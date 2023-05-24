10 things to know about Ron DeSantis as he joins 2024 presidential race

Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After months of speculation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) entered the presidential race Wednesday, joining a burgeoning field vying for the Republican nomination in 2024. DeSantis, 44, made little secret of his presidential ambitions. Before he was elected governor of Florida in 2018, DeSantis — a Yale graduate who served in the U.S. Navy — served three terms as a congressman representing Florida’s 6th Congressional District. In November, he won reelection to a second term as governor in a landslide, defeating Democrat Charlie Crist by more than 19 percentage points. In recent appearances around the country, as well as on a book tour that has served as a de facto campaign, DeSantis has touted the so-called “Florida blueprint” as his vision for America.

Here’s a look at the policies DeSantis has put into place during his tenure as governor of Florida, as well as the culture-war battles he has waged leading up to his campaign launch, that best illuminate what that blueprint would be.

1. Anti-LGBTQ legislation

As governor, DeSantis has signed a number of bills into law targeting the LGBTQ community, including bills that criminalize transgender people for using many bathrooms and changing areas that match their gender identity; ban gender-affirming care for minors; and target drag shows and pronouns.

Advertisement

Notably, DeSantis signed a law last July limiting what teachers in the state’s public schools can discuss about gender identity and sexual orientation. What became known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law triggered similar bills in other state legislatures — as well as a backlash from parents, LGBTQ advocacy groups and corporations. (More on that last one in a bit.)

DeSantis’s measures prompted two advocacy groups this month to issue advisories warning that travel to Florida would be dangerous for the LGBTQ community.

“Taken in their totality, Florida’s slate of laws and policies targeting basic freedoms and rights pose a serious risk to the health and safety of those traveling to the state,” Equality Florida said in its advisory.

The feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney over the Parental Rights in Education Act also known as the “don’t say gay” bill is impacting Disney’s neighbors. (Video: Reshma Kirpalani, Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post, Photo: Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

2. His public feud with Disney

After some public pressure, executives from the Walt Disney Co. criticized the “Don’t Say Gay” bill before it was signed into law, prompting a defiant DeSantis to declare that Florida’s policies would not be based “on the musings of woke corporations.” (Left unsaid was Disney’s status as Florida’s largest individual taxpayer and that DeSantis himself got married at Walt Disney World in 2009.)

Advertisement

After the law went into effect, Disney publicly opposed it and said they hoped it would be overturned through the courts. What followed was a retaliatory tug-of-war that continues today.

Florida state lawmakers moved to dissolve Reedy Creek, Disney’s special taxing district, and ultimately replaced Reedy Creek’s board members with a new panel whose members were chosen by DeSantis. However, in a last-minute legal maneuver, Disney used a “royal lives” clause to strip the DeSantis-appointed oversight board of much of its power. The entertainment behemoth then sued DeSantis last month, alleging political retaliation, which resulted in a countersuit.

A ban on abortions after six weeks was signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on April 13 after the legislature passed the bill earlier in the day. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

3. Abortion restrictions

Last month, DeSantis signed a new law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, hours after the state legislature passed the bill. The decision was widely seen as political move to the right by DeSantis in advance of entering the Republican presidential primary race. However, ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, polling suggests that independent voters have shifted their support to candidates who believe most or all abortions should be legal.

DeSantis may have known the new law would not be as palatable in a general election, given how little he has promoted it, even when among the friendliest of conservative audiences. In a speech at the conservative Liberty University the morning after he signed the abortion ban into law, DeSantis made no mention of the new measure. In a recent appearance at a gala for the most prominent antiabortion group in his state, DeSantis spent only about 20 seconds discussing abortion restrictions in his 40-minute keynote speech.

4. Restricting African American studies, diversity programs

In January, Florida officials rejected a new Advanced Placement course in African American studies, which DeSantis blasted as progressive “indoctrination.” The College Board, which oversees AP curriculum, later said it would revise the course to remove lessons on Black Lives Matter and the reparations movement, but denied it was doing so in response to criticisms from the DeSantis administration. DeSantis later threatened to eliminate Advanced Placement classes in the state entirely.

Advertisement

The decision was part of DeSantis’s crusade against so-called “woke” curriculum, and came after DeSantis had signed a bill into law limiting how Florida schools and workplaces could teach about race and identity. The bill, dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act,” prohibits teachers from discussing race and identity in a way that makes any student feel “guilt or anguish.”

Critics have said the law is overly broad, and that it has resulted in books that address race and identity being removed from schools and libraries — some because of parental challenges, others preemptively by educators seeking to avoid any possible conflict. DeSantis has denied any attempts to ban books in the state, calling it a “hoax.”

Earlier this month, DeSantis signed a bill into law defunding diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida’s public colleges.

