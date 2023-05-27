In the eight years since he was indicted on charges of securities fraud, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has overcome a mountain of legal troubles and accusations of wrongdoing while becoming a Republican official entrenched in the party’s culture wars who has the support of former president Donald Trump.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may be impeached. Here’s why.
Paxton, who has decried the impeachment vote as “political theater” and asked supporters to protest at the Capitol in Austin, said Friday night that he is “pretty pleased” with how his office has operated, and he did not apologize for the behavior cited by his Republican colleagues.
So how did Paxton get here and why is his case the first impeachment hearing of a state official in the Texas House in nearly 50 years? Here’s what we know: