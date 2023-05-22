Iran's president appoints new official in powerful security post, replacing long time incumbent

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s president on Monday appointed a new official to take over the post of secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, replacing the longtime powerful official Ali Shamkhani.
Shamkhani’s replacement will be Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the former chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s strategic center.
The decree, reported by the state-run IRNA news agency, offered no explanation for the change. Shamkhani had served in the position for just under a decade.