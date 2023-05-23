Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1934, Texas and Louisiana state police killed the notorious bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight GOP White House race will test anti-vaccine politics Former president Donald Trump’s “Warp Speed” project helped deliver safe and effective coronavirus vaccines, saving countless lives. But the race for the 2024 Republican nomination seems certain to test the political potency of attacks on that program.

A recent Pew Research Poll sketches out the potential power of opposing vaccine mandates, at least inside the GOP. (No, attacks on “Warp Speed,” which was about development and distribution, aren’t the same as opposition to mandates, but as you’ll see later in this column, there’s politically useful overlap.)

There’s been a pretty steep drop in the numbers of Americans who say healthy kids must be vaccinated against illnesses like measles, mumps, or tetanus before they can go to public school. Pew found about 70 percent of Americans agree with this principle, down from 82 percent in 2019 and in 2016.

Advertisement

And the proportion of Americans who say it’s up to parents to decide — “even if that may create health risks for others” — has climbed 12 percent from late 2019 (the eve of the pandemic) to 28 percent.

GOP pushing back on school vaccine requirements

That may not sound like a lot. It may sound like there’s pretty robust American support for requiring kids be vaccinated to come to school — 70-28 isn’t close.

Fair enough.

And there’s only been a small, two-year drop in the proportion of incoming kindergartners who’ve had their shots against measles, tetanus and other diseases.

But now look at the breakdown by political party.

Among Democratic or Democratic-leaning respondents, support for this particular vaccine requirement hasn’t really budged. It was 86 percent in October 2019 and sits at 85 percent now.

But among Republicans or Republican-leaning Americans, support for this mandate has dropped from 79 percent in 2019 to 57 percent now — a 22-point drop. Forty-two percent say parents can skip vaccinating their kids “even if that may create health risks for others.”

Advertisement

Pew broke out numbers for White evangelical Protestants, a vital GOP constituency.

In 2019, 77 percent backed public school vaccine requirements, against 20 percent saying it was up to parents.

In 2023, it’s 58 percent to 40 percent.

Unsurprisingly, Pew found deeper skepticism about traditional vaccines among Americans who have not been vaccinated against covid, a population that is about 70 percent Republican or Republican-leaning.

DeSantis attacks ‘Warp Speed’

The Pew poll hints at the political power of the issue, at least among GOP voters. A traditional vaccination requirement for kids in public school has got to be (by The Daily 202’s estimate) one of the least controversial public health measures out there.

It hasn’t been lost on some of the GOP field.

Speaking to the Florida Family Policy Council gala on Saturday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to jump into the 2024 fray any day now, made the most of his anti-mandate credentials — but went a little further.

Advertisement

DeSantis denounced “Covid authoritarianism” and deplored that some Americans had to “bend the knee and get a Covid shot that they may not have wanted, and that many of them did not need.”

“The way they weaponized these covid vaxxes was a massive incursion into our freedoms,” DeSantis charged, before declaring: “We can never allow ‘Warp Speed’ to trump informed consent in this country ever again.” Trump, get it?

DeSantis hasn’t been inclined to name the GOP front-runner — even when taking obvious digs at him. This is maybe not notable but notable-lite: He’s attacking Trump’s signal achievement in the pandemic, even though it was about developing and distributing the vaccine, not requiring shots in arms. So this is a calculated criticism of the former president.

Get used to this

Trump, who has a double-digit lead over DeSantis, has gone back and forth with the governor on vaccines this year — ever since it was clear the Florida politician would be a rival for the GOP nomination.

Advertisement

Back in February, Trump vented on his Truth Social platform that DeSantis “[l]oved the Vaccines.”

There’s some truth to that. While DeSantis has swung hard against covid mandates and made opposition to them one of his political calling cards, he used to regularly urge Floridians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Still, no one knows better than Trump how viscerally the Republican base — even his loyal rallygoers — responds to the vaccine. After all, he got booed when he revealed he’d received a booster shot.

