrayal,” Collin Rees, U.S. program manager at Oil Change International, told The Climate 202. “It’s absolutely against both the spirit and the letter of Biden’s fossil fuel finance commitments.”

Jeff Ordower, North America director at 350.org, agreed. "In direct contradiction to his posturing and climate finance commitments, President Joe Biden continues to provide loans for fossil fuel extraction abroad, while ramping up its expansion domestically — this is not the behavior of a climate president," he said in a statement.

But Adam Hodge, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told The Climate 202 that the loan “does not reflect administration policy" because the bank is an independent agency that operates under its own statutory charter.

“The administration stands by its commitment to end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector,” Hodge said in an email.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the bank was not immediately available for comment.

The G-7 and gas

Besides the United States, other G-7 members have also provided public financing for overseas fossil fuel projects in the past year. For instance, the Japanese export credit agency recently provided $393 million for a gas-fired power plant in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, G-7 leaders released a final communiqué Saturday that supports some new investments in natural gas infrastructure abroad.

The nonbinding communiqué states that “publicly supported investment in the gas sector can be appropriate as a temporary response” to the global energy crisis spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But it cautions that gas investments must be “implemented in a manner consistent with our climate objectives,” including the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement.

Rees said this language runs afoul of the G-7's earlier pledge to end overseas fossil fuel finance, adding that new gas infrastructure “will be operating for decades,” despite warnings from leading scientists about the need to eliminate global greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

A Biden administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, pushed back on this assessment. The official said this language is “consistent” with Biden’s policy, which contains exemptions for projects with compelling national security concerns, as long as those projects are aligned with the goals of the Paris accord.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the debate over fossil fuel finance is just ramping up. Diplomats and activists will continue tussling over the topic at the next U.N. climate summit in the United Arab Emirates this fall.

In the states

How California’s wild weather brought the debt ceiling ‘x-date’ closer

As President Biden and lawmakers scramble to strike a debt ceiling deal before the government runs out of money, severe storms in California have added to the urgency of the negotiations, The Washington Post’s Julie Zauzmer Weil reports.

Because of major storms last year and early this year, the Internal Revenue Service gave almost all California residents an automatic extension on their tax returns, allowing them to delay filing from April to October. As a result, the IRS collected nearly $100 billion less in taxes from the state this year — making up a big chunk of the $300 billion revenue shortfall that could cause the government to default sooner, according to a Bipartisan Policy Center analysis.

Advertisement

This “x-date” could come as soon as June 1, the Congressional Budget Office and the administration have warned. The $100 billion that Californians will file later could keep the government running for six more days.

‘Too toxic’: Refinery fires leave East Texas residents reeling

In the past three weeks, major fires have broken out at three oil refineries and chemical plants in East Texas, leaving one person dead and more than a dozen injured, The Post’s Amudalat Ajasa reports.

The incidents occurred at Shell, Marathon and Valero facilities in Deer Park, Galveston Bay and Corpus Christi, respectively. Victoria Cann, a spokesperson for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, said that while the three fires appear to be unrelated, “investigations are underway into the cause, response and cleanup actions associated with each incident.”

Advertisement

The blazes come after a years-long series of explosions, fires and toxic releases in a region where oil refining and chemical production is highly concentrated, often near residential neighborhoods.

“I have grown up here and watched neighborhoods near the refineries become too toxic to live in and people forced to leave their homes due to the toxicity,” said Kristina Land, a resident of Corpus Christi.

On the Hill this week

The Senate is out this week, but members could be called back to vote on any debt ceiling deal. Meanwhile, here’s what we’re watching in the House:

On Tuesday: The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a hearing on President Biden’s budget for fiscal 2024 for the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Power Marketing Administration.

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing on federal efforts to grow the domestic energy sector supply chain and manufacturing base.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands will mark up forest management bills.

On Wednesday: The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing titled “Examining the Biden administration’s efforts to limit access to public lands.” It comes as President Biden designates additional national monuments, making these lands off-limits to oil drilling and other development.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy and Regulatory Affairs will hold a hearing titled “Consumer choice on the backburner: Examining the Biden administration’s regulatory assault on Americans’ gas stoves.” It comes after the Energy Department proposed new efficiency standards for gas and electric stoves.

In the atmosphere

Viral

#DYK a bowhead whale's head makes up a third of its body length? They use their large heads, which are encased in a thick layer of blubber, to smash through ice more than 20 centimetres thick. pic.twitter.com/N9F3Dgm3Oi — Oceana Canada (@OceanaCAN) May 21, 2023

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article