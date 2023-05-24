Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition, we'll cover the House vote yesterday to overturn truck pollution rules and the Energy Department's decision to end grant negotiations with a battery company.

To mine or not to mine? That’s the question near the Grand Canyon.

On Saturday, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited land near the Grand Canyon that tribal leaders and environmentalists want to permanently protect as a national monument.

The visit immediately reignited a decades-old debate over the costs and benefits of uranium mining in this iconic landscape.

Tribes and conservation groups argue that new mining threatens to pollute aquifers and contaminate water supplies. The mining industry disagrees and counters that America must reduce its reliance on Russia for uranium, which fuels the nuclear reactors that provide about half of the nation’s carbon-free electricity.

Caught in the middle is President Biden, who could use his executive authority to designate the area as the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. A visit by the interior secretary is often a precursor to a presidential proclamation.

A spokeswoman for the Interior Department declined to comment on a potential monument designation. A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

The backstory

The debate over mining near the Grand Canyon has a long history. Here’s a brief recap of the past decade:

In 2012, the Obama administration withdrew more than 1 million acres of federal land in the area from new mining for the next 20 years, saying it would “protect our precious environmental and cultural resources.” The decision only blocked new uranium and other hard-rock mines, not existing ones.

U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit the 20-year ban. Mining companies challenged the decision in court. But in 2017, the upheld the 20-year ban.

In 2020, the Trump administration proposed reopening the Grand Canyon to new uranium mining, saying the lack of domestic mines posed a national security risk. The proposal was never finalized.

Although the 20-year ban is still in place, it’s set to expire in January 2032, leading advocates to call for more permanent protections.

Momentum for a monument

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) has introduced legislation that would make the moratorium permanent, while Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) has co-sponsored the Senate version of the bill. But the measure has stalled in the Republican-controlled House, with Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) recently blasting it as a “land grab.”

Environmental and tribal advocates have urged Biden to overcome this congressional gridlock by declaring a new national monument under the 1906 Antiquities Act.

Carletta Tilousi, a member of the Havasupai Tribal Council and the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, said the president has the power to permanently protect the Redwall-Muav Aquifer, the main water supply for the Havasupai tribe, from arsenic and uranium contamination.

“We don’t want that to happen here as a tribe and as a community,” Tilousi said.

Amber Reimondo, energy director at the Grand Canyon Trust, noted that only 1.3 percent of U.S. uranium reserves are in the Grand Canyon region. “That’s so small and it’s just not worth the risk for mining companies to line their pockets,” she said.

Grijalva said in an interview Tuesday that Biden must act where Congress does not.

“No one can accuse us of not attempting a legislative remedy,” Grijalva said. “But given the makeup of the Natural Resources Committee and given the indications, this legislation will never see daylight.”

View from the mining industry

Uranium miners and lobbyists strongly reject the notion that their industry isn’t environmentally sound. Instead, they say the industry is vital to combating climate change and Russian President Vladimir Putin — efforts that a national monument would stymie.

Steve Trussell , executive director of the Arizona Mining Association , said in an email that uranium mines in the state are “extremely low impact (less than 15 acres of total surface disturbance), though they produce massive amounts of clean energy” and that they “reduce imports of uranium from Russia.”

Scott Melbye, executive vice president of Uranium Energy and president of the Uranium Producers of America, said in an email that “creating a National Monument in Northern Arizona would erect a needless, unscientific barrier to the responsible development of some of America’s best clean energy resources.”

And Curtis Moore, senior vice president of marketing and corporate development for Energy Fuels, said that while a national monument designation wouldn’t affect the company’s existing Pinyon Plain uranium mine, it would prevent future mines that are needed to halt climate change and Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine.

“These are small underground mines, but a lot of energy comes out them,” he said, “and it’s energy that we need to address some of these daunting issues that the world is facing.”

On the Hill

House votes to overturn Biden truck pollution rule

The House voted 221-203 yesterday to repeal an Environmental Protection Agency rule aimed at cutting nitrogen oxide pollution from heavy-duty trucks in half by 2045, marking the latest attempt by Congress to scrap recent Biden administration environmental rules, Rachel Frazin reports for the Hill.

Democratic Reps. Henry Cuellar (Tex.), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Tex.) and Mary Peltola (Alaska) joined Republicans in supporting a Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn the truck pollution rule. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) was the sole Republican to vote against overturning the rule.

The Senate recently approved the same resolution, but President Biden has said he would veto it. Under the Congressional Review Act, the measure would need a supermajority vote in both chambers to override a presidential veto, which is unlikely.

Republicans and the trucking industry have argued that the rule would impose higher costs on drivers and would be difficult to implement. But supporters of the rule say it would prevent cases of severe respiratory illnesses, potentially saving 2,900 lives in 2045.

Agency alert

Energy Dept. drops grant talks with China-linked Microvast

The Energy Department has scuttled a $200 million grant to lithium battery producer Microvast Holdings after lawmakers cited concerns over its alleged ties to the Chinese government, Timothy Gardner reports for Reuters.

The agency tentatively awarded Microvast the grant seven months ago as part of a $2.8 billion program to boost domestic production of critical minerals used in electric vehicles. At the time, the department said the company was “renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities.”

But yesterday, spokeswoman Charisma Troiano confirmed that the Energy Department has canceled the grant negotiations and decided not to award Microvast the funds, saying in a statement that “it is not uncommon for entities selected to participate in award negotiations under a DOE competitive funding opportunity to not ultimately receive an award.”

Republicans on Capitol Hill had slammed the Energy Department for months, pointing to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to add Microvast to a list of companies subject to potential intellectual property violations in China. Yesterday, they called on the agency to overhaul its grant process.

“I’m stunned it took the Biden Administration this long to admit the obvious: no company beholden to Communist China should be considered for U.S. government grants or loans,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said in a statement. “The administration should immediately reject other applicants with similar ties.”

Texas-based Microvast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pressure points

These countries will be dangerously hot within the next century

If temperatures continue to rise at the current rate, global warming will force more than a fifth of the world’s population out of the “climate niche” most conducive to human life by 2100, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Sustainability, The Washington Post’s Michael Birnbaum reports.

By the end of the century, nearly 2 billion people could be living with annual average temperatures hotter than 84 degrees Fahrenheit, the maximum level historically conducive to human settlement and habitation, the study found. That would happen if global temperatures rise an average of 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.9 degrees Fahrenheit), the estimate if current policies remain in place.

India, Nigeria and Indonesia are home to the largest populations at risk if temperatures rise that much. Meanwhile, Burkina Faso, Mali and Qatar would face the worst consequences from extreme heat.

Yet if humanity meets a global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), it would spare more than 1.5 billion people by 2070, keeping those exposed to the most dangerous heat at about 4.4 percent of the world’s estimated population by that year.

In the atmosphere

