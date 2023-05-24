Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Wednesday, everyone. Thanks for all your suggestions on how to solve the debt limit. Next up: How to solve the nation’s health problems? Tips to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Not a subscriber? Sign up here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Today’s edition: The Biden administration is seeking to boost transparency into the priciest drug costs in Medicaid. Planned Parenthood is shifting its strategy — and cutting national office staff — to focus on states. But first …

South Carolina’s Senate sends a “heartbeat” abortion ban to the GOP governor’s desk

The South Carolina legislature voted to ban abortions early in pregnancy after multiple failed attempts to impose even stricter abortion limits.

In a 27-19 vote, the state Senate passed legislation yesterday prohibiting most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected at roughly six weeks, ending a filibuster by the chamber’s five female senators — including three Republicans — who had become the bill’s most outspoken opponents, Molly Hennessy-Fiske and I report.

Advertisement

The new abortion ban may kick in soon, significantly limiting access in one of the last states in the South where most abortions are legal.

Last night, Gov. Henry McMaster (R) said he would sign the legislation “as soon as possible.” The bill goes into effect with his signature.

Meanwhile, lawsuits are on their way. After the vote, Molly Rivera, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, told The Health 202 that the group — along with other plaintiffs — planned to challenge the new measure as soon as today.

South Carolina quickly became an abortion battleground after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, underscoring divisions among Republicans over restrictions. For nearly a year, Republican lawmakers had failed to reach consensus on new abortion bans as the state Supreme Court blocked a “heartbeat” law in August. Late last month, the five female senators helped tank a near-total ban, but were unable to thwart the passage of the ban yesterday.

Advertisement

More from McMaster:

The General Assembly has handled this issue in a thoughtful, transparent and collaborative manner. Tonight, our state is one step closer to protecting more innocent lives. I look forward to signing this bill into law as soon as possible. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 23, 2023

The details

About the bill: The legislation includes exceptions for the patient’s life and health, fatal fetal anomalies and up to 12 weeks for instances of rape and incest. Doctors who violate it would lose their license and face potential civil lawsuits, felony charges, a fine of up to $10,000 and two years in prison.

Republicans hold 30 out of the 46 seats in the state Senate. The swing vote on the legislation came from state Sen. Tom Davis (R), who voted to end debate and later for the ban after helping block a near-total ban in April.

Davis, a Beaufort lawyer, described himself as “fiscally conservative, socially libertarian.” Before the vote, he told Molly that he fielded calls from constituents on both sides of the issue, consulted with his three grown daughters, his ex-wife, OB/GYNs and his priest. Davis said the issue came down to “a balancing of rights.”

Those who supported the bill expressed concern the state was becoming a destination for abortion, with state Sen. A. Shane Massey — the Republican majority leader — calling South Carolina “the abortion capital of the southeast.” The state’s current laws allow abortion until 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, state Sen. Katrina Shealy (R) unsuccessfully proposed an amendment to ban most abortions after 12 weeks instead, which would allow roughly 90 percent of abortions to continue. She called her proposal “a real compromise,” echoing what Republicans in neighboring North Carolina say about a similar ban recently approved there.

Some Republican dissenters, such as state Sen. Sandy Senn, said the party — many of whom are running for reelection next year — would face a reckoning at the ballot box for their vote in support of the legislation.

“The Republican Party is going to lose if we keep on with these extreme stances,” she said.

What’s next

Abortion rights groups are pledging to fight, with a challenge expected from Planned Parenthood South Atlantic as soon as today.

But what does that mean for the fate of the looming abortion restrictions?

Advertisement

In August, the state Supreme Court temporarily blocked a “heartbeat” ban that went into effect last June. Early this year, the state’s highest court issued a 3-2 decision that the law violated the right to privacy in the state Constitution.

The new ban will test that opinion. It was written by the state’s sole female justice who has since retired due to the court’s age limit. The legislature replaced her with a male justice, making South Carolina the nation’s only all-male state Supreme Court. Some Republicans said they believe the new ban will survive a court challenge, adding it was written in a way to avoid a repeat of the previous law.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic pledges to sue:

South Carolina just passed their own abortion ban, banning abortion before many even know they’re pregnant. But it isn’t over. @PPSouthAtlantic will challenge the ban in court. 💥 https://t.co/mWme9kMIHy — PP South Atlantic NC (@PPSATNC) May 23, 2023

Agency alert

CMS looks to increase transparency around high drug costs for Medicaid

The federal health department is proposing an annual survey of some prescription drug prices reported by manufacturers to verify that Medicaid is paying an appropriate rate for the medications.

