Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

The tone improved but progress toward avoiding a default remains elusive

President Biden flew more than 7,000 miles on Sunday to return to Washington to hammer out a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to raise the debt limit, but progress is elusive.

McCarthy and Biden described their meeting Monday as “productive,” and McCarthy said negotiators on both sides would “work through the night.”

Advertisement

There are few indications, though, that a deal is close.

“Nothing has been agreed to,” McCarthy told reporters Monday evening outside the White House after meeting with Biden. “Everything’s being talked about.”

Minutes later, back at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), a top McCarthy ally in the negotiations, decried a “lack of urgency” from the White House.

“I think we should have a sense of urgency from the White House team,” he said. “That was not evident in this meeting.”

Tick, tick, tick, tick …

There is reason for urgency. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned McCarthy in a letter on Monday that it is “highly likely” the federal government would be unable to pay all of its bills “by early June, and potentially as early as June 1.”

McCarthy has said he will not violate House Republicans’ “three-day rule” — which requires a bill to be available to read for three days before it is put on the floor — worsening the time crunch.

The crux of the disagreement between the two sides is spending cuts. McCarthy is threatening to allow the government to default on its debts unless it spends less in the next fiscal year, without adjusting for inflation.

McCarthy has also demanded increases in defense spending, veterans spending and potentially even border security spending, and he has ruled out higher taxes or other new revenue — making it difficult to cut overall spending without making deep cuts to domestic programs.

Advertisement

The White House issued another warning this morning that increasing funding in some areas would lead to up to 30 percent in cuts to programs that address opioid treatment efforts, Head Start preschool slots and Pell Grants.

Pressure on the right

Some Republicans want to add provisions that would make it even harder to wring savings from a deal.

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), the conservative Republican Study Committee chairman, told reporters on Monday that he would like to see the border security bill that Republicans passed earlier this month incorporated into an agreement, even though the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that the bill would add $6 billion to deficit over 10 years.

When asked about the status of immigration and border security in the negotiations, McCarthy gave a convoluted answer implying that it might still be on the table.

Advertisement

“I’ve always said, Mr. President, if we could find that we could do something on the border even though it wouldn’t look like it would score as savings, I know I would count it as savings because I believe it would save Americans [lives] with fentanyl,” he said.

McCarthy’s challenge is to negotiate a deal that Democrats will swallow without losing the support of his conference, leading Republicans to call for his ouster.

Hern told reporters that any agreement must win the support of a majority of the 222 Republicans in the conference for McCarthy to hold on to his job as House speaker.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, whose members forced 15 rounds of voting before allowing McCarthy to become speaker in January, declined to speculate about what could lead Republicans to attempt to oust McCarthy, but he said he agreed that any deal needed to win more Republican votes than Democratic votes.

“If you’re going to have a majority of the other party voting in favor of something, then you really don’t have a majority now, do you?” Perry said Monday night as he left the group’s meeting.

Pressure on the left

Some Democrats are pressing Biden to circumvent McCarthy by declaring the debt limit unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment and daring the Supreme Court to stop him.

Advertisement

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) suggested on Monday that the Supreme Court would be unlikely to intervene.

“The last thing they need right now … is to be meddling in default and in financial … quarrels between the elected branches,” Whitehouse said.

“If this comes to a choice between a bad deal and the 14th Amendment, this has to be taken very seriously,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Sunday.

Thanks to our colleague Rachel Siegel for help reporting.

What we're watching

In the House

Discharge petition: House Democrats still have 210 signatories on the discharge petition, the backup plan to pass the debt limit. We are waiting to see whether the last two Democrats, Reps. Ed Case (Hawaii) and Jared Golden (Maine), will sign on and whether Republicans start to consider it. Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) has not signed because she is dealing with a personal matter, though she announced her support for it.

Advertisement

Immigration legislation: Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) and Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.) are holding a news conference this morning to debut a bipartisan immigration bill weeks after House Republicans passed a border security bill along party lines. Our colleague Marianna Sotomayor and Theo will have more on the bill at 8:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who has been working on her own bipartisan immigration legislation with Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), will appear in Arizona today with Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), who they have been working with, ahead of a planned trip to the border.

In the states

The South Carolina Senate is expected to vote as early as today on a bill that would ban most abortions after six weeks — unless a bipartisan coalition of the Senate’s only women block the effort. The group is made up of three Republicans, an independent and a Democrat, who call themselves the “Sister Senators.” Last month, they filibustered for three days to defeat a near-total ban. They could do it again this month.