At the time, though, the former president was still inclined to defend “Warp Speed,” telling the crowd: “Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We, together, all of us, not me.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Man who crashed U-Haul truck near White House had Nazi flag in vehicle

A driver was detained May 22 after a truck crashed into security barriers along Lafayette Square, near the White House, the Secret Service said. (Video: The Washington Post)

“A 19-year-old Missouri man was arrested after police say he intentionally crashed a rented U-Haul truck near the White House, and investigators recovered a Nazi flag from the vehicle,” Leo Sands, Martin Weil and Peter Hermann report.

Advertisement

“The man, whom police identified as Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Mo., was charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, along with other counts including assault with a dangerous weapon and trespassing.”

As funds run short, Treasury asks agencies if payments can be made later

“The Treasury Department has asked federal agencies whether they can make upcoming payments at a later date, two people familiar with the matter said, as senior Biden officials search for fresh ways to conserve cash and prevent the U.S. government from facing an unprecedented default,” Jeff Stein reports.

Hispanic women to introduce bipartisan immigration bill in House

“A bipartisan duo of Hispanic women are introducing the most robust immigration proposal to date this Congress, a significant collaboration as a new generation of lawmakers pushes for meaningful reform of the nation’s immigration system after decades of failed attempts,” Marianna Sotomayor and Theodoric Meyer report.

Trump to appear remotely in N.Y. criminal court to hear judge’s warnings

“Former president Donald Trump will appear remotely in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday so that a judge can warn him not to share evidence provided to his lawyers as part of pretrial discovery in his criminal prosecution on charges of falsifying business records,” Shayna Jacobs reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Texas pushes church into state with bills on school chaplains, Ten Commandments

“Texas lawmakers are scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to require that the Ten Commandments be posted in every classroom in the state, part of a newly energized national effort to insert religion into public life. Supporters believe the Supreme Court’s ruling last summer in favor of a high school football coach who prayed with players essentially removed any guardrails between religion and government,” Michelle Boorstein reports.

Objection to sexual, LGBTQ content propels spike in book challenges

“Books about LGBTQ people are fast becoming the main target of a historic wave of school book challenges — and a large percentage of the complaints come from a minuscule number of hyperactive adults, a first-of-its-kind Washington Post analysis found,” Hannah Natanson reports.

Advertisement

“A stated wish to shield children from sexual content is the main factor animating attempts to remove LGBTQ books, The Post found. The second-most common reason cited for pulling LGBTQ texts was an explicit desire to prevent children from reading about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary and queer lives.”

… and beyond

How Uvalde parents learned to grieve in public

“Every mass shooting leaves behind more families whose worst nightmare transforms them into sudden, reluctant figures of national tragedy. Overnight, [Kimberly Garcia] and [Angel Garza’s] family became one of them,” the New York Times’s Jaeah Lee reports.

“Over time, they found that some families in Uvalde coped by throwing themselves into their new public role, while others retreated from it entirely. For Kimberly and Angel, both paths led to more suffering — the kind that came with putting their grief on display, and the kind that came with knowing that the world would forget if they didn’t.”

Transgender health: Comparing model bills to real proposals

“Many of this year’s statehouse proposals to restrict gender-affirming care for youths, as introduced or enacted, are identical or very similar to some model legislation, or ready-made bills suggested to lawmakers by interest groups, an Associated Press analysis has found,” the AP’s Kavish Harjai, Jeff McMillan and Kimberlee Kruesi report.

analyzed them for similarities to model bills touted by the conservative groups Do No Harm and the Family Research Council.” “The AP obtained the texts of more than 130 bills in 40 state legislatures from Plural, a public policy software company, and.”

Prosecutors sought records on Trump’s foreign business deals since 2017

“Federal prosecutors overseeing the investigation into former President Donald J. Trump’s handling of classified documents have issued a subpoena for information about Mr. Trump’s business dealings in foreign countries since he took office, according to two people familiar with the matter,” the NYT’s Alan Feuer, Maggie Haberman and Ben Protess report.

