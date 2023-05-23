Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. and E.U. lawmakers are calling for the removal of the COP28 president

A coalition of members of Congress and the European Parliament today called for the ouster of the oil executive leading the next U.N. Climate Change Conference in the United Arab Emirates this fall.

Tuesday’s letter represents a remarkable rebuke of the decision to name Sultan Al Jaber, who runs the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., as president of the climate summit. It comes as human rights advocates also voice anger and disbelief over the UAE’s invitation of Syria’s embattled president to the climate talks known as COP28.

Both climate and human rights activists say the integrity of the climate gatherings is at stake.

“It’s pretty straightforward: The head of a national oil company should not be the president-designate of a climate conference,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who signed the letter along with 34 other congressional Democrats, said in an interview. “It’s a slap in the face to young climate activists.”

While often mired in controversy, the annual COP negotiations remain the leading global forum for nations to address climate change, and pressure is mounting for them to deliver on past promises.

Some participants argue the fossil fuel industry must be part of the discussion, but Khanna said that having an oil executive lead the global conference goes too far.

“Sure, have them at the table,” he said. “Just don’t put them at the head of the table.”

The details

The letter is addressed to leaders on both sides of the Atlantic, including President Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres and Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. It urges these leaders to “engage in diplomatic efforts to secure the withdrawal” of Al Jaber.

“With commonsense reforms to help restore public faith in the COP process severely jeopardized by having an oil company executive at the helm,” the letter says, “we respectfully submit that different leadership is necessary to help ensure that COP28 is a serious and productive climate summit.”

Adnan Amin, chief executive of the COP28 talks, said in an emailed statement that Al Jaber is uniquely qualified to lead the conference, noting that he also serves as chairman of Masdar, a renewable energy company based in Abu Dhabi.

“Dr. Sultan has a 20-year career in the renewable energy space,” Amin said. “Masdar is one of the world’s largest investors in renewable energy, with 25 thousand megawatts of operational clean energy on its books right now and a goal to expand to 100 GW by 2030.”

U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry has also voiced strong support for the appointment of Al Jaber, calling him a “terrific choice” because of his role atop an oil giant, not despite it.

“That company knows it needs to transition” away from fossil fuels, Kerry told the Associated Press in January after attending an energy conference in Abu Dhabi. “He knows — and the leadership of the UAE is committed to transitioning.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who helped organize the letter, pushed back on this assessment. He noted that the UAE plans to increase its crude oil production from 4 million to 5 million barrels a day, even as the country pledges to become carbon neutral by 2050.

“The fact that he’s engaged in the renewable industry is fine,” Whitehouse said of Al Jaber. “But you can engage in the renewable industry all day long, and as long as you’re still pumping carbon pollution into the atmosphere, that’s where the danger lies.”

Accountability and human rights

In addition to targeting Al Jaber, the letter also asks the UAE to require companies to disclose their climate-related lobbying and campaign contributions before participating in the climate summit, echoing calls from hundreds of advocacy groups for greater accountability measures at the talks.

The letter notes that more than 600 fossil fuel industry lobbyists attended last year’s COP27 summit in Egypt, dwarfing the delegation from any country except the UAE. (The industry sent more than 500 lobbyists to the COP26 talks in Glasgow, Scotland, outnumbering every single nation.)

The letter comes after the UAE last week invited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the climate summit, drawing swift condemnation from human rights activists. Amnesty International called the move a “sick joke” that would normalize relations with the Assad regime, which has been accused of using chemical weapons and targeting civilian areas during a bloody civil war that has lasted more than a decade.

Amin defended the Assad invitation.

“COP28 is committed to an inclusive COP process that produces transformational solutions,” he said. “This can only happen if we have everyone in the room.”

In the states

States reach deal with Biden to protect drought-stricken Colorado River

Colorado River Basin states reached a deal with the Biden administration yesterday to conserve an unprecedented amount of their water supply in exchange for $1.2 billion in federal funding, The Washington Post’s Joshua Partlow reports.

The agreement, which comes after a year of negotiations and multiple missed deadlines, is meant to serve as a temporary solution to prevent Lake Powell and Lake Mead from dropping to dangerous levels over the next few years. The nation’s largest reservoirs have already fallen dramatically amid a climate-change-fueled megadrought, undermining the American West’s access to water and electricity.

The three Lower Basin states — California, Arizona and Nevada — have agreed to voluntarily conserve 3 million acre-feet of water by 2026, equivalent to 13 percent of these states’ total allocation from the river. The Biden administration has promised to compensate the states for three-quarters of their water savings with $1.2 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act. The money is aimed at paying farmers, Native American tribes, cities and others who voluntarily forgo the water supplies, although the states have not yet finalized where all these water savings will come from.

On the Hill

Carper announces retirement, leaving open the top spot on Senate environment panel

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, announced yesterday that he will not seek reelection to a fifth term next year, ending a political career that has spanned nearly 50 years, The Post’s John Wagner reports.

At a news conference in Wilmington, Del., Carper described his work on the committee as “a labor of love that I will always cherish.” He also pledged to “chart a bipartisan path forward on permitting legislation” during the remainder of his Senate term, which ends in January 2025.

Carper, 76, has long advocated for climate and environmental policies on Capitol Hill. He played a leading role in the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the Senate’s ratification of a global treaty curbing climate super-pollutants.

Carper has signaled his support for Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D), the state’s first Black member of Congress, as his successor. Meanwhile, some observers have speculated that the top spot on the Environment and Public Works panel could go to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who took the helm of the Senate Budget Committee this year.

Whitehouse said Monday he has not yet decided whether to seek the top spot on Carper’s committee. If he does, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) would probably take over the top spot on the budget panel. Whether these positions are chairs or ranking members will depend on which party wins control of the chamber next year.

Pressure points

The biggest obstacle to going green may be your landlord

To slash America’s carbon emissions, all of the nation’s homes — including rental houses and apartments — need to go electric. But many landlords don’t have any incentives to go green, and renters don’t have the power or cash to install heat pumps or electric vehicle chargers themselves, The Post’s Shannon Osaka reports.

The dilemma leaves about one-third of the nation’s households unable to make environmental upgrades or take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s $37 billion in tax credits for energy-efficient appliances and retrofits. According to guidance from the Treasury Department, the tax credits are “never available for a home that you don’t use as a residence,” meaning the subsidies are applicable to homeowners or renters but not landlords.

But few renters want to spend thousands of dollars on a heat pump they’ll have to leave behind when they move. And landlords, who otherwise have to pay for installing and replacing those appliances and heating systems, don’t have a strong incentive to try to conserve electricity.

In the atmosphere

Thanks for reading!

