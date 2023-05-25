Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tell your friends to sign up here. Special guest Scott Clement, The Post's polling director, is filling in for Olivier today. On this day in 1961, President John F. Kennedy told Congress: "I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth."

Polls fuel conflicting headlines about debt ceiling, but together shed light on what Americans want

At a critical moment in debt ceiling negotiations over the past week, national polls produced contradictory headlines:

“CNN poll: 60% say debt ceiling increase should come with spending cuts” from CNN

“Clean Debt Deal Preferred by 2:1” from Monmouth University

“Slim majority wants debt ceiling raised without spending cuts, poll finds” from NPR

“Most favor pairing debt limit rise with deficit cuts, but few following debate closely: AP-NORC poll” from the Associated Press

Each story accurately reported results of separate national polls by well-respected, nonpartisan research firms. But the polls asked two different types of questions which produced different results.

The CNN poll asked respondents to choose from three options: 1) Congress should raise the debt ceiling no matter what; 2) Congress should only raise the debt ceiling if it cuts spending at the same time; and 3) Congress should not raise the debt ceiling, and allow the United States to default on its debts.

The AP/NORC poll offered a similar trio of options. Both found clear majorities choosing to raise the debt ceiling only if spending is cut, 60 percent in CNN and 63 percent in AP-NORC. A Fox News poll with similar options found 57 percent of registered voters taking that position.

Different questions, different results

By contrast, polls by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist and Monmouth University asked respondents binary questions on whether a debt ceiling increase should be tied to spending cuts or if the two issues should be handled separately (with different phrasing).

Both polls found slight majorities (51-52 percent) saying spending cuts should be discussed separately from the debt limit. The Monmouth poll found a much smaller share saying the debt ceiling should be tied to spending cuts (25 percent), with a sizable 24 percent choosing “no opinion,” which was explicitly offered.

From differences, clarity

Individually, these polls show conflicting results. But collectively, they paint a somewhat clearer picture about public preferences on the debt limit debate.

First, risking default is unpopular across all polls.

Just 15 percent of adults in the CNN poll said “Congress should not raise the debt ceiling and allow the U.S. to default on its debts,” while the AP/NORC poll found 16 percent saying the United States should “not increase the national debt limit under any circumstances.” The Marist poll found 42 percent supporting an option that explicitly mentioned the possibility of default.

Second, the CNN and AP/NORC polls allowed respondents to express support for cutting federal spending without risking default, and most people took it.

That shouldn’t be surprising, given a separate AP poll this spring found 60 percent of Americans said the U.S. government spends “too much” generally. Of course, the same poll found less than 30 percent saying the government spends too much across 13 major policy areas, including education, health care, assistance to the poor and the military.

Third, Americans aren’t paying that much attention yet.

In a comparison of contrasting poll findings, Monmouth Polling Director Patrick Murray wrote “Some issues are so salient that poll results are impervious to wording variations (e.g. abortion). Others are not — like the debt. Half the public have been paying close attention to the current debate (CNN & Monmouth) and half feel they really understand the consequences of default (Monmouth).”

What’s more, Americans who are paying more attention have different views.

CNN found that Democrats who were at least somewhat closely following the issue were more than twice as likely as other Democrats to say the debt ceiling should be raised “no matter what.”

One thing polls agree on is that President Biden and Republicans are unpopular negotiators, with majorities saying each has “not acted responsibly” in the CNN poll and disapproving of how each is handling the debt ceiling in the Monmouth survey.

The public also seems prepared to spread blame broadly should a default occur, with the Marist poll finding 43 percent say they would mainly blame Biden and 45 percent blaming Republicans.

What’s happening now

The debt ceiling deadline is approaching fast, but talks are still slow

“With the debt ceiling deadline dwindling to a matter of days, talks between the White House and congressional Republicans are moving very slowly, with no certain path to avoiding a calamitous default before the government runs out of money,” Rachel Siegel, Camila DeChalus and Mariana Alfaro report.

Supreme Court weakens EPA power to enforce Clean Water Act

Lawmakers near deal on energy permitting in debt ceiling talks

“Lawmakers are nearing a modest deal on overhauling the nation’s permitting process for energy projects as part of legislation to raise the debt ceiling and avert an unprecedented default, according to two people close to the deliberations,” Maxine Joselow and Marianna Sotomayor report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Three years after Floyd’s death, a reckoning for Biden’s agenda on race

“About a third of Black Americans (34 percent) say Biden’s policies have helped Black people, while 14 percent say they have hurt and 49 percent think they have made no difference, according to the Post-Ipsos poll,” Toluse Olorunnipa, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin report.

“As Biden prepares to campaign for reelection and seeks to rebuild the coalition that vaulted him to the presidency, he will need to convince more Black voters that his presidency has met both the expectations he set during his 2020 run and the cultural moment, Democratic strategists say.”

Judges rebuke Social Security for errors as disability denials stack up

“In the last two fiscal years, federal judges considering appeals for denied benefits found fault with almost 6 in every 10 cases and sent them back to administrative law judges at Social Security for new hearings — the highest rate of rejections in years, agency statistics show. Court remands are on pace to reach similar levels this year,” Lisa Rein reports.

“Federal judges have complained of legal errors, inaccurate assessments of whether claimants can work, failures to consider medical evidence and factual mistakes, according to court rulings and Social Security’s own data. The scathing opinions have come from district and appellate court judges across the political spectrum, from conservatives appointed by President Ronald Reagan to liberal appointees of President Barack Obama.”

