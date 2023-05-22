Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lawmakers convene hearing on AM radio phaseout

Major automakers are eliminating AM radio from new vehicles, arguing the antiquated system is unnecessary and is incompatible with electric engines.

But House lawmakers will convene a hearing in early June to discuss the importance of keeping AM radio in cars, committee spokespeople confirmed exclusively to The Technology 202.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and ranking Democrat Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.) will hear testimony from public safety experts about why they think AM radio is still essential for vehicles.

The hearing comes as lawmakers in both the House and Senate sound the alarm on AM radio being phased out, a move they say could prevent Americans from receiving public emergency notifications and stifle political discourse.

AM radio was popular through the 1960s and ’70s, but once FM radio came on the scene, it was able to provide better audio quality at the cost of transmitting across a shorter distance.

The debate has made unlikely alliances, as lawmakers argue that AM is a crucial service that can reach Americans in life or death situations when FM or other transmission methods fail.

A bipartisan, bicameral bill introduced last week would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue a rule requiring carmakers to keep AM broadcast radio in their vehicles without a separate payment or fee.

It also requires automakers selling cars without AM radio before the effective date to disclose that AM is not present.

The bill, titled the AM for Every Vehicle Act, has endorsement from Sens. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), as well as Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Tom Kean Jr. (R-N.J.).

It also has endorsements from Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel and Republican Commissioner Nathan Simington, who call it a “clear public safety imperative.”

“AM radio plays an essential role in our communities, especially during public emergencies when other alert systems that rely on the electric grid and cellphone networks may not work. I’m looking forward to the Energy and Commerce Committee holding a hearing on this important matter soon,” Pallone said in a statement to The Technology 202.

Republicans have also argued that popular conservative talk shows that rely on AM airwaves could suffer from the phaseout. Eight of the country’s 10 most popular radio talk shows are conservative, as our colleague Marc Fisher previously reported.

AM radio has largely been discontinued in electric vehicles made by companies like Tesla, Ford, BMW, Mazda and Volkswagen on the grounds that the motors in those vehicles create electromagnetic frequencies on the same wavelength as AM radio and could lead to interference. Automakers also argue that AM’s phaseout trends with the population that grew up with AM: one that is getting smaller and older.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an automaker trade group, has previously said that AM mandates are unnecessary and that the Integrated Public Alerts and Warning System can be transmitted across AM, FM and other types of radio, as well as cellular networks in case of an emergency.

Former Federal Emergency Management Agency officials in February wrote to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arguing that the United States should seek assurances from automobile manufacturers to keep AM in new cars.

“AM radio plays an essential role in our communities, especially during public emergencies, and we look forward to hearing from public safety experts about the importance of ensuring this continues to be a resource for Americans,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement to The Technology 202.

G-7 leaders call for developing AI technical standards

Leaders at the Group of Seven summit on Saturday called for the development and adoption of technical standards for artificial intelligence, Kantaro Komiya and Supantha Mukherjee report for Reuters.

“While the G7 leaders, meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, recognised that the approaches to achieving ‘the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary’, they said in a statement the rules for digital technologies like AI should be ‘in line with our shared democratic values,’” according to the report.

The agreement comes after the European Union, a G-7 participant, advanced sweeping legislation this month to label AI tools and systems like ChatGPT with different risk categories.

Regulators around the world have turned their attention to AI systems in recent months as the tech industry seeks to jump on the AI development bandwagon. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before a Senate panel about the future of AI last week. Altman and other tech CEOs earlier this month visited the White House to discuss AI regulations.

China warns against purchasing Micron products, citing failure of cybersecurity review

Beijing advised critical infrastructure operators to halt purchases from U.S.-based memory chipmaker Micron, citing “serious network security risks” posing a hazard to China’s national security, Joe McDonald reports for the Associated Press.

The statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China comes as the United States, Europe and Japan work to reduce China’s access to advanced chipmaking tools and other technologies. China began investigating Micron in April after Japan joined the United States to impose chip restrictions on the country, the report adds.

“Chinese officials have warned of unspecified consequences but appear to be struggling to find ways to retaliate without hurting China’s smartphone producers and other industries and efforts to develop its own processor chip suppliers,” McDonald writes.

Memory chips are not typically considered a cybersecurity risk because they are not software based and do not run computer code, Bloomberg News notes.

The announcement comes as President Biden prepares for additional tech investment restrictions against China with support from the G-7 nations.

TikTok not yet in compliance with Digital Services Act rules, E.U. official says

Thierry Breton, E.U.’s industry chief, told TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew that the China-linked short-form video platform is not yet in compliance with the bloc’s rules outlined in its Digital Services Act (DSA), Benoit Van Overstraeten reports for Reuters.

“I told him that, as of now, there is still a lot of room for improvement, in terms of having more content moderation, avoiding excesses, guaranteeing a safe use of data, in particular, the data of our children,” Breton said in an interview with France 2 television.

TikTok, Twitter, Apple’s App Store, Meta’s Instagram and other major digital services have been designated as large online entities that will be subject to DSA beginning in August. The law which passed last year imposes new transparency obligations on companies that require them to provide regulators and outside researchers information about how their algorithms control what people see on their sites.

TikTok scrutiny reached a boiling point in recent months following testimony from Chew where House lawmakers expressed concerns over how the app collects Americans’ data and influences kids.

