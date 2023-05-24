Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1844, Samuel F.B. Morse inaugurated America’s first telegraph line, sending the message “What hath God wrought” from Washington to Baltimore. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea While you weren’t looking, Minnesota Dems won big It’s funny what you can do — and can’t do — when your party has a one-seat majority in the Senate. President Biden got a big bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, the most expansive federal response on guns in decades, and other significant wins.

But he still might have Minnesota envy.

Democrats there have a “trifecta” — the governorship, the House (70-64) and the Senate (34-33). Control over all three branches is crucial, but after the constant “will Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema go along with this?” drumbeat of Biden’s first two years, that unforgiving one-seat edge ought to have been important, too.

Advertisement

But the president’s party — technically the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) party — just wrapped up 100 days of legislating on school funding, access to abortion, time off for new parents, marijuana legalization, new restrictions on guns and myriad other Democratic priorities.

Here’s Gov. Tim Walz (D):

The work we’ve done over the last five months will make a generational impact on our state – it will lower costs, improve lives, and cut child poverty. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 23, 2023

The GOP understandably sees things differently.

“Republicans represent nearly 50 percent of the state,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson declared as the session wrapped up. “At the end of the day this has been the most partisan session not in my memory, but in the history of this state.”

The less formal message, apparently quite popular with the Minnesota GOP, was to call it all “bonkers.”

What Dems got done

The Daily 202 has highlighted the importance of state legislatures before, emphasizing how they are reshaping American life for millions. We noted how a narrow focus on the White House and Congress had helped wipe out Democrats at the state legislatures level under President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Dwight D. Eisenhower,” we noted. “On Obama’s watch, Democrats saw their numbers in governorships and state legislatures hollow out. During his two terms, the party lost more seats (816) at the state level than either party did under any of his predecessors since,” we noted.

The Minnesota Dems proved the point.

Alexandra Simon and Connor O’Neal of NBC’s KARE ran down some of the major bills:

They enshrined access to abortion in Minnesota law

They legalized recreational marijuana.

They passed the largest transportation bill since 2008.

They adopted a new child tax credit.

They required universal background checks for gun purchases and set up “red-flag” laws under which authorities can confiscate firearms from people deemed a threat to others or themselves.

They approved free breakfast and free lunch to schoolchildren.

They made it possible for felons to vote after serving their prison term.

They empowered undocumented immigrants to get state drivers’ licenses and made them eligible for subsidized health insurance.

They passed tax rebates, tied to income, while raising taxes on companies with global income and snipping some deductions for wealthy individuals.

There was also paid family and medical leave, with details here from Steve Karnoski of the Associated Press. Karnoski and Trisha Ahmed have their own run-down of the session, including GOP complaints about overspending and expanding government.

The list goes on, but you get the picture. (The Daily 202 notes with approval that the legislature approved renaming part of State Highway 7 Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.)

State legislatures are where it’s at

None of this is to say Democrats can cut and paste this approach in any other state, though they have pushed significant legislation in Michigan, where they have another trifecta. They’ve advanced new restrictions on guns, repealed an abortion ban and so on.

Advertisement

No, the point here is that, for all the attention on Congress and on the coming presidential race, which is sure to swallow billions in campaign spending and gobble up most of the mainstream news media’s attention, state legislatures also have enormous power over the daily lives of millions of Americans.

First the pandemic, which highlighted the far-reaching powers of governors, and then the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, overturning the Roe v. Wade precedent guaranteeing access to abortion, have provided fresh lessons in federalism.

Democrats find themselves on their heels in state after state where Republicans are restricting access to abortion or to books, targeting LGBTQ+ residents, curbing public health authorities and passing laws to restrict electoral practices they blame for former president Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat.

Advertisement

It’ll be interesting to see what lessons Democrats take from their success in Minnesota — state motto “l’étoile du nord,” a.k.a. the North Star. And what lessons they want voters to take.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

GOP unites in brinkmanship over default, rejecting Biden compromises

“During a closed meeting Tuesday morning at a GOP hangout a block from the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made a pointed plea: Do not break ranks over the debt ceiling crisis,” Marianna Sotomayor, Jeff Stein, Rachel Siegel and Paul Kane report.

“Ahead of another round of negotiations with the White House, McCarthy told Republicans they had the upper hand in the discussions and encouraged his members to show their support for colleagues facing tough reelection bids next year as a sign of unity, according to two people in attendance, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talk.”

FTC launches collusion probe of baby formula makers

“The Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Abbott Laboratories and other baby formula makers engaged in collusion while bidding on government contracts,” Julian Mark reports.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI calls for AI regulation, warning of ‘existential risk’

“The leaders of OpenAI, the creator of viral chatbot ChatGPT, are calling for the regulation of ‘superintelligence’ and artificial intelligence systems, suggesting an equivalent to the world’s nuclear watchdog would help reduce the ‘existential risk’ posed by the technology,” Ellen Francis reports.

Typhoon Mawar brings punishing winds, power outages to Guam

“Punishing winds battered Guam on Wednesday as one of the worst storms to face the Pacific U.S. territory in decades passed over the northern part of the island, and authorities issued flash flood and extreme wind warnings and asked residents to shelter indoors,” Rachel Pannett, Annabelle Timsit, Anumita Kaur and Ian Livingston report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

A year after Uvalde, officers who botched response face few consequences

“In the year since the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Tex., much of the blame for law enforcement’s decision to wait more than an hour to confront the gunman has centered on the former chief of the school district’s small police force,” Joyce Sohyun Lee, Sarah Cahlan and Arelis R. Hernández report.

