Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may be impeached. Here’s why.

By
Updated May 27, 2023 at 12:33 p.m. EDT|Published May 27, 2023 at 12:19 p.m. EDT
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) reads a statement at his office in Austin on Friday. An investigating committee says the Texas House of Representatives will vote Saturday on whether to impeach Paxton.
In the eight years since he was indicted on charges of securities fraud, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has overcome a mountain of legal troubles and accusations of wrongdoing while becoming a Republican official entrenched in the party’s culture wars who has the support of former president Donald Trump.

But after Paxton called on Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) to resign this week over alleged drunkenness, the Republican-led General Investigating Committee notified Paxton that it had been investigating him for months, and it unanimously recommended that the attorney general be impeached and removed from office. Alleged bribery, obstruction of justice and abuse of public trust are among the items of alleged behavior cited by Texas Republicans in the articles of impeachment to be presented Saturday.

Paxton, who has decried the impeachment vote as “political theater” and asked supporters to protest at the Capitol in Austin, said Friday night that he is “pretty pleased” with how his office has operated, and he did not apologize for the behavior cited by his Republican colleagues.

So how did Paxton get here and why is his case the first impeachment hearing of a state official in the Texas House in nearly 50 years? Here’s what we know:

