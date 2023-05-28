Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Welcome to a special Memorial Day weekend edition. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. Reading this online? Sign up for The Early 202 to get scoops and sharp political analysis in your inbox each morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On the Hill What’s next now that Biden and McCarthy have a debt limit deal They have a deal. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden announced Saturday night that they’d reached an “agreement in principle” to lift the debt limit before the federal government runs out of money to meet its obligations on June 5 while also capping federal spending.

Tony Romm , Marianna Sotomayor , Theo and Leigh Ann The agreement “preserves the country’s ability to borrow money into 2025, resets the budgets at a broad swath of federal agencies and institutes new work requirements on some Americans who receive federal nutrition assistance known as food stamps,” our colleagues, Theo and Leigh Ann report

“The full details were not immediately clear Saturday night, as lawmakers had yet to introduce any legislative text.”

Now the hard part begins.

McCarthy and Biden must sell the agreement to their parties to find the 218 votes for it to pass the House. (It’ll also have to get 60 votes in the Senate.) McCarthy started that work moments after a deal was announced, holding a meeting with his leadership team and then an hour-long call with House Republicans.

McCarthy’s message, per a person on the call: The deal has no new taxes and no new programs.

But members of the House Freedom Caucus are already slamming the agreement, saying that its savings are far from the $4 trillion in budget cuts included in a bill House Republicans passed last month. That bill — known as the Limit, Save, Grow Act — would have raised the debt ceiling while also cutting spending and putting in place other conservative priorities.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.):

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.):

But the Freedom Caucus only includes around three dozen Republicans, and their opposition alone is unlikely to tank an agreement. Several other Republicans — including Reps. Don Bacon (Neb.), Mike Lawler (N.Y.) and Anthony D’Esposito (N.Y.), who represent districts Biden carried in 2020 — endorsed the deal on Saturday night.

We’ll be watching whether McCarthy can win the support of a majority of his conference, which he agreed would be a threshold to put a bill on the floor amid his fight to become speaker.

A member of the Republican whip team said they’d get to work after the legislative text is out, which McCarthy said would happen today. Many Republicans are waiting to read it before weighing in.

House Democrats have received an outline of the bill and will be briefed on it today at 5 p.m. The White House is also calling members of Congress with specific interests in the bill to brief them.

We’re waiting to see how Democrats respond to the added work requirements for some recipients of food stamps and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families cash assistance program.

Democrats seem to have not gotten everything they want in the permitting proposal. One member briefed by the White House said that the permitting components will speed up approvals for energy projects but will do little to ease the process of building transmission lines for clean energy projects.

McCarthy said that the House would vote on the bill on Wednesday, abiding by the 72-hour rule to give members time to read it. That would give the Senate several days to pass it to avert a potential default.

“I strongly urge both chambers to pass the agreement right away,” Biden said in a statement Saturday night.

We are hearing some worry about the three-day gap, however, because it will allow more time for the bill’s critics to attack it.

We’ll be back in your inbox Tuesday morning. In the meantime, enjoy Memorial Day weekend and read the rest The Post’s coverage:

Bonus read from across the web: Yellen’s debt limit warnings went unheeded, leaving her to face fallout. By the New York Times’s Alan Rappeport.

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

