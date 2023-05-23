Drag performers sue southern Utah city over permit denial

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Utah-based group that organizes drag performances is suing the small, conservative city of St. George for blocking an event marketed as a show for all ages.
“The City has employed its unfettered discretion under the ordinances to discriminatorily enforce them,” the performers and the ACLU argue in the complaint.
Drag has been the target of new scrutiny from Republicans throughout the country, including in statehouses where lawmakers have sought bans.
The city of St. George said it had not been served with the lawsuit as of Tuesday afternoon and did not have any comment.