The Biden agenda

Debt ceiling meeting between Biden, McCarthy ends with no deal Monday

“The president opened a roughly hour-long discussion acknowledging that Democrats and Republicans have ‘got to get something to sell both sides, and we need to cut spending.’ McCarthy later described the talks as ‘productive,’ even though the leaders did not resolve the debt ceiling dispute, promising that their top emissaries would ‘work through the night,’” Tony Romm, Rachel Siegel and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

Biden nominates telecom veteran to FCC in bid to overcome stalemate

“President Biden on Monday nominated longtime telecommunications lawyer Anna Gomez to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, taking a step toward breaking the partisan deadlock that for more than two years has hamstrung the agency’s ability to carry out Democratic agenda items, such as restoring net neutrality rules,” Cristiano Lima reports.

Biden sees coming ‘thaw’ with China, even as he rallies allies against Beijing

“It was easy to miss Mr. Biden’s prediction on Sunday of a coming ‘thaw’ in relations with Beijing, as both sides move beyond what he called the ‘silly’ Chinese act of sending a giant surveillance balloon over the United States, only the most recent in a series of incidents that have fueled what seems like a descent toward confrontation,” the NYT’s Peter Baker and David E. Sanger write.

What workers want, visualized

“Desire to work outside the office is high among remote-capable workers, with about 7 in 10 saying they’d choose to work from home ‘all of the time’ (37 percent) or ‘most of the time’ (35 percent). About a quarter of these workers would choose to work from home ‘some of the time’ (23 percent), while just 6 percent would opt to work remotely ‘rarely or never,’” Taylor Telford, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin report.

Hot on the left

The debt ceiling is unconstitutional—but not for the reason you think

“If Congress does not exercise its power to contract and its power to limit borrowing in tandem, the debt limit amounts to giving one house of Congress ex post veto power over federal spending already authorized by law. This is entirely inconsistent with the basic constitutional design and guarantees legislative dysfunction,” Anna Gelpern, Adam J. Levitin and Stephen Lubben write for the American Prospect.

Advertisement

“Because this veto masquerading as a debt limit is unconstitutional, the president must disregard it, and must ‘take care’ to fulfill the existing obligations of the United States, borrowing new money if necessary.”

Hot on the right

DeSantis envisions shaping ‘7-2 conservative majority’ on Supreme Court

“Speaking to a Christian media conference in Orlando, the soon-to-be GOP presidential candidate also leaned into the idea that he could serve eight years if elected — an implicit contrast with former president Donald Trump, the Republican polling leader, who could serve only four more years. DeSantis recounted how he flipped the Florida Supreme Court to conservative control as governor and speculated to an enthusiastic crowd that several U.S. Supreme Court justices could need replacements over the next two presidential terms,” Hannah Knowles reports.

Today in Washington

At 12:15 p.m., Biden and Vice President Harris will have lunch.

Biden will get his daily intelligence briefing at 1 p.m.

In closing

A tweet about a Pentagon explosion was fake. It still went viral.

Prime example of the dangers in the pay-to-verify system: This account, which tweeted a (very likely AI-generated) photo of a (fake) story about an explosion at the Pentagon, looks at first glance like a legit Bloomberg news feed. pic.twitter.com/SThErCln0p — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) May 22, 2023

“On Monday morning, a verified Twitter account called Bloomberg Feed shared an ominous tweet. Beneath the words, ‘Large Explosion near The Pentagon Complex in Washington, D.C. - Initial Report,’ it showed an image of a huge plume of black smoke next to a vaguely Pentagon-like building,” Will Oremus, Drew Harwell and Teo Armus report.

“On closer inspection, the image was a fake, likely generated by artificial intelligence, and the report of an explosion was quickly debunked — though not before it was picked up by large accounts, including the Russian state media organ Russia Today.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article