Advertisement

Under the proposal, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would select up to 10 of the most expensive drugs covered by Medicaid and require their manufacturers to submit detailed information on how they priced the medication. The nonproprietary data would then be posted publicly to help state Medicaid agencies more effectively negotiate the cost of the drugs, according to Daniel Tsai, who oversees Medicaid at CMS.

CMS will refer companies that refuse to comply with the information request to the federal health department’s Office of Inspector General, which can launch criminal and civil investigations, Tsai added.

The proposal would also require contracts between states, health insurers and third-party contractors — like pharmacy benefit managers — to disclose how much the third-party middlemen are paying for the drugs. The provision is aimed at cracking down on spread pricing — a practice in which PBM’s charge insurers more than they pay pharmacies, the agency said in a statement.

CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure:

Today, @CMSGov is taking steps to further drive down prescription drug costs in #Medicaid with a notice of proposed rulemaking that would increase the ability to hold drug manufacturers accountable & better help people with Medicaid get the RXs they need. https://t.co/jJHi9LZbwk pic.twitter.com/RW52U2xIxl — Chiquita Brooks-LaSure (@BrooksLaSureCMS) May 23, 2023

Reproductive wars

Planned Parenthood to boost investments in state affiliates, cut national workforce

Planned Parenthood will shift funding toward its state and local affiliates and cut national office staff as the organization seeks to align its strategy with the country’s shifting abortion landscape nearly a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Geoff Mulvihill and Thalia Beaty report for the Associated Press.

Advertisement

To fund the changes, between 10 and 15 percent of the group’s national office workforce — potentially around 100 people — face layoffs in June, according Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson, who said the move reflects the organization’s changing priorities and not financial struggles.

Planned Parenthood Action:

We’re launching a new strategy to strengthen our federation & increase investments in health care delivery, technology, & infrastructure to provide more high-quality health care, education, & advocacy directly in communities nationwide. https://t.co/ADnIcRsvzA — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, on the other side of the abortion debate …

SBA Pro-Life America is partnering with Kellyanne Conway, a GOP pollster and former adviser to President Donald Trump, to push antiabortion candidates to go on the offense in the 2024 election cycle.

Conway and the organization will coach Republican candidates on how to talk about their positions and paint Democrats as extreme on the issue, the group said in a statement.

SBA Pro-Life America:

We couldn’t be more excited to stand shoulder to shoulder with @KellyannePolls – she understands how crucial it is going into 2024 that the GOP standard-bearer be a ntnl defender of life who will advocate boldly for a minimum national standard.



Statement: https://t.co/1cvqowDgUw pic.twitter.com/ADSyGC4v9s — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) May 23, 2023

State abortion laws complicate federal funding for family planning clinics

Family planning clinics operating in states with abortion bans risk losing their federal funding by complying with local laws, Rachana Pradhan reports for KFF Health News.

Advertisement

The details: The conflict centers on the Title X family planning program, which provides grants to thousands of clinics across the country to supply free or low-cost reproductive health services. Federal regulations for the program require participating clinics to offer pregnant patients with information about terminating pregnancies and abortion referrals on request. But for providers in states with abortion bans, following those rules could put them at risk for prison time, fines or the revocation of their medical license if they help a woman end a pregnancy.

A closer look: In March, the Biden administration cut off Tennessee’s Title X funding, after finding that the state health department, which oversees the clinics, violated federal law by failing to counsel patients on abortion. The state had told providers they could discuss only services that were legal in the state — effectively chilling any talk about abortion, Rachana writes.

Data point

As the coronavirus pandemic raged, the U.S. population experienced the most significant two-year decline in life expectancy in roughly a century, dropping from 78.8 years to 76.1 years between 2019 and 2021, according to new research by KFF.

Advertisement

While overall U.S. life expectancy declined by 2.7 years, covid deaths widened long-standing racial disparities in mortality. During the two-year period, American Indian and Alaska Native people saw a 6.6 year decline in life expectancy, followed by Hispanic and Black people who fell by 4.2 and 4 years, respectively. That’s compared with a 2.4 year drop for White people and 2.1 years for Asian people.

In other health news

In Montana: A judge NBC Montana reports. A judge issued a preliminary injunction yesterday blocking a pair of the state laws that opponents argue restricts how Medicaid pays for abortions and prohibits the use of public funds for abortions,reports.

The rate of new HIV infections in the United States fell by more than 12 percent between 2017 and 2021, driven largely by decreases among young gay and bisexual men, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . driven largely by decreases among young gay and bisexual men, according to data released yesterday by the

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new buprenorphine treatment option for people with moderate to severe opioid use disorder. The new drug from Braeburn, an extended-release injection called Brixadi, will The new drug from, an extended-release injection called, will become available in the United States in September, the company announced yesterday.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article