The campaign

Tim Scott makes the case for his candidacy

It’s official: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign during a Monday rally at his alma mater Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, S.C. Scott’s foray into the crowded Republican primary field pits him against former president Donald Trump and (most likely) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Advertisement

It also puts him on track to potentially become the first Black Republican president of the United States.

“The South Carolina Republican is betting that emphasizing his faith, his personal story and a more optimistic message than other GOP hopefuls, while hauling in significant campaign cash, will be enough to carry him to the Republican nomination,” his personal story and a more optimistic message than other GOP hopefuls, while hauling in significant campaign cash, will be enough to carry him to the Republican nomination,” according to our colleague Marianne LeVine

“Scott’s success in this presidential primary is dependent on the Florida governor’s long-anticipated campaign flaming out, and Republican voters deciding it’s time, after all, to move on from Trump,” on the Florida governor’s long-anticipated campaign flaming out, and Republican voters deciding it’s time, after all, to move on from Trump,” according to Politico’s Natalie Allison

Scott’s proposed path to the White House:

No more doom and gloom : “While Trump’s rallies tend to focus heavily on his grievances and DeSantis has often boasted that Florida is ‘where woke goes to die,’ Scott, who has talked of his vision for ‘a new American sunrise, even brighter than before,’ used more personal touches on Monday meant to evoke positive feelings,” Marianne writes. “While Trump’s rallies tend to focus heavily on his grievances and DeSantis has often boasted that Florida is ‘where woke goes to die,’ Scott, who has talked of his vision for ‘a new American sunrise, even brighter than before,’ used more personal touches on Monday meant to evoke positive feelings,” Marianne writes.

Walking a tightrope on race: “Scott has used his platform as one of the few Black Republicans in Congress — there are four in the House, and he is the only one in the Senate — to argue that Democrats are wrong about the persistence of structural racism in the United States,” “Scott has used his platform as one of the few Black Republicans in Congress — there are four in the House, and he is the only one in the Senate — to argue that Democrats are wrong about the persistence of structural racism in the United States,” writes the New York Times’s Maggie Astor . But Scott also criticized Trump for his comments following the 2017 white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville and sunk two of the former president’s judicial nominees for their views on race. In 2015, Scott choked back tears while quoting the son of a victim of the 2015 Charleston church shooting, according to Astor.

Money: “While other candidates, including Trump and DeSantis, are being aided by super PACs that have already raised big money, Scott formally enters the field with nearly $22 million, more campaign cash than any past presidential candidate,” writes Politico’s Allison. “By comparison, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren had $14 million and $10 million, respectively, to transfer when they launched their campaigns in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.”

Next up: DeSantis.

From the courts

Trump’s legal woes continue

Trump, who has faced historic legal scrutiny since leaving office, is set to appear remotely in a Manhattan courtroom today in a case related to his March indictment on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The former president is also being investigated for his business practices, handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He was found liable in early May for $5 million in damages after a jury found that he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and then defamed her. Here’s where some of those investigations stand:

A subpoena from the DOJ: “Special counsel Jack Smith issued a subpoena in April to Trump’s company seeking any records going back to 2017, when he became president, of any business deals struck in seven foreign countries,” a person familiar with the matter told our colleague Devlin Barrett. “Prosecutors sought information on any real estate and development deals reached in China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.”

Advertisement

Why? “Federal prosecutors have sought to determine, “Federal prosecutors have sought to determine, as they investigate hundreds of classified documents that were kept at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and private club in Florida after his term ended, if there was any possible financial motive to keeping those papers.”

Additional damages: Carroll, “who recently won a $5 million judgment against Trump in a civil sexual assault and defamation case, is seeking damages from him for disparaging comments he made about her during a recent CNN town hall,” our colleague Shayna Jacobs reports.

“Attorneys for Carroll filed an amended complaint Monday in a separate, still-pending defamation lawsuit. They said they would seek at least $10 million in damages for comments Trump made at the prime-time event on May 10 and for the initial defamation that Carroll alleged.”

The Data

The number of encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border, visualized: “More than 2.6 million people have been expelled under the Title 42 policy — which allowed them to be sent back to Mexico or other countries — since the start of the pandemic,” our colleagues Adrian Blanco, Samuel Granados, Hannah Dormido, Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti report.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

“We’re not just Olympians, we’re Paralympians.”

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article