5. Expanded gun access

Days after a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, DeSantis signed into law a bill that made Florida the 26th state to allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Much like when he signed Florida’s six-week abortion ban into law, the permitless carry bill was signed without fanfare and marked with a brief news release afterward.

Advertisement

“Constitutional Carry is in the books,” DeSantis said.

The White House sharply criticized the new law, calling it “the opposite of common-sense gun safety.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited three high-profile shootings that have occurred in Florida, including the 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people were killed; the 2016 attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where 49 people were killed and dozens more wounded; and a shooting in February that killed a television reporter, a 38-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.

“The people of Florida — who have paid a steep price for state and congressional inaction on guns from Parkland to Pulse Nightclub to Pine Hills — deserve better,” Jean-Pierre said.

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard from Florida said they were surprised when they arrived on the island on Sept. 15. (Video: Reuters)

6. Anti-immigration measures

DeSantis has used both laws and political stunts to crack down on undocumented immigrants. In September, he arranged for dozens of Venezuelan migrants in Texas to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard — part of an ongoing campaign by him and other Republican governors to send migrants to Democrat-heavy cities such as Washington, New York and Chicago.

Advertisement

The migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard later filed a class-action lawsuit against DeSantis and other officials, saying they used fraud and misrepresentation to persuade them to travel across state lines. Human rights groups, along with the White House, also condemned the move.

Earlier this month, DeSantis announced that he would be sending 1,000 law enforcement officers to Texas as part of an agreement to help the Lone Star State with security along the U.S.-Mexico border. DeSantis also signed a law cracking down on undocumented immigration to the state, prompting yet another travel advisory — this time from the Latino advocacy group LULAC — warning that Latinos in Florida could face racial profiling under the new measure.

7. Ukraine remarks

In remarks that he would later walk back, DeSantis in March called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “territorial dispute” that was a vital interest “for Europe, but not for the United States.” Top congressional Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) — criticized DeSantis for his characterization of the war. The comments also put DeSantis at odds with other would-be 2024 rivals, including former vice president Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

Advertisement

DeSantis later walked back those comments, telling broadcaster Piers Morgan that his remarks had been “mischaracterized” — and leading to more criticism from rivals that he was flip-flopping on the issue.

8. Election crimes unit

As part of an aggressive crackdown on voter fraud — one that critics say is unnecessary relative to the amount of voter fraud that takes place in the state — DeSantis launched an elections police force last year. The newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security has so far arrested about two dozen people, mostly Black men who had recently voted who were shown to be confused and concerned upon their arrest, according to police body-camera footage.

All of them were charged with voter fraud, a third-degree felony in the state, and face as much as $5,000 in fines and up to five years in prison. Several of those charged told The Washington Post last year that election officials and voter registration groups led them to believe that they were eligible to vote after the state’s 2018 amendment to restore felons’ voting rights. Some of their attorneys said Florida seemed to target their clients for honestly misunderstanding the law.

9. Coronavirus protections

DeSantis’s railing against restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic is arguably what helped his profile rise among conservative circles. As governor, DeSantis consistently resisted or outright opposed coronavirus mitigation measures in Florida such as masking, lockdowns and testing, often calling the steps an assault on individual freedoms.

Advertisement

Amid a surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus, DeSantis issued an executive order prohibiting schools from enacting mask mandates, threatening to withhold funding if they did so. Amid a surge of the omicron variant, DeSantis compared testing asymptomatic people to “lockdown by stealth.”

DeSantis refused to disclose whether he received a booster shot, prompting even Trump — whose base comprises much of the anti-vaccination contingent — to mock DeSantis as “gutless.” The governor also put out statewide guidance advising “against wearing facial coverings in a community setting” — and once berated a group of high school students for wearing masks around him.

10. An escalating feud with Trump

DeSantis’s rising star has put him in the crosshairs of former president Donald Trump, who announced his reelection campaign in the fall and has since preemptively and relentlessly targeted the Florida governor in his speeches and on social media.

Advertisement

DeSantis, once a vocal supporter of Trump, has distanced himself from the former president after it became apparent that the two would be likely rivals in the 2024 GOP presidential primary. The enmity has been reciprocated: Trump, who claims credit for DeSantis’s rise in the GOP, has mocked the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” and released a steady barrage of attacks against DeSantis on everything from policy to his personality to the way he reportedly eats chocolate pudding.

DeSantis’s attacks on Trump have been more subtle but no less biting. He has reportedly billed himself as “Trump without the drama.” Asked in March about the possibility of a Trump indictment, DeSantis criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) — but also couldn’t resist making references to the investigation into Trump’s role in alleged hush money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

“Look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair — I just, I can’t speak to that,” DeSantis said, prompting laughter and applause from the audience.

Lori Rosza, Aaron Gregg, Tim Craig, Hannah Knowles, Andrea Salcedo and Caroline Kitchener contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article