Tech’s ambassador to Washington gambles his career on AI

“[Microsoft president Brad Smith] is drawing on years of preparation for the moment. He has discussed AI ethics with leaders ranging from the Biden administration to the Vatican, where Pope Francis warned Smith to ‘keep your humanity,'” Cat Zakrzewski reports.

“But it’s unclear whether Smith will be able to sway wary lawmakers amid a flurry of burgeoning efforts to regulate AI — a technology he compares in potential to printing press, but that he says holds cataclysmic risks.”

U.S. debt default could hit Social Security payments first

“Seniors nationwide are on the front lines of the fight to raise the debt ceiling, because if the federal government can’t make a June 2 payment slated for Social Security recipients, the oldest beneficiaries — those over 88 — and people with disabilities will be the first to suffer,” Abha Bhattarai reports.

Investigators detail years of alleged misconduct by Texas AG Ken Paxton in stunning House committee hearing

“A Texas House committee heard stunning testimony from investigators Wednesday over allegations of a yearslong pattern of misconduct and questionable actions by Attorney General Ken Paxton, the result of a probe the committee had secretly authorized in March,” the Texas Tribune’s Zach Despart and James Barragán report.

“In painstaking and methodical detail in a rare public forum, four investigators for the House General Investigating Committee testified that they believe Paxton broke numerous state laws, misspent office funds and misused his power to benefit a friend and political donor.”

Look who’s talking: Biden goes quiet in debt limit talks, while McCarthy can’t stop chatting

“As representatives from the White House and the GOP-controlled House race toward a deal that would pave the way for lawmakers to lift the debt limit, one side has been eager to speak publicly about the closed-door talks — trying to shape public perceptions of the negotiations. It’s not the side that typically wields the bully pulpit,” the Associated Press’s Seung Min Kim reports.

Voter confidence ticks up in 2022 — but deep partisan divides remain

“Overall, 69 percent of registered voters said they were either very or somewhat confident that votes at a nationwide level were counted as intended, a prominent measure of voter trust in election integrity. The results come from a new survey from the MIT Election Data + Science Lab, a nonpartisan research group at the eponymous college. That is up from 61 percent in MIT’s 2020 version of the same survey,” Politico’s Zach Montellaro reports.

The Biden agenda

Democrats’ worry grows over White House approach to debt talks

“House Democratic lawmakers are voicing frustration over President Biden’s approach to negotiating a debt ceiling deal with Republicans, worrying that their priorities are not being championed aggressively enough and that Biden hasn’t more forcefully pushed back publicly against Republican demands,” Leigh Ann Caldwell, Marianna Sotomayor, Paul Kane and Tyler Pager report.

“In a previously unreported interaction, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.), who has served in the House for almost 30 years, encouraged Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) during Democrats’ weekly caucus meeting Tuesday to ask the president to immediately address the nation, detailing how Republicans are toying with the economy and explaining that a default would catastrophically affect their lives.”

Biden taps top Air Force general to be next Joint Chiefs chairman

“President Biden will introduce Gen. Charles ‘CQ’ Brown Jr. on Thursday as his nominee to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, formalizing the selection of a seasoned, trailblazing officer with insight on China and the war in Ukraine to serve as his senior military adviser,” Dan Lamothe reports.

Inside Joe Biden’s struggles to create a ‘new economic world order’

“Building a new world economy is proving more difficult than eulogizing the old one. While the pro-globalization consensus has shown cracks for years — from the financial crisis to the election of former President Donald Trump — Biden’s team has struggled to outline how it will shape new rules and institutions to replace those that governed the world for the last half-century,” Politico’s Gavin Bade reports.

What workers want, visualized

“A Washington Post-Ipsos poll conducted this spring shows that 75 percent of workers would prefer working four 10-hour days versus five eight-hour days, including majorities across generations, income levels and partisan groups. But a similarly large 73 percent say they would rather work five days a week at full-time pay than four days for less pay, a sign most workers are unwilling to sacrifice income for a shorter workweek,” Danielle Abril reports.

Hot on the left

Hillary Clinton says Sen. Dianne Feinstein shouldn’t resign

“Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) should not resign from office, arguing that Republicans probably would block Democrats from filling a vacancy on the Judiciary Committee and stall President Biden’s judicial nominees,” Mariana Alfaro reports.

“Here’s the dilemma: The Republicans will not agree to add someone else to the Judiciary Committee if she retires,” Clinton told Time magazine on Monday during an interview with Charlotte Alter at the Chicago Humanities Festival.

Hot on the right

Ron DeSantis’s 2024 kickoff on Twitter is plagued by technical issues

Technical glitches marred the presidential campaign launch of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) during his May 24 interview with Twitter owner Elon Musk. (Video: Billy Tucker/The Washington Post)

“The novel Twitter Spaces announcement with Elon Musk that the Florida governor’s team had hyped as the culmination of his big day was plagued by glitches in the evening. The live chat came to a halt after roughly 20 minutes of mostly silence; by the time it restarted and DeSantis began his remarks, hundreds of thousands of listeners had peeled off,” Hannah Knowles and Faiz Siddiqui report.

“It was an awkward start to a campaign that had already hit numerous roadblocks this spring, even as many Republicans still view DeSantis as the most formidable primary challenger to Donald Trump. The online event beset with technical problems drew ridicule from DeSantis critics in both parties.”

Today in Washington

At 1:45 p.m., Biden will announce Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as his nominee to be next chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In closing

Throwback Thursday

From Obama's presidential library: Photos captured what debt ceiling talks looked like in 2013, and you might notice a common object. "That football got a lot of use during meetings in September and October," one caption reads. pic.twitter.com/Tv6BwVAapf — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) May 24, 2023

