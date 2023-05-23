Democrats sue W.Va. Gov. Justice over refusal to disclose work schedule

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democrats on Tuesday sued West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican Senate candidate, for refusing to release his work schedule as governor in response to public records request seeking to show a continued pattern of absenteeism. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The move by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee follows months of back and forth with Justice’s office over whether disclosure of the records are required under West Virginia law. Such requests are a typical part of opposition research conducted by opposing campaigns and political parties.

In this case, Democrats think they are plowing fertile ground as Justice gears up for a possible 2024 matchup against Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) in a state that Republicans view as one of their best pickup opportunities.

In 2019, two years into his gubernatorial tenure, media stories portrayed Justice as largely uninterested in his duties after his office did release copies of his schedules. The Associated Press reported at the time that Justice almost never met with his Cabinet, was rarely at the capital and was missing for a critical point during a legislative session. Critics said that Justice, a coal mining billionaire, appeared more interested in tending to his private business interests.

The DSCC is seeking copies of Justice’s schedule from January 2017 up until the present in hopes of demonstrating a continued pattern. The lawsuit was filed in a circuit court in West Virginia.

Justice’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Last week, when the DSCC publicly threatened to sue, a campaign spokesman accused Democrats of being in “panic mode” following Justice’s April 27 entrance into the race and trying to bolster his Republican primary opponent, five-term Rep. Alex Mooney (R).

“They want Alex Mooney as the Republican nominee because they can beat him,” Justice campaign spokesman Roman Stauffer said. “The Democrats see that Governor Justice will be West Virginia’s next U.S. Senator and will likely help Mooney in the Republican Primary Election.”

The DSCC lawsuit argues that Justice’s office is not following the law in a bid to shield him from more negative attention.

“Jim Justice cannot hide his work schedule — or lack thereof — from West Virginians, and this is an area which is sure to receive further scrutiny in his nasty primary and in a court of law,” DSCC spokesperson David Bergstein said in a statement.

Even before Justice’s entrance into the race, his work ethic was drawing scrutiny, including in an editorial last month in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

“Of course, work hasn’t always been top of mind for the two-term governor, who has remained immersed in his private business interests (often in court over unpaid fees, fines or taxes), continued coaching high school basketball and is only in the capital city a couple of days each week,” the publication wrote.

Besides coal mining, the family business holdings of Justice also include the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., where he announced his candidacy last month.

Justice appeared onstage with Babydog, his English bulldog, who has joined him frequently during his political career, including at his 2022 State of the State address at the West Virginia Capitol.

Justice, 72, was first elected governor as a Democrat in 2016. He announced he was switching parties and becoming a Republican at a 2017 rally hosted by then-President Trump in Huntington, W.Va.

Manchin, a moderate Democrat who has often criticized President Biden on environmental and economic policies, has said he would announce by year’s end whether he would seek another term in the Senate.