Advertisement

“But a Washington Post investigation has found that the costly delay was also driven by the inaction of an array of senior and supervising law enforcement officers who remain on the job and had direct knowledge a shooting was taking place inside classrooms but failed to swiftly stop the gunman.”

Trans kids crave acceptance at school in a nation that often resists it

“Most trans adults went to school at a time when there was little or no discussion of gender identity. If the subject came up, it was on tabloid television or in schoolyard taunts rather than in conversation with caring adults. Now, as Americans debate policies that affect trans Americans, there’s disagreement over how — or whether — to broach these issues in schools,” Laura Meckler reports.

Workers want a four-day week. Why hasn’t it happened?

“The vast majority of companies and organizations in the United States still operate on a five-day workweek, but some advocacy groups are pushing through pilots for a 32-hour, four-day workweek without decreasing pay. Hurdles including concerns about staffing, lower productivity, increased costs and complex changes to operations are keeping the shortened workweek from being widely adopted,” Danielle Abril reports.

The deepening radicalization of Donald J. Trump

“On … a host of subjects, from sexual assault to foreign and domestic policy, Trump’s positions have become even more extreme, his tone more confrontational, his accounts less tethered to reality, according to a Washington Post review of Trump’s speeches and interviews with former aides. Where he was at times ambiguous or equivocal, he’s now brazenly defiant,” Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Adriana Usero report.

… and beyond

House Republicans are dealmaking newbies — and that could be a problem

“Kevin McCarthy is finally a leading player in a huge Washington drama with his gavel on the line. But as his team sits down with President Joe Biden’s, McCarthy is confronting a handicap that even his allies acknowledge is real: Four years in the minority have left him, and the entire GOP conference, with little practice at monumental bipartisan negotiations like the current debt fight,” Politico’s Sarah Ferris, Olivia Beavers and Jordain Carney report.

U.S. distances itself from pro-Ukraine incursion into Russia that involved American military vehicles

“The United States has sought to distance itself from a dramatic raid into Russian territory by pro-Ukraine fighters who appeared to use American equipment in their attack. Moscow said Tuesday it had fought off an assault in its Belgorod region after two days of battles with attackers who had staged a cross-border raid,” NBC News’s Alexander Smith, Caroline Radnofsky and Matthew Mulligan report.

Hunter Biden probe tensions mounted, IRS agent alleges

“In a charged meeting last year, federal prosecutors were informed of investigators’ ‘longstanding concerns’ about what they described as irregularities in the handling of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, a lawyer for an IRS supervisory agent said in a letter,” the Wall Street Journal’s C. Ryan Barber and Aruna Viswanatha report.

The Biden agenda

White House pushes to save key covid programs in debt ceiling talks

“Administration officials are trying to protect roughly $5 billion in funding for a program to develop the next generation of coronavirus vaccines and treatments. They are also looking to preserve more than $1 billion in funding for an initiative to offer free coronavirus shots to uninsured Americans, according to the officials,” the New York Times’s Noah Weiland and Benjamin Mueller report.

Biden judicial nominee Wamble withdraws from consideration, cites nearly 2-year wait for action

“A federal prosecutor tapped by President Joe Biden to become a U.S. district judge in Kansas has withdrawn from consideration, citing the nearly two-year wait for action on his nomination. Jabari Wamble is Biden’s second judicial nominee to withdraw this month,” the AP’s Seung Min Kim and Darlene Superville report.

Hillary Clinton: Biden has ‘good record’ but ‘people have every right to consider’ his age

“Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton said even though President Biden has a ‘good record’ as president, ‘people still have the right to consider’ his age as a factor to re-elect him to another term in office — something she said she supports,” the Hill’s Olafimihan Oshin reports.

What causes book bans, visualized

“A stated wish to shield children from sexual content is the main factor animating attempts to remove LGBTQ books, The Post found. The second-most common reason cited for pulling LGBTQ texts was an explicit desire to prevent children from reading about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary and queer lives,” Hannah Natanson reports.

Hot on the left

Imagine if the press covered the Supreme Court like Congress

“The Supreme Court’s power and prominence is mediated by the journalists that report on the institution, and we as journalists rely on the court for legitimacy and prominence in return. Someone has to translate legalese to the public. But the way journalists report on the institution—mostly by explaining the ‘law’—has set incredibly circumscribed boundaries around how the court’s political activities are viewed,” Dahlia Lithwick writes for Slate.

Advertisement

“The Supreme Court press corps has been largely institutionalized to treat anything the court produces as the law, and to push everything else—matters of judicial conduct, how justices are chosen and seated, ethical lapses—off to be handled by the political press. That ephemera is commentary; the cases remain the real story.”

Hot on the right

DeSantis allies’ $200 million plan for beating Trump

“A key political group supporting Ron DeSantis’s presidential run is preparing a $100 million voter-outreach push so big it plans to knock on the door of every possible DeSantis voter at least four times in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — and five times in the kickoff Iowa caucuses,” the NYT’s Shane Goldmacher, Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman report.

“The effort is part of an on-the-ground organizing operation that intends to hire more than 2,600 field organizers by Labor Day, an extraordinary number of people for even the best-funded campaigns.”

Today in Washington

At 3:30 p.m., Biden will mark the first anniversary of the Uvalde, Tex., massacre.

In closing

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream

“Three months after entering end-of-life care at home, former President Jimmy Carter remains in good spirits as he visits with family, follows public discussion of his legacy and receives updates on The Carter Center’s humanitarian work around the world, his grandson says. He’s even enjoying regular servings of ice cream,” the AP’s Bill Barrow